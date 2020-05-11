Helmerich & Payne: Fighting For Survival

Helmerich & Payne cut its fiscal 2020 capital program, and the quarterly dividend by 65% starting next quarter.

Helmerich & Payne reported revenue of $633.64 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, down 12.1% from the same quarter a year ago and up 3.1% sequentially.

Source: Helmerich & Payne

Investment thesis

The Tulsa, OK-based Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is a contract drilling company with a large part of its business involved in the US shale, as we will see later in this article.

The terrible slump experienced in oil prices lately has driven drilling activity to almost a halt and instilled tremendous uncertainty surrounding the exploration and production (E&P) CapEx outlook. Therefore, it is essential to look at this business sector called the oil services (like Helmerich & Payne or Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)) with a pessimistic view for the foreseeable future.

In short, oil prices aren't high enough to support substantial industry-wide CapEx, leaving demand extremely weak with corroding margin and lower rig utilization. It is the primary reason why the stock price has been fading away despite a sound balance sheet, and first-class management.

The investment thesis is not a positive one now. I do not recommend investing in this sector, which is likely to struggle even more this year. However, it is perhaps a good time to trade short term the stock and take advantage of the volatility.

Despite continuing slowing market conditions experienced in the fiscal first quarter, H&P managed quite a decent pricing in the super-spec market space. Rig revenue per day - excluding early termination revenue - increased to $26,256/d for the quarter from $25,405/d in the preceding quarter (including trucking, casing, running, rental equipment).

International: Rig revenue per day - excluding early termination revenue - decreased to $31,706/d for the quarter from $27,714/d in the preceding quarter.

The US Land operations represent 299 rigs in which 190 rigs were contracted. However, in the conference call, Mark Smith said:

the U.S. land segment. We averaged 190 working rigs during the second quarter. As the COVID-19 crisis developed rig activity quickly declined during the last half of March and we exited the second fiscal quarter with 150 working rigs.

As we are witnessing this quarter, E&P operators are drastically reducing drilling activity in the US even if they seem not touching the large inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUC"), which remains constant.

We have a total of 7,576 DUCs as of March 2020, according to the EIA, which was over 8,700 in December 2018.

The US land rigs revenues represent 83.7% of the total revenues of the company and show how the company is sensitive to any change in this region and can significantly affect the company's revenue and cash flow. Below is the income per business segment: The average rig expense was $15,497 per day this quarter, in the US land sector, with a profit margin of $10,759 per day, which was a bit higher sequentially. Below is the rig repartition in the US Land segment. It is essential to know that the Permian Basin is the most prolific.

Source: From the press release

HP has underperformed the oil sector and is now down about 70% from a year ago. The stock just collapsed in February.

Data by YCharts

John W. Lindsay, the CEO, said in the conference call:

This market has been referred to as unprecedented by many. And during my 33 year career at H&P, we have weathered many downturns, though this one does have unique characteristics. While the crude oil market imbalance is a global phenomenon, it has more acutely impacted the US market as a result of storage limitations subsequent to March 31.

Helmerich & Payne - Balance sheet: 1Q'2020 (Second quarter 2019 fiscal) - the raw numbers

Helmerich & Payne 1Q'19 (Fiscal 2Q'19) 2Q'19 (Fiscal 3Q'19) 3Q'19 (Fiscal 4Q'19) 4Q'19 (Fiscal 1Q'20) 1Q'20 (Fiscal 2Q'20) Total Revenues in $ Million 720.87 687.97 649.05 614.66 633.64 Net income in $ Million 60.89 -155.46 40.41 29.61 -421.54 EBITDA $ Million 240.10 -37.10 171.71 181.10 -395.78 EPS diluted in $/share 0.55 -1.42 0.37 0.27 -3.88 Operating cash flow in $ Million 199.54 250.35 196.38 111.78 120.86 CapEx in $ Million 133.89 73.59 54.83 46.02 48.29 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 65.65 176.76 141.55 65.76 72.57 Total cash $ Million 270.03 380.52 400.90 412.05 381.74 Long-term debt in $ Million 491.2 491.7 479.4 479.4 479.8 Dividend per share in $ 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.71 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 109.503 109.433 108.892 108.724 108.557

Data Source: H&P Release and Morningstar

Financials and balance sheet snapshot

1 - Revenues were $633.64 million in fiscal 2Q'20 Helmerich & Payne reported revenue of $633.64 million in the second quarter of fiscal2020, down 12.1% from the same quarter a year ago and up 3.1% sequentially. H&P posted a loss of $3.88 per diluted share versus earning a profit of $0.27 in the previous quarter. The adjusted earnings per share was a $0.01 loss in the second quarter versus an adjusted $0.13 profit during the first fiscal quarter.

Second-quarter earnings per share were impacted by a non-cash impairment of $563 million related to goodwill, less capable rigs, and excess related equipment and inventory. "A total of 95 rigs were impacted by the impairment of which 37 were decommissioned after the quarter-end".

However, the increase in revenues this quarter is not a good sign, as Mark Smith said in the conference call:

The quarterly increase in revenue is primarily due to $10.4 million in early termination revenue and well to well notification fees as a result of rig releases in the U.S. land segment, due to the energy demand destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as described in our press release.

2 - Free Cash Flow is $72.57 million in Fiscal 2Q'20. Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial indicator that I always analyze here. Free Cash Flow is Cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Free cash flow is increasing this quarter again, and the company is showing a positive FCF yearly ("ttm") with $456.64 million. It is impressive but is not taking into consideration the terrible downturn that has incurred recently.

The dividend payout represents $309 million annually based on 108.72 million shares and $2.84 per share annually, which is covered by the free cash flow. The free cash flow for the quarter was $72.57 million. However, while this dividend quarter will be paid in full, the company indicated that it would reduce the dividend starting the third quarter by 65% or a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

3 - Net debt is $98.07 million in Fiscal 2Q'20. Net debt is $98.07 million, which is low and a reassuring element when entering this bearish cycle in onshore drilling. The total cash has decreased sequentially. The company had $381.74 million in cash and short-term investments plus $750 million of availability under its committed revolver. Also, the debt-to-capitalization ratio increased from 10.8% to 12% sequentially.

Conclusion and technical analysis

Helmerich & Payne released its fiscal second-quarter 2020 results on April 30, 2020. I believe this quarter's results are quite misleading and doesn't reflect the problematic situation in which the company is struggling now. I think Helmerich & Payne was smart enough to take some precautionary steps to shield the company against the adverse effects of this horrible bearish cycle.

In my preceding article, I was indicating that the company could not afford a quarterly dividend of $71 per share, and thus, I was not surprised to read that the dividend will be cut by 65% starting next quarter. In my opinion, it is only a first step, unfortunately, and I expect HP to reduce even more the dividend later this year.

I can write many words to describe what is happening, but I think you are getting the severity and what is coming sufficiently enough already. Mark Smith said in the conference call:

We have updated our capital allocation by reducing our future intended dividends. We have reduced our capital expenditures during this fiscal year, we are working to finalize the reorganization of our US land operations for lower activity levels. We are assessing our international offices to appropriately calibrate for activity. And we have begun the rightsizing of our general and administrative overhead to serve to reduce scale for the near to midterm planning horizon.

There is nothing else the company can do other than damage control at this point.

Technical analysis (short term and midterm)

HP experienced a support breakout late in February and dropped abruptly to the $12-$13 range, which is now strong support. The stock managed to recover a little after that with a succession of higher lows in an ascending channel pattern.

HP is now trading at support, but the probability of a crossing of the support is high, and I believe it is better to wait for the retest of $12.75 to start adding again cautiously. Nothing soon indicates that the situation will reverse quickly.

However, if oil prices turn bullish, the next resistance is $25. It is not likely, but we never know.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,865 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.