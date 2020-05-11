California Water: Wait Before You Buy

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Amr Bennis as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

At $46/share, California Water Service Group (CWT) is currently overvalued with a bearish outlook over the next 3-6 months due to net losses in Q1 coupled with the uncertainty of the effects of the recession on bill collection in Q2. However, an upcoming settlement with regulators and an acquisition indicate a favorable long-term and stable performance during the current recession.

Investors looking to accumulate defensive stocks could benefit from CWT's stable dividend. However, Q2 performance and economic data could result in more downside for the stock and as such, waiting until Q3 is advised.

The three catalysts that should play out over Q2 and Q3 are:

Resolution/settlement of the most recent General Rate Case (GRC) in California with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

Rainer View Water Company (RVWC) acquisition.

COVID-19 effect on bill collection, service connection growth, and operational costs.

Background

CWT is a water utilities service provider operating in California, New Mexico, Washington, and Hawaii. Since the vast majority of revenue (93.8%) being sourced from California, the company is significantly impacted by CA regulations establishing set return on equity, cost of debt, capital structure, and authorized return on rate base.

Fundamentals

In terms of business growth, CWT has maintained a robust Y-o-Y customer connection growth averaging 0.6% over the past 5 years. However, CWT's acquisition of RVWC alone, set to be finalized by the end of Q2, is estimated to increase connection growth by approx. 3.5%.

In terms of dividend payout, CWT has been consistent in terms of increasing the annual dividend for the past 53 years. However, when comparing it to its most comparable peers, its dividend growth leaves much to be desired.

Bottom-line performance on an annual basis is quite steady, as would be expected from a water utilities provider. Quarterly performance, when charted, also looks quite cyclical as expected.

However, a decrease in net income and operating income in Q1 were quite significant Y-o-Y. The results also coincided with the recent stock market fluctuation and dismal economic data showing the effect of COVID-19 on the US economy.

On the surface, the poor performance may appear as CWT being affected by everything else going on around it. But that is far from being the case, and I believe that this will present an exploitable market mispricing opportunity.

General Rate Case and CWT's Net Loss

Let's take a look at American States Water Co. (AWR), which is the most comparable company to CWT in terms of industry/geography and where Q1 results are available:

While AWR experiences cyclical fluctuations as well, it did not exhibit the same drop in the bottom-line as CWT in Q1. The reason? AWR had a GRC decision from the CPUC in 2019 setting rates through 2021 as it notes in its 10-K (p.26), while CWT is awaiting a decision by the CPUC that has already been delayed and pushed back last year.

The effect of the delay by the CPUC on CWT's quarterly results is quite significant. As CWT notes in its 10-Q (p.25/26), the 167% increase in Q1 net losses would have been mostly offset had the CPUC approved the settlement agreement. However, the difference between current interim rates and future approved rates is currently tracked, just not reflected in the 10-Q. Once the settlement passes, the difference will be collected through surcharges and reflected in the financial statements. In short, CWT's current financial results do not reflect reality, yet.

Despite being a utility service provider and as such, a defensive stock, I believe Q1's seemingly poor financial results coupled with economic effects of COVID-19 on the economy as well as the stock market will exert downward pressure on CWT's price in the short term.

COVID-19

Adding to the expected downward pressure is the effect of COVID-19. As of the firs quarter and until further notice, CW has ceased all shutoffs for nonpayment during the pandemic. It has also elected to defer a portion of receivables that was filed for recovery in 2020 to 2021. However, according to management, CWT activated a catastrophic event memorandum account which allows it to apply for collection of incremental costs associated with the crisis at a future date.

The bad news for CWT is that, as 30 million are currently unemployed, there's bound to be some people who won't be able to pay their bills, and CWT won't shutoff service. Also, the company will run additional costs related to employee safety. The good news is that those bills will be deferred (so not permanently lost) and it stands to reason that utility bills generally would rank high in terms of priority spending for people and that the incremental costs will be paid back. In the meantime, however, this means that we can expect Q2 results to be worse than Q1, we just don't know how much worse, yet.

Light at The End of an Acquisition

One piece of good news: CWT has had its acquisition of RVWC in Washington approved in late March, and it is the largest for CWT since 2000. In terms of connection growth, the acquisition adds an instant 18,000 service connections, or a 3.5% overall growth. It also decreases concentration risk: pre-acquisition connection breakdown was CA 94% vs. WA 3%, post-acquisition CA 91% vs. WA 7%. This comes as further consolidation of CWT's market share in western US after their bid to takeover SJW Group (SJW) was turned down in 2018.

However, the RVWC acquisition pales to SJW, which at the time of the bid had close to 250,000 connections including many in markets untouched by CWT - Texas, Maine, and Connecticut. Yet, it remains a solid step forward in CWT's growth journey.

CWT will close the transaction in June, and so the material financial effects of the acquisition will only be seen in Q3 results. Given that it was approved during a market melt-down suggests that it may have not been priced in yet.

Downward Pressure Resolution

It's quite possible that the GRC issue ends up being a bigger issue for CWT than COVID-19. As it stands, the CPUC has set a deadline of July 1st, 2020, for itself for a proposed decision. However, it's worth remembering that the CPUC has already extended the deadline once late last year, and with state bureaucracy undoubtedly under pressure in this crisis, there's a non-zero chance that the decision would be delayed again.

Also, while I saw no evidence in CWT's history with CPUC indicative of major GRC disagreements, the future is much less certain as legislators seek to alleviate the economic impact of the crisis on their citizens. Agreeing to rate increases in Q2 retroactive to January 1, 2020, during this crisis could be a decision that legislators just wouldn't choose to take immediately.

As such, I expect downward pressure based on Q1's "deceptive" financial results to continue through Q2 and be resolved in Q3. This will be amplified by CWT's performance enhancement - as it assumes control of RVWC - which should show up in Q3 results.

Valuation

Running a DCF intrinsic valuation of CWT yields $16.79/share in a worst-case scenario, $21.86/share in a base-case scenario, and $26.28/share in the best-case scenario. For the DCF valuation, I have taken into account different factors to varying degrees in each scenario, including the RVWC acquisition effect on revenue/profit growth and cash flow, possible stunted connection growth in the short/medium term, GRC delay or refusal, COVID-19's effect on bill collection, and a maintained medium-term high unemployment.

A multiples-based relative valuation shows that CWT is currently approx. 8% overvalued, with relative valuation closer to $41-$42. With multiples-based valuation for CWT, I believe my valuation might come in lower than other analysts for two reasons. First, I did not perform a blind valuation relative to the entire industry - I have taken into account market cap variance and ratio anomalies within the US water utilities industry. Second, I did not include P/S ratio in the valuation, as it yielded significantly disproportionate upside valuation for the company relative to any other valuation metric.

Risk Factors to Thesis

The major risk factor identified specific to the scenario I laid out for CWT is the possibility of a delay in the GRC ruling by the CPUC beyond Q3. This could occur for one of two reasons: due to state-wide shutdowns, bureaucratic workflow may simply be not as quick as we hope, and the CPUC may extend its self-imposed deadline further. Second, there may simply be an opposition to rate increases from California legislators as well as the general public during the COVID-19 crisis. In any case, those unrealized revenues that CWT is currently tracking while waiting for the GRC would not be realized or reflected in performance, and instead of a pullback in share price over Q2 and Q3 followed by a rebound, CWT may experience a decline through 2020 and possibly beyond, turning my view completely bearish.

Author Bias

I'm inherently biased in favor of DCF intrinsic valuation. As such, my opinions on CWT may have been negatively affected by its current overvaluation in DCF terms. I'm also currently bearish on the market, overall. In the second half of 2019, I was in the opinion that equities were becoming extremely overvalued and that we were at the end of the market cycle. I also believe that the current recession will drive overvalued equities, overall, closer to their intrinsic value over the next 3-6 months.

Conclusion

I believe that CWT's price will face downward pressure for two quarters followed by a long recovery after Q3. Stock price is likely to move closer to its relative valuation at $42 in the next couple of months. And, if the GRC is not resolved before Q2 results are out, a retest of the March lows of $40 is highly likely followed by a possible movement closer to an intrinsic valuation of $26 between the results of Q2 and Q3.

Then, if the GRC is resolved in favor of CWT before Q3, and if the company can keep receivable write-offs to a minimum from COVID-19 over Q2, the outlook for the company would present an attractive buying opportunity of a stable and defensive stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. I expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.