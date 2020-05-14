Welltower: Best Defensive Blue-Chip Pick, 5.5% Yield And Big Discount

Today, we can buy the best healthcare REIT at a 30% discount to fair value.

Healthcare is one of the most defensive sectors that offer high income and resiliency.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

We have previously discussed that the health sector is one of our favorites to invest in going forward in 2020 and beyond. After being overpriced for years, the sale is on, and now is the time to continue to increase exposure.

We like the healthcare sector for a number of reasons:

This is one of the most defensive sectors among all equity classes. Healthcare is non-cyclical, meaning that demand is there in both good and bad times, and income generation is strong. Second, it's a sector that's set to recover relatively quickly. Both consumers and the government consider healthcare an essential need. Third, demand is set to increase as the Baby Boomer generation ages. With all the medical advancements, people have a chance to live much longer by getting treated for illnesses that were incurable decades ago.

Investing in Healthcare REITs

Healthcare is a sector where a lot of capital is tied up in real estate. This is a situation where REITs can help by providing instant capital in exchange for a long-term lease, allowing the operator to free up capital trapped in the real estate to invest in their own business.

For years, healthcare REITs were unattractive for investors as the growing demand from the Baby Boomer generation was hardly a secret. Investors were piling in, valuation multiples were high, and dividend yields were low. In the past month, that has changed, and what were once "blue chips" and "SWANs" have been cast aside and are now trading at tantalizing prices.

Welltower (WELL) is an equity REIT that invests in health infrastructure in the US. It's best in class in its sector and, as of May 9, has a dividend yield of 5.5%. This puts it right into our ballpark at High Dividend Opportunities. We can invest today, receive an immediate 5.5% yield plus enjoy price and dividend growth in the future as they get past the COVID-19 crisis.

Over the past 10 years, WELL has generally maintained a dividend yield of 4-6%. Over the long term, WELL has outperformed SPY considerably, while also outperforming their peers even accounting for the current dramatic drop.

Data by YCharts

WELL will recover from the current drop and go right back to being the best REIT in the healthcare sector.

WELL's Business

WELL breaks their business into five segments: Senior Housing Operating Portfolio ('SHOP'), Senior Housing Triple-Net, Outpatient Medical, Health System, and Long-Term Care.

Source: Welltower 4Q 2019 Supplement

Their Senior Housing Operating Portfolio has become their largest segment, and while many operators have struggled with SHOPs, like Ventas (VTR), WELL has managed to maintain positive year-over-year comps.

This segment has been directly impacted by COVID-19 as many communities have implemented move-in restrictions and more rigorous screening. The result is that communities in areas like California, Washington, and New York cannot move in new tenants to replace those who are leaving. So, in 2020, we can now expect to see a negative impact.

WELL has significant exposure to some COVID-19 hotspots like New York and California. WELL likes to focus on urban, high barriers to entry locations. While that's a fantastic focus long term, urban areas have been harder hit by COVID-19 and the resulting restrictions.

Source: Welltower

There will be some challenges in 2020, as there will be for any business, but we are confident that WELL has the ability and skill to navigate these waters. WELL has been very proactive in negotiating their management contracts in a structure that's more favorable to the REIT. Ensuring that their operators have a stake and an incentive for hitting high levels of NOI.

Over the past two years, WELL has made significant acquisitions in Medical Office Buildings ('MOBs') as well as their first Skilled Nursing Facility ('SNF') acquisition since they exited the sector several years ago. WELL has demonstrated a willingness to move in and out of entire sectors as the fundamentals call for it.

In the last conference call, CIO Shankh Mitra laid out the company's philosophy toward investing:

"We invest capital to make money on a part share basis for our existing shareholders as opposed to solving for any exposure or chasing the latest and greatest asset class. To the contrary, we buy assets when they are out of favor at the right price in the right structure. Our investment in HCR skilled assets at $57,000 a bed, just 18 months ago and the disposition on this quarter of three older non-core assets at $156,000 a bed reflects our philosophy and our laser-focused execution. The same goes for our absence in the MOBs market in 2017 and rapid growth in ‘18 and ‘19."

The senior housing market is one that's highly competitive. WELL has set themselves apart through their performance and will continue to be dominant in the sector.

Outpatient Services

As noted above, WELL has substantially increased their exposure to medical office buildings over the past two years. WELL usually makes these acquisitions directly from a health system and then leases the property back to them.

Source: Welltower

By building relationships with their partners, WELL can become their "go-to" landlord and have expansion opportunities as their partners expand. WELL's deal to buy Quality Care Properties back in 2018 was done as a joint venture with ProMedica. ProMedica bought the operations, WELL bought the real estate and signed a lease with ProMedica - a much larger operator with better rent coverage. These are the kinds of deals that are very profitable for shareholders.

As we discussed with our article on Medical Properties Trust (MPW), many health systems are facing some turbulence caused by COVID-19 as elective surgeries have been suspended. Elective surgeries produce a lot of revenue for these systems, so the sudden suspension of them creates a cash flow issue.

Far from a reason to panic, for medical REITs, this could be an opportunity. Today, most MOBs are owned by health systems.

Source: Welltower

Health systems and providers looking to get back on their feet will have greater incentive to sell their real estate for the lump sum of cash. Following this crisis, we believe that WELL is going to have some great buying opportunities. During the crisis, WELL might have to offer to defer some rent, but they have the balance sheet to do so with ease.

Liquidity

WELL currently holds a BBB+ credit rating from S&P, just one notch below an A grade. In their recent update, WELL announced they have $3.5 billion in available liquidity with no unsecured debt maturing until 2023.

This is important from two aspects: First, it ensures that WELL has the ability to meet their needs even if they grant rent deferrals or see a decline from their SHO portfolio as move-ins have paused. Second, it means that WELL can become an active buyer at will. When they see a deal, they can afford to buy it. When it comes to environments like this, having access to cash is paramount.

Here's a look at WELL's debt maturities:

Source: Welltower

Liquidity equals flexibility. The flexibility to acquire properties or the flexibility to just sit on the sidelines and wait as the situation might dictate. REITs that are unable to be buyers when prices are low will underperform.

Dividend

WELL has had a dividend that has been raised consistently, if not strictly annually to meet the "Dividend Aristocrat" status.

Data by YCharts

WELL's FFO payout ratio was approximately 83% last year. FFO projections for 2020 were originally $4.25/share, 2% higher than last year; however, due to COVID-19, occupancy will be lower than expected so those numbers will not be hit.

In response to the near-term cash issues, WELL has announced a 30% reduction of their dividend to $0.61/quarter, bringing their dividend in line with where their taxable income is likely to be. WELL also declared a $1 billion buyback program, intending on buying their stock when it is low.

WELL has historically been a very shareholder-friendly company. When growth resumes in 2021/2022, we expect WELL to go back to increasing the dividend in tandem with FFO increases, bringing their FFO payout ratio back to the 75-80% FFO range.

Conclusion

WELL is clearly the best REIT in the healthcare sector. For more than 30 years, it has been building their portfolio and has developed into the premier REIT in the healthcare sector.

The market panicked, selling everything and throwing the baby out with the bathwater. While it's true that WELL will have some near-term challenges due to COVID-19, these same challenges are positioned turn into opportunities. Healthcare has become all the sudden more important for most people, and this is a sector that's likely to attract investor attention going forward. What's important is that WELL has the liquidity and the balance sheet to deal with any temporary revenue disruptions.

We can expect the share price of WELL to regain its value, and that should not take long. As restrictions are lifted, occupancy will recover. Fundamentally, nothing has changed for the company. They still own the same premier senior housing locations, they still have strong relationships with many health systems, and there's still demand for those health systems to do sale-leasebacks to free up capital - if anything, we can expect that demand to increase as health systems look to raise capital and a sale-leaseback to WELL is likely the cheapest capital they can get.

Fair value for WELL is easily over $70 a share (with a valuation of 17x to 18x normalized FFO). Investors today can enjoy an immediate 5.5% yield, strong potential for dividend growth in 2021 and beyond, plus over 40% upside to fair value. When the market wants to sell you blue chips at bargain prices: Strong BUY. I'm personally backing up the truck for my retirement portfolio.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.