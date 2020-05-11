Zoom Video: Buy It, Hold It, Acquire More On The Dips

When the worst thing you can say about a company is that “it’s growing too fast,” that’s usually a good sign that you’ve made a wise investment. Why do I say this? It's simple. The market has proven time and time again it will pay a premium for growth. Zoom Video (ZM) should be no exception. It’s for this reason I recommend buying Zoom, holding it and accumulating more on each dip. I've said this back in March when it fell below $100 after earnings. The strategy works and has been working each time I've said here, here and here.

Punching Above Its Weight

I'm not going to bore you with Zoom's history. The company aims to disrupt the video conferencing market, which is still riddled with technical issues. This is despite decade-long attempts to simplify the experience by larger players such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). They have failed, given that some 90% of all virtual meetings within corporations still utilize only audio. Companies are frustrated. More often than not, they’ve opted to avoid the hassle often associated with integrating video.

This opened an opportunity for Zoom’s video-first platform, which is based on the cloud and is disruptive in its ease of use. Zoom offers a simple solution that contrasts the complexity of other products such as Microsoft's Teams or Cisco's Webex. Combined with its higher-quality video offering and its 24/7/365 customer support, Zoom has attracted a loyal customer base. And, this was before the coronavirus-induced stay-at-home restrictions made its video conferencing product a household name, which I talked about here.

Since I covered its first post-IPO earnings report, I've been buying Zoom, holding it and accumulating more on each dip. I’ve been done this on numerous occasions, averaging down when possible and lightening up when the stock gets frothy. I do this while still holding a core position, which accounts for 40% of my portfolio. I’ve made this strategy known on several Zoom articles, including the ones that see a viable business model and hidden opportunities or those that proclaim irrational exuberance.

On April 16, Zoom was recommended as a short. At that same time, there was a counter-argument, telling us that Zoom was still worth it. The stock immediately went on a strong run from that point, rising from $150 to $181. It took a mere seven trading days. Zoom’s speed of growth was also cleverly described as “Punching above its weight.” As a boxing fan, I appreciated the analogy. I suppose Zoom's short sellers are the punching bags.

Forget What You Thought You Knew

To be fair to the bear thesis, Zoom’s stock was overvalued. And it remains overvalued today by every conventional measure. The stock is up 132% year to date, including a 40% surge in thirty days. Though I own the stock and have owned it for over a year, I can be honest and detached from emotional investing. I don’t need to be proven right or insist the market is wrong. I’m a firm believer the market is always right. But, like you and I, the market can change its mind whenever it wants.

Here’s the thing: we are now living in an unconventional world, thanks to COVID-19. Forget what you thought you knew. Do P/E and P/S metrics still matter? Of course, they do - if you’re assessing, say, General Electric (NYSE:GE) or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). But not for Zoom. You are wasting your time. The market has made this clear. If using conventional methods is your cup of tea, that fine. But, if applying conventional methods, there’s no reason for this stock market to be at this level - not with the rate of death, rate of unemployment, rate of earnings misses, rate of pulled guidance, etc. etc. etc.

So why should we continue to use simple math to attempt to make sense of Zoom, when nothing in this market makes sense? Let that sink in for a second. As I said above, the market is willing to pay a premium for growth. And growth is something that’s not in short supply at Zoom headquarters. The company now has attracted hundreds of millions of daily participants. As of April 22, the company exceeded 300 million daily meeting participants, up from last December's total of 10 million. That’s a remarkable 3000% jump.

These numbers certainly caught the attention of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) which immediately launched competing products. Facebook introduced Rooms, while Google is now making its video communications app Meet free to everyone. I’m sure Google’s engineers are pleased.

Make Room for Doubting Thomas

The bears will say, sure, but how will they (or can they) monetize those users. My answer is, look at the evidence. With its rush to provide video access to schools and universities, Zoom has demonstrated its ability to not only scale but scale with speed. To address its security and privacy concerns, the company set out a 90-day security plan - during which the company applied all of its engineering resources to focus on its "biggest trust, safety, and privacy issues.”

This not only shows how agile the company is, but that it has an excellent management team that demonstrated how quickly they can react to a potentially damaging PR nightmare and restore credibility with consumers. Evidenced by its $25.3 million net income for 2019, that same management team has kept Zoom profitable, even on a GAAP basis, while maintaining a pristine balance sheet, holding $855 million in cash as of January 31, 2020. So, why would that same management team struggle to monetize its user base?

But it’s not just about the new users. In the trailing 12 months, Zoom’s net dollar expansion rate for customers with 10 employees (or more) was above 130%. It’s achieved this in seven straight quarters. This means that Zoom’s existing customers are spending on average 30% more after the first year on the platform. What do you suppose happens when it begins to monetize its new users? Here’s a hint, Zoom stock will be higher than where it is today.

Bottom Line

Zoom stock is the textbook definition of a high valuation. There, I said it. But who's still reading textbooks these days? The stock is not for everyone. For that matter, I don’t believe any stock in this market checks all the boxes for every investor. The market expects great things from this company. As do I. I’m willing to pay a premium and wait for these great things to play out. But I also know it’s foolish to look at current fiscal-year analyst revenue and earnings estimates and apply it to Zoom’s current P/E metrics. Do yourself a favor - don't ignore what Zoom and the market have been telling us these past three months: the company is a disruptor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.