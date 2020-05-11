Kinross: Flying High With Rising Gold Prices And Solid Results

Kinross Gold's (KGC) Q1 report showed strong revenues and EPS. The share price has incorporated the impact of these results and KGC is trading at the higher end of its 52-week range. In the prevailing macroeconomic environment, gold has played well as an investors' safe haven and there's room for further upside in gold prices as the economic uncertainty continues. Despite its recent bullish run and the technically risky price levels, KGC is undervalued compared with a bunch of peer gold miners. Aside from its relative attractive valuation, KGC has a growth story that stems from its low-cost mining operations. With rising gold prices, low-cost production, and higher margins, KGC is set to witness further upside. The balance sheet remains strong with approximately $2 BB worth of liquidity, meaning KGC can continue with exploration & development expenditure to further enhance the mining dynamics of its projects. The article will also discuss certain risks to KGC's mining profile, however, none of them appear to be material (at present), and reinforce a promising 'long' investment case in KGC. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Wired)

KGC is a Canadian senior gold producer deriving more than 60% of its Q1 2020 production from 3 principal mines namely Tasiast (Mauritania), Paracatu (Brazil), and Kupol-Dvoinoye (Russia).

The company's Q1 2020 AuEq production of ~567 Koz declined 6% YoY mainly due to lower production at Paracatu, and Kupol mines (and a couple of other operations). The impact of lost production was more than offset by higher average realized gold prices (up 21% YoY to ~$1,580/oz), operating margins (up 33% YoY to ~$827/oz), and increased production from Fort Knox mine. These results have enabled the KGC to build a strong momentum (Figure-2) versus its two benchmark ETFs namely VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). KGC accounts for 3.16% (~$468 MM of investment) and 7.14% (~$347 MM of investment) of GDX and GDXJ, respectively. The good thing is, KGC's operations weren't materially impacted by COVID-19 during Q1. However, KGC suspended its FY 2020 guidance in early April stating that COVID-19 might impact its operations going forward.

Figure-2 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

The prevailing pandemic has provided KGC with unique opportunities. While gold prices have largely exceeded management's FY 2020 budget of $1,200/oz (and support revenue growth), KGC's cost of production will be positively impacted by lower oil prices ($25/bbl spot v/s $65/bbl budget) and favorable FOREX movements (Figure-3). This will continue to support KGC's operating margins.

Figure-3 (Source: May Presentation)

One concern about KGC's operational profile is the recent unionworkers' strike at Tasiast mine. It's soothing to know that KGC has only had four labor actions at the mine (since acquisition), with average disruption length of nine days. Management feels confident that the strike won't have any material impact on mine operations. Mauritania has a very minimal COVID-19 presence which means that at present, corona-based operational disruptions are less likely at Tasiast. However, if KGC's management cannot find an end to the strike dispute, then things could turn bad. Tasiast is KGC's lowest-cost mine (per ounce production 'cost of sales' of $552) with plenty of growth opportunity. The current throughput capacity at Tasiast mill is around 16k tpd, and Tasiast 24k will result in a phased expansion of throughput capacity; first at 21k tpd, and then at 24k tpd (expected 2023).

The results of a robust operational quarter have also reflected positively on KGC's balance sheet which remains strong with 'cash & equivalents' worth ~$1.14 BB and total liquidity of ~$1.9 BB (extended recently by the $750 MM drawdown from its revolver). Although KGC has no debt maturities until September 2021 (provides a margin of safety to its currently liquidity, in my view), the debt picture is somewhat alarming with ~$2.5 BB in total debt (net debt=$1.3 BB). This necessitates that KGC should generate strong free cash flows, and I believe so far it's done well on that score [during Q1 KGC generated ~$113 MM in FCFs based on my calculations (operating cash flows of ~$300 MM less Q1 CAPEX of ~$187 MM)]. However, KGC needs to sustain strong FCF generation to lower the risk posed by its significant debt. The debt repayment schedule becomes particularly demanding during the 2021-2024 window, as KGC needs to pay ~$1.1 BB in LTD together with the $1.5 BB revolver (utilized amount=$767.5 MM) that matures in August 2024 (Figure-4). The significant debt also reduces the likelihood of future dividend payments, and any future share repurchase programs that are much needed to bring down the high share count of ~1.26 billion.

Figure-4 (Source: Q1 report)

KGC has a sweet valuation compared with gold miners having similar market cap (I'd call it the 'peer group'). The peer group includes B2Gold (BTG), Gold Fields (GFI), and AngloGold Ashanti (AU). The market cap of KGC, BTG, GFI, and AU is $8.84 BB, $5.71 BB, $7.32 BB, and $11.05 BB respectively. Despite trading near its 52-week highs, KGC has the sweetest valuation in the peer group based on book values (Figure-5), and the EV/EBITDA multiple (Figure-6), thanks to its strong YoY EBITDA growth fuelled by high margins. For reference, YoY EBITDA growth is 62.65% for KGC, 42.40% for BTG, 31% for GFI, and 10.51% for AU.

Figure-5 (Source: YCharts)

Figure-6 (Source: YCharts)

Moreover, the stock also trades in line with average 'forward PE' ratio of the peer group (Figure-7). The high forward PE (>10x) represents investor confidence in the gold mining sector that's generally witnessing margin expansion from rising gold prices, and declining costs triggered by the fall in oil prices.

Figure-7 (Source: YCharts)

Figure-8 shows KGC's technical price chart. The blue line connects the support levels since KGC began to witness a rebound in prices mid-March. It extends to show that the current momentum in gold prices could stretch KGC's bull run to ~$7.50 in the short-term. For the long-term, I expect the Tasiast 24k expansion, and higher operating margins to lift the share price within the $9-9.50 range.

Nevertheless, the black line highlights the 12-month share price trend and indicates that every bullish run is followed by a pullback (that varies in intensity) and the stock is likely to witness a correction as investors take profit from this wave. A slight correction could also be triggered by the impact of COVID-19 on KGC's operations which include; travel restrictions for key personnel, supply disruptions, potential operating hurdles etc. In my view, it makes sense to book some profit at these levels before buying at the next drop (within the ~$6.3-6.50 range).

Figure-8 (Source: Finviz)

In summary, KGC presents a unique investment opportunity in the gold miners' space that's not overvalued despite trading near its 52-week highs. The company has posted excellent financial results in the recent quarter, and foresees suitable near-term price growth fuelled by rising gold prices, and improving costs. The long-term picture of the company is also solidified by planned expansion at KGC's lowest-cost mine (i.e Tasiast).

Additional Disclosure: The above discussion was for informational purposes only, and represents my own opinion. It should not be construed as specific investment advice. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence before making an investment decision in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.