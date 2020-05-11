Spirit Airlines: Ready For Liftoff

Low cost and leisure travel, which make up a substantial portion of Spirit's business, should be the first to rebound.

The airline industry has continued to improve and data from China shows that improvements may come faster than most expect.

Spirit Airlines' (SAVE) price action has been really odd during the past few weeks. Even as other companies heavily affected by the pandemic like retailers, casinos, and cruises start to rebound, airlines, including Spirit, are at or near all-time lows. Considering the strong liquidity, favourable competitive positioning, and low valuation of Spirit, we have taken this opportunity to add to our position recently.

The airline industry

Since mid-April, the US airline industry has been steadily recovering, and this recovery is continuing even today as TSA daily numbers recently broke 200k, a more than 100% increase from the lows.

Source: TSA

What's more, if you look at the data from China, you can see that the recovery in domestic air travel has been quite swift since the country came out of lockdown.

Data from ForwardKeys suggests Chinese domestic air travel leaped by 62.9% between 23 February and 29 February week-on-week, buoyed by the glimmers of an economic revival twinned with a broadening of domestic air capacity. Subsequent growth has been more muted, however, as between the first week of March and the third week of April, growth was +19.5%. According to Cirium, capacity went from a peak year-on-year drop of 71 percent on February 24 to down by just 33 percent on April 22. If a cure or vaccine is found or when the virus is contained, US domestic air travel would likely follow the China trajectory and recover quickly.

Spirit's Q1

There is nothing especially remarkable about Spirit's Q1 results. January and February were on track to beat expectations, but bookings in March saw a huge drop, as expected. What was surprising to us was the fact that Spirit actually lost money - we had expected that with its low-cost structure, Spirit would be able to at least breakeven, but an increase in salary and other costs drove higher than expected CASM.

After COVID-19, Spirit started taking actions to reduce cash burn, including reducing operations by 95% and deferring Capex. The cash burn estimate was pretty close to actual cash burn, which turned out to be $4 million per day.

The most important action we have taken to date to minimize our cash burn is reducing our operation to a bare minimum. These reductions are saving the company at least $150 million a month. Today, the operation is at a level that is 95% below our planned capacity. At these capacity levels with basically zero cash sales net of refunds, we estimate our operating cash burn per day is about $4 million. Source: Q4 2019 call

Thankfully, liquidity remained incredibly strong at the end of the quarter. Spirit, currently, has up to $2.6 billion in liquidity available when you include the recently completed financings as well as government initiatives. This represents nearly 2 years of cash burn at current rates and is far more than enough to cover 2020 obligations of $1.2 billion.

Source: WY Capital, Q1 press release

Around half of the obligations are flight equipment purchase obligations, so even if the period of low demand lasts longer than expected, Spirit may be able to generate substantial liquidity by asking Airbus to defer aircraft deliveries. Overall, Spirit is in a great position to survive this downturn.

The hundred 85 is related to 2020. And we are in discussions with Airbus as we speak around the back half of 2020 deliveries and the front half of 2021 deliveries as the primary component of our discussions, so we do expect those delivery positions to move. Source: Q4 2019 call

When the downturn is over, management expects low-cost and leisure travel to rebound first, so Spirit, which mainly serves these types of customers, should see bookings rebound much faster than the legacy carriers.

When demand does recover, we anticipate consumers will be searching for low fares. Given our industry leading low cost structure, we are well positioned to provide just that. Historically, lower fare leisure and VFR travel is the first to come back after an economic downturn. And our expectation is that we will see the recovery earlier than most carriers as people begin to visit their friends and relatives, which is very much core to our network. Source: Q4 2019 call

After combing through many news sources, we have found substantial evidence to support management's predictions, including crowded beaches in Florida, large increases in cruise bookings, and more. All this shows that many leisure travelers have little to no concern about the coronavirus, so when lockdown restrictions lift, they should start going back to their past behavior.

Valuation

We estimate that dilution related to the recent financings would cause Spirit's share count to go above 100 million, giving the company a valuation of around $1 billion, currently.

Even at a $1 billion market cap or an EV of $2 billion, Spirit remains incredibly cheap, trading at just 4x 2019 EV/operating income. Even if the company burns through all its cash on the balance sheet, it should still be worth double its current price in 2-3 years when we believe air travel should recover.

Takeaway

Overall, sentiment around Spirit Airlines is really terrible at the moment, but we are confident that long-term investors will be rewarded. The industry is recovering, liquidity is substantial, and valuation is quite low. Spirit, which serves domestic leisure customers, should be first in line to benefit from the recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.