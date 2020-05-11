The Passive-Aggressive Investor For 5/4-5/8

The international core portfolio is now doing well in the short term.

Please see the bottom for an explanation of this series

Let's start by looking at how the core ETFs performed last week:

This is a bull market performance table, with equity markets up and bond markets lower. For the first time in a while, international equity markets did well. The sell-off in the long end of the US treasury market is especially encouraging, as it might indicate the beginning of the end of the safety bid in the market.

The best chart is the (SPY) (middle) which is near a two-month high. The other equity index (VEU) (far right) continues to improve. Prices are above all the EMAs and the 20-day EMA (in blue) is moving higher. Bond markets (the three remaining charts) are stable.

Next, let's take a look at the performance tables, starting with the core US portfolio:

Data from Stockscharts.com; author's calculations. The first number in the left column is the SPY/VEU percentage, while the second number is the TLT/BNDX percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT/BNDX percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process.

Most iterations of this portfolio are positive; the 50/50 allocation continues to perform incredibly well considering the market backdrop for the last 2 months. The fact its performance is positive in all time frames shows the strength of the broad bond/equity allocation.

For the first time in some time, international markets did as well as the SPY over the week and month time frame, giving this portfolio equal performance in the short run. The primary reason for the performance difference remains the underperformance of international bonds over the longer term.

Finally, the 25x4 portfolio which includes, well, everything, is holding up well; its performance is fluctuating around 0% in most time frames.

Finally, here is the chart that compares the portfolio's performance:

The first pair of columns (blue and orange) shows the 25/75 portfolio; the second pair (grey and yellow) shows the 50/50; the third pair (light blue and green) shows the 75/25. The last column of each series (the dark blue) is the 25x4 portfolio. The first column of each pair shows the SPY/TLT combination's performance; the second pair shows the VEU/BNDX combination's performance.

In the shorter time frames, the performance of all portfolios is comparable. The US and 25x4 still outpace the international portfolios over the longer term.

Next, here's the core bond market portfolio:

As I noted last week, this account's purpose is to act as a "super money-market" fund, giving the investor more yield so long as he's willing to accept a bit more volatility. While this portfolio performed poorly in March and April, it has returned to a more stable return structure as central banks have stepped in to stabilize global credit markets.

Finally, let's take a look at sector performance over multiple time frames to see what's doing well:

Week Month Quarter Half-Year Year 1st XLE XLE XLV XLK XLK 2nd XLK XLC XLK XLV XLV 3rd XLC XLY XLC XLC XLC

Data from Finviz.com

Last week when I introduced this section, I was a bit skeptical of XLE's performance due to the high volatility in the oil market. This week, it was once again a top performer, indicating that traders have either turned bullish on the energy sector or at least see tremendous bargains. Tech and communication services are also doing well in multiple time frames.

Let's take a look at three charts, starting with the XLE:

After selling off with the rest of the market in March, the energy sector ETF has rallied nearly 70%, rising from an absolute low of 22.3 to 38.78 on Friday. While prices are still under the 200-day EMA, the shorter EMAs are rising. Momentum is positive.

Next up is the tech sector:

This is a great example of a bullish chart. Prices are in a clear uptrend and are above all the EMAs. The shorter-EMAs are above the longer EMAs and the MACD is rising.

The XLC is also a positive chart, although it's a bit less so than the XLK. Prices are above all the EMAs, although two of the shorter EMAs are below the 200-day EMA still. Momentum is positive.

Here's how I would rate these from a buying opportunity. I like XLC the best, it has the most room to run until it hits a previous high and it's clearly a sector that is going to benefit from potential changes in the economy. I'd rate XLK number two because it's also being key to the turnaround. I'd rate XLE third because I think the rally now is still mostly technical caused by traders moving into an oversold sector.

That's it for this week.

As I noted when I relaunched this series, active investment largely underperforms the market. As a result, a core portfolio of ETFs that provide a broad range of market coverage will suffice for some investors. For others, these can comprise a core portfolio that represents a large percentage of a portfolio (say 50% or more) with the remainder of the assets being used for strategic allocations.

The purpose of the Passive-Aggressive investor is to provide the reader with a series of core ETF portfolios whose market coverage is broad and whose portfolio composition is largely static. Think of them as "set it and forget it" portfolios, where the allocation will only change a few times during a market cycle. The reader can use these portfolios in their accounts or compare them with the overall performance of other investment vehicles (such as mutual funds).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.