3 Critical Issues For The Leading Gaming Companies In Las Vegas

I moved to Las Vegas over eight years ago. I was one of the growing numbers of people to make the city in the middle of the desert my home. Las Vegas was the entertainment capital of the United States. The city offers some of the best restaurants in the world, entertainment, great weather for those who can stand the summer heat, and gambling. Vegas has been the destination of choice for conventions, business meetings, gatherings, and just plain fun. There is nowhere on the planet quite like Las Vegas.

I moved to Vegas by way of South Florida and Phoenix after living in midtown Manhattan in New York City. Vegas offers something for everyone, and over the recent years, professional hockey and football arrived on the scene.

Meanwhile, Vegas has suffered in the global pandemic. Before March, the last time the city shut down was after the assassination of JFK in 1963. Last week, Governor Sisolak announced that the state of Nevada would begin to reopen on Saturday, May 9, slowly. The first phase does not include the notorious strip, the centerpiece for the state. Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corporation (LVS) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) were beaten like redheaded stepchildren in February and March. Both companies meet all of what I believe are the requirements to make a significant comeback over the coming months and years. Another Vegas company, Red Rock Resorts (RRR) that operates local casinos and resorts in the Las Vegas area, could make even a quicker comeback as the locals need action.

The pandemic has battered Vegas

In March, Las Vegas closed down. In Nevada, the number of applications for first-time unemployment benefits soared, like in the rest of the nation.

Source: Las Vegas Review-Journal May 7, 2020

The number of unemployed or furloughed workers are likely far higher considering that the strip became part of the deserted desert, and many other “services” offered to visitors found no customers since March.

Casinos, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, entertainment, and all of the things that make Las Vegas the go-to location for so many people in the US and around the world stopped operating. The impact on the local economy and individuals has been staggering.

Hospitality and travel have been the hardest hit sectors of the economy. These days, one could hear a pin drop in the usually bustling McCarran Airport, and hotels have locks on their door. The bells and lights of the slot machines are silent. The oasis in the desert became part of the vast nothingness that surrounds the city that has grown to a population of over 2.6 million in 2019 from below one-half million in 2000. Many of the residents of the town derive income from the hospitality business, in one way or another.

I am confident that the town I have grown to love as a visitor and resident will make a comeback. When it comes to the leading businesses in the city, I believe three factors that will lead to success.

Issue one- Safety comes first

People love to have fun, they love to gamble, and Las Vegas has long been the destination where visitors can let their hair down. The effective slogan, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” was a good representation of what the town is all about for many.

It will be a while before vacationers, and the throngs of people that flock to the city in the desert return from places where air travel is necessary.

Visitors will first need to feel that they will be safe when traveling on a plane. Significant mitigation factors must address the risk of contracting Coronavirus from the recirculated air on aircraft. At the same time, casinos resorts are putting in place safety procedures that will change the experience. From taking temperatures at entrances to six-foot social distancing in restaurants, bars, and casino floors, the spirit of the city will be different for a time. As confidence grows that the risk of contracting Coronavirus when traveling to and in Vegas declines, people will come back. In the meantime, some of the most popular activities will deter many from making the trip. Nightclubs and pool parties with throngs of people will not return to the scene during the summer of 2020.

The first step in getting Vegas back on its feet comes from the neighboring state, California.

Issue two- California feeds Vegas

The flow of visitors into Las Vegas each week by car arrive primarily from California. Los Angeles and points south are about a four-hour drive from the strip. When California reopens, Vegas is likely to see a significant spike in arrivals. After being cooped up at home, many southern Californians will be thinking "Vegas baby!" and will hop into their cars for the trip through the desert that leads to the strip.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, from 2014-2018, over 20% of the arriving passengers came from California. The traffic on I-15 could become heavier than usual when the strip reopens, and Californian’s decide that they need an escape.

Therefore, a resumption of visitors from California is critical to start the economic wheels turning in sin city. When California opens, expect the hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas strip to reopen.

Meanwhile, over 2.6 million people in Las Vegas have also been staying at home since March. The first openings could come at the local’s casinos with safety procedures that would serve as both a test and example for the much larger resorts on the strip.

Issue three- Loyalty cannot be understated

Las Vegas is a happy place, at least for most people, when they arrive with money in their pockets and the expectations for fun in the sun and the potential to hit big at the tables. For a resident, one of the most exciting things about flying into and out of McCarren Airport is the energy of the people on inbound flights. The silence on departures is often deafening. High hopes abound on the way in, and most are licking their monetary wounds on the way out. After all, winners did not build those billion-dollar resorts.

Las Vegas is a town where service is critical for its reputation. Resorts, casinos, and associated businesses with happy and well-cared for employees create the Las Vegas atmosphere. The city has gone through a rough patch, with many people losing jobs over the past months. Businesses will no doubt be looking to do more with less, which means that many of those who lost their jobs and careers will not be returning to the same line of work or in the same positions. However, some of the leading resort companies have gone the extra mile to take care of employees throughout the shutdown, and those businesses will do the best for two reasons. First and foremost, they have built incredible loyalty with their employees. A happy worker is a productive worker, and that is a critical element for success in Las Vegas, the capital of hospitality in the world.

Second, and equally as important, people will gravitate towards spots that took care of their people. My wife and I, many friends, and others we have spoken with, vow only to patronize those businesses that looked after the welfare of employees. Three companies stand out.

The winners and losers in a city of winners and losers

Sheldon Adelson, the CEO of Las Vegas Sands (LVS), has a net worth of over $30 billion and has been one of the most philanthropic leaders in Las Vegas for decades. While many other leading resorts laid-off or furloughed massive numbers of employees, Adelson and LVS announced, “No layoffs or furloughs are being contemplated, and the closure will not impact health care eligibility” on March 17. LVS went as far as paying all of its employees as well as those employed by the restaurants at the resort. At the same time, some of the employees that rely on tips for income received average tips during the period of the shutdown.

Source: Barchart

Shares of LVS dropped from a high of $74.29 on January 17 to a low of $33.30 in mid-March and were trading at $49.05 on Monday, May 11. The stock reached its lowest level since 2010 but has been coming back. LVS’s loyalty to its employees, brand, and future puts the company that owns and operates the Venetian and Palazzo in the perfect position to survive and thrive as Vegas makes a comeback. The company also owns highly successful properties in Macau.

Another of the prime resort and casino operators in Las Vegas took a similar path as Wynn Resorts (WYNN) the owner and operator of Wynn and Encore kept its employees on staff and paid them through the middle of May. CEO Matt Maddox outlined a plan to reopen and expressed commitment to employees and the community. Wynn Resorts was the first to close the doors, but they did everything possible to pay their employees at the cost of $180 million for the past two months. Loyalty goes a long way with employees and customers.

Source: Barchart

Shares of WYNN reached a high for 2020 at $153.41 on January 17, fell to $35.84 on March 18, and were at $84.33 on May 11. WYNN is another operator that has passed the test by its actions.

Meanwhile, some of the other mega-operators on the Las Vegas strip did not take the same path. MGM furloughed 63,000 employees, Caesars laid-off many workers as did Boyd Gaming. One local operator, Red Rock Resorts (RRR) that operates local casinos and resorts under the Stations Casino brand took a similar route to LVS and WYNN. The company that operates eighteen properties around Las Vegas and Henderson paid employees through the end of May. While some layoffs could be necessary, the company went the extra mile to take care of their staff during a difficult period.

Source: Barchart

RRR shares rose to a high of $27.91 on February 6, dropped to a low of $2.76 on March 18, and rebounded to $10.07 as of May 11. Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta were the owners of the RRR properties that took the company public. They have done everything to take care of their employees during the shutdown. On the other hand, their cousin, Tilman Fertitta, who owns the Golden Nugget, a downtown fixture in the Freemont Street section of town, did not show the same level of care and concern for his employees. The billionaire who owns the Houston Rockets basketball team furloughed 45,000. Shame on him.

We Las Vegans, and I imagine many of the people from California, the rest of the United States, and around the world look forward to a big comeback in the city we love. We will always remember the companies that took care of their employees and will favor them with our patronage. When it comes to those that let their workers hang in the wind through the most challenging period of our lifetime, they will wind up getting the short end of the stick in the city of winners and losers. The losers will lose big. I favor LVS, WYNN, and RRR shares for the future.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.