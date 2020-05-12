Aphria: Abandoning Guidance, As Predicted

I'm neutral on Aphria, although those more bullish on the Canadian sector will appreciate their revenue growth, low costs of production, and strong balance sheet.

Aphria is the only major Canadian LP to report recreational marijuana revenue growth for the last four consecutive quarters.

Aphria cannabis sales have increased for four consecutive quarters. Source: Author based on company filings.

Summary

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) is the second-largest Canadian LP by cannabis sales. The company boasts an enormous cultivation footprint and low costs of sales, often leading to good gross margins.

Over the past several months, shares have been beaten down as the company failed to meet and abandoned over-optimistic guidance, blaming COVID-19. Their recent results also included a questionable C$30 million wholesale cannabis purchase which hurt margins and profitability - an odd purchase when Aphria had C$150+ million in inventory. Presumably, the company's inventory was the "wrong type" of cannabis in some way, perhaps implying earlier mistakes in which strains to plant.

Aphria trades at an average price compared to its peers once CC Pharma revenue and value are removed. I'm not personally tempted to purchase shares at this price, but those who are more bullish on the Canadian cannabis sector are likely to appreciate Aphria's consistent recreational cannabis revenue growth, low costs of production, and strong balance sheet.

The Basics

Aphria is a large Canadian licensed producer ("LP") of recreational and medical cannabis. Among other traits, Aphria boasts low costs of cultivation and high cannabis gross margins compared to its peers. Last quarter, the company ranked second among Canadian LPs in cannabis revenue, behind Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) but ahead of Aurora (OTC:ACB).

Two-thirds of Aphria revenue comes from German pharmaceutical distribution. Source: Author based on company filings.

Revenue mix: Aphria is primarily a Canadian cannabis producer - that's the business which generates most of their market value - but the majority of their revenue comes from German pharmaceutical distribution.

CC Pharma generates about two-thirds of Aphria's gross revenue. Aphria bought CC Pharma in early 2019 to improve their cannabis distribution channels in Germany. Aphria paid up to one-sixth annual sales or 4x EBITDA for this business. These low multiples mean that, while most of Aphria's revenue comes from CC Pharma, most of the company's value derives from cannabis sales.

Most of Aphria's cannabis revenue comes from recreational cannabis sales in Canada. Source: Author based on company filings.

Four quarters of recreational MJ growth: Recreational cannabis sales generate about two-thirds of Aphria's cannabis revenue. The company is benefiting from a growing but disappointing Canadian cannabis market (as I recently described in my coverage of Aurora) and is the only major Canadian cannabis producer to report four consecutive quarters of recreational cannabis revenue growth.

Most recently, Aphria sold 8.2 tonnes (+46% q/q) of recreational cannabis for C$4.57/gram (+4%). The company also sold 1.4 tonnes (+9%) of medical cannabis for C$6.41/gram (-22%). These sales were augmented by the sale of C$11 million of wholesale cannabis (4.5 tonnes at C$2.46/gram). The latter sale is best seen as a one-time sale, as wholesale cannabis revenue tends to be highly variable for Aphria and for other cannabis producers.

Guidance missed, as expected: While revenue rose in the February quarter, Aphria also was forced to abandon their guidance, as I had suggested they would. I last discussed Aphria in January on The Growth Operation. The company had recently slashed guidance, but I concluded that their FY2020 guidance was still too aggressive:

"(Aphria's) guidance does not look realistic. Making generous-but-plausible assumptions, I see Aphria falling short of the low end of their guidance, with perhaps $500-550 million in revenue and $20-30 million in adjusted EBITDA. I suspect that Aphria will need to cut or abandon their guidance." - Jan 22, 2020

At the time, Aphria projected FY2020 revenue of C$575-623 million and adjusted EBITDA of C$35-42 million.

Since my last coverage, Aphria shares have fallen 40%. Aphria abandoned it over-optimistic guidance, blaming COVID-19. Thankfully, the company did not try to guide for future quarters and potentially set themselves up for further misses.

Good Cannabis Growth, Poor Cash Flow

Aphria has reported operating losses in each of the last eight quarters - the black revenue line is below the pink costs bar. Source: The Growth Operation Cannabis Company Dashboard.

Reasonable costs, but not profitable: Aphria is more fiscally responsible than its peers, but is not yet profitable.

In their most recent quarter, Aphria generated C$144 million of revenue and C$36 million of gross profit, but spent C$51 million on operating costs and another C$6 million on taxes. Due to Canadian accounting rules on inventory valuation, Aphria reported a net profit but lost money on EBITDA prior to adjustments. Perhaps aiming to shed costs, BNN Bloomberg reported on Friday that the company had laid off several key employees, including their Chief Marketing Officer.

That said, Aphria is much closer to a breakeven operation than its peers.

Aphria posted its worst-ever operating cash flow deficit due to cannabis production costs. Source: The Growth Operation Cannabis Company Dashboard.

Cash flow suffers: Aphria's cash flow has suffered due to an odd combination of (1) over-production of cannabis and (2) purchasing cannabis at wholesale.

Last quarter, Aphria sold 14 tonnes of cannabis while producing 31 tonnes. Over the past year, Aphria has grown 30 tonnes more cannabis than they have sold and inventory has swollen from C$86 million to C$226 million. This added inventory is not reflected in Aphria's net income, but the costs of this production hurt Aphria's cash flow.

Despite this overproduction, Aphria purchased C$30 million of wholesale dried cannabis from other LPs (9 tonnes at C$3.40/gram). The company blamed crop timing issues for this purchase, although it's somewhat confusing why a company with more than C$150 million of cannabis inventory before the quarter began would need to buy C$30 million more cannabis. This cannabis purchase dragged cannabis gross margins down to 43% this quarter (-14 pp) and will hurt gross margins next quarter as well since only half of this wholesale purchase was sold during the quarter.

All told, this over-production and wholesale purchase resulted in Aphria's worst-ever operating cash flow losses. Over the past year, Aphria has lost C$143 million from operations and invested another C$148 million into their facilities.

After these costs, Aphria ended February with C$515 million in cash and C$479 million in debt on their balance sheet.

Debt deals: After the quarter, Aphria has completed two debt deals at below-par rates. In my view, Aphria's moves here were shrewd: I prefer that money-losing companies use equity rather than debt to finance their business.

In early May, Aphria liquidated a C$39 million note the company was owed, selling it for C$26 million. Aphria received $0.67 on the dollar for this debt. The company originally received this promissory note as part of their compensation for selling the re-purchase rights to their previous stake in Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF).

Two days later, Aphria used stock to pay down part of their convertible debt. Aphria issued US$350 million of convertible debt in April 2019 with a five-year term, 5.25% interest, and a C$9.28/share conversion price. Aphria bought down one-quarter of this debt (C$130.4 million or US$92.9 million) by issuing 18.7 million shares. Based on the prior closing price, Aphria paid $0.74 on the dollar to buy down this debt. The company was able to receive a discount from par value due to the low interest rate, long maturity, and high conversion price of the debt.

Due to the discounts to par value, Aphria will book a loss from the first sale and a gain from the second purchase in their next earnings.

After these deals, Aphria has approximately C$541 million in cash and C$351 million in debt - their best net cash position since the summer of 2018.

Thoughts

Aphria trades at a lower sales multiple than peers although most of their revenue is non-cannabis. Source: The Growth Operation Canadian LP Dashboard.

Aphria trades at 2x forward sales and 20x forward EBITDA, based on analyst estimates. At first blush, Aphria looks cheaper than their peers aside from struggling HEXO (OTC:HEXO).

However, most of Aphria's revenue comes from their low-margin CC Pharma business - a German pharmaceutical distributor. Aphria bought that business for 0.16x sales and 4x EBITDA. Removing the contribution from this non-cannabis business, both its revenue and its value at 0.16x sales, Aphria trades at 7.5x trailing sales and 4x forward sales - in line with peers such as Organigram (OTC:OGI), Aurora (OTC:ACB), and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY).

In my view, Aphria is more attractive than any of those peers but not attractive enough for me to invest in the company. I appreciate Aphria's strong Canadian cannabis sales, strong cash position, and low costs of production. However, I'm hesitant to invest my money at this stage due to relatively modest growth expectations for the Canadian cannabis market, poor cash flow, and questions about certain deals such as buying C$30 million of wholesale cannabis while having C$150+ million in inventory. That said, I view Aphria as one of the strongest investments for Canadian cannabis bulls, even if it isn't an investment that I plan to make.

Happy investing!

