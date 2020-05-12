Ventas: The Indecision Is Bugging Me, Cut The Dividend And Set Me Free

But the indecision is bugging me. Just cut the dividend and set me free already.

We’ll take a closer look at its business model to determine whether we’re interested in deploying more capital into it.

There are clearly advantages and disadvantages to maintaining Ventas’ exceptional record of dividend performance.

Last week, in an exclusive iREIT on Alpha post, I explained, “I’m preparing for Ventas (VTR) to cut the dividend.”

But then it never happened, leaving me still prepared, but in limbo.

As I informed members at the time, “Welltower (WELL) announced a 30% dividend cut to $0.61” per quarter.” This confirmed:

“… the reduction in occupancy and margins, and is likely not enough, as WELL has limited visibility on a recovery. While other REITs continue to follow due course of cutting their prized dividend[s], we believe that Ventas is next in line.”

But, again, it never happened.

For the record, I was somewhat glad to see management taking cautionary measures to provide itself with $3.2 billion of cash and to reduce leverage. Unlike WELL and its other close peer, Healthpeak (PEAK), Ventas has NEVER cut its dividend.

With the one and only exception of 2009, it’s increased that investor reward every year.

Source: iREIT

So why am I still expecting otherwise this year around?

During these unprecedented times, quite a few real estate investment trusts (REITs) already have orchestrated cuts or suspensions. You can find a complete list of names at iREIT on Alpha.

But here’s the short list all the same:

Source: iREIT on Alpha

Should It Stay or Should It Go?

It’s not surprising to see some of the names on that list. Many of them are tied closely to “experiential” sectors such as lodging, casinos, and net lease institutions that have too many theater clients.

Like EPR Properties (EPR).

But even some of the stalwart REITs like National Retail Investors (NNN) are subject to elevated risk of a dividend cut. As I recently pointed out:

“Over the long term, we expect investors to do well who are brave enough to buy a blue-chip name like NNN into weakness. However, with that being said, we also wouldn't be terribly surprised to see this company's 30-year dividend growth streak come to an end because of the COVID-19 crisis.”

As for Ventas specifically though, there are clearly advantages and disadvantages to maintaining its exceptional record of dividend performance. Therefore, the purpose for this article is to take a closer look at the business model to determine whether we want to deploy more capital to the stock.

To begin, let’s take a closer look at its price performance, starting with March 1:

Source: Yahoo Finance

And here’s a peer comparison in that same timeframe:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, VTR has underperformed its competitors over this period. However, Mr. Market warmed up to VTR’s earnings on Friday. Shares ramped up by 11.1% compared with 6.1% for WELL and 3.4% for PEAK:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Keep that in mind as we dig deeper into Ventas today.

A Closer Look at the Business Model

Ventas is a diversified healthcare REIT with exposure to the following four property sectors:

Source: VTR Website

Its owned portfolio consists of 405 senior housing operating(SHOP) properties, 412 triple nets, and 384 office buildings. As of the first quarter, the combined investment was $27.36 billion:

Source

SHOP revenue accounts for 58% of Ventas’ annualized revenue. Triple net amounts to 20%, and office comes in at 20% as well.

Source

Last quarter, SHOP same-store net operating income (NOI) cash growth was -10.4% – obviously impacted by COVID-19. Two things to know about this:

The company was originally guiding for “only” -4% to -9%. Around 33% of its NOI is generated from SHOP tenants.

Also, total SHOP occupancy fell to 86.6%. That was -100 basis points (bps) sequentially, but flat year-over-year. And while revenue per available room (RevPAR) improved to $5,066 – a 2.7% year-over-year jump.

Its U.S. same-store NOI declined by 11.1%, whereas its Canadian SSNOI only fell 5.7%.

Ventas did collect 96% of rent from MOBs and all rent from its NNN healthcare properties. As for its NNN senior housing tenants, it offered a 25% deferral. In addition, it converted its master lease with Holiday Retirement – which accounts for 3% of NOI – to a management agreement, in which VTR will pay Holiday 5% of gross revenue.

We like that move. It offers Ventas enhanced flexibility to terminate the management contract (with 30 days notice). However, about 13% of Ventas’ NOI is generated from net leases with EBITDARM rent coverage below 1.0x, which indicates additional reshuffling is likely.

The result of all the sectors amounts to -60% total portfolio same-store NOI:

Source

However, Ventas did generate funds from operations (FFO) per share of $0.97, markedly better than the $0.89 consensus. Clearly, this validates its diversified business model.

Source

A Fortress Balance Sheet

We’re certain one of the reasons Ventas has dodged undesirable dividend action - so far - is because of its fortress balance sheet. It first took the necessary steps to draw down $2.75 billion under its $3 billion revolver. Then, later on, it issued a $500 million senior note.

These actions resulted in approximately $3.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand, with no commercial paper outstanding.

Source

As illustrated above, Ventas has just $229 million of debt maturing this year. And it can extend its revolver for up to one year. Also, to be cautious, it’s slowing down its development pipeline to reduce 2020 capital expenditures by about $300 million.

Here’s an FFO-per-share model that includes analyst estimates for 2020 and 2021 (source for data: FASTGraphs):

Source: iREIT

As you can see, analysts estimate a 14% decline in 2020. Which is why it’s important to also provide a dividend model:

Source: iREIT

As shown, Ventas was growing its dividend from 2010 through 2015 by an average 8%. Since 2016 though that pace is down considerably, but the payout ratio is still stressed:

Source: iREIT

Since AFFO provides a better picture on dividend safety, here’s our next graph to consider:

Source: FASTGraphs

All told, it reminds me of an old Clash song:

“Darling, you got to let me know “Should I stay or should I go? “If you say that you are mine, I'll be here 'til the end of time. So you got to let me know Should I stay or should I go?”

To be clear, I’m not selling Ventas right now. My only question is this: Will the board eventually cut its dividend, or will CEO Debra Cafaro be able to navigate these unprecedented times as-is?

Source

Straight From the CEO’s Mouth

Here’s how Mrs. Cafaro replied on the recent earnings call about the dividend:

“… while we are in this period of uncertainty, we generally want to match our decision-making speed with what is required. And our board is going to look at all relevant information when it addresses the dividend, as I mentioned in mid to late June.”

What’s more:

“… one thing we know for sure is that, having went through many decades of this… having assured liquidity is the number one, two, and three attributes that you want to have to manage successfully through any kind of uncertainty. And so we have that, and that is kind of a golden rule, and (it’s) served us very, very well. “There is a lot of uncertainty, but as of a point in time, I'm glad that you noticed data that shows that a lot of our NOI in our senior housing on those triple-net and SHOP is in states where, according to a single model as of a certain day, the peak of mortality is behind us. Now that could change again, and that of course would affect our outlook.”

Even so, we’re gonna have to wait on a definitive answer:

“I think what we have said clearly about the dividends is that the board will make that decision at the right time, which are dividends is a July dividends historically. And so that would basically defer that decision to be made by our board until mid to late June.”

As the Clash song goes, “This indecision's bugging me. If you don't want me, set me free.”

Making a Decision

As a REIT analyst, it’s challenging to make sound recommendations right now. But that’s what I’m going to strive to do.

One helpful method is to rely on the collective wisdom of dedicated REIT analysts. There are a dozen predicting earnings at an average growth of -16% in 2020 and 3% in 2021.

Source: FAST Graphs

My “conservative” forecast suggests VTR could return 25% annually through 2021. Given the continued SHOP pressure and likely dividend cut – which analysts also expect – I have a $32 price target at year’s-end 2020 and $37 for 2021.

With a current P/FFO of 8.2x, this translates into a “final” P/FFO of 12.7x.

Source: FAST Graphs

In my best-case scenario, Ventas returns around 36% annually through 2021. And while only three analysts are tracking it into 2022 and one in 2023, the consensus suggests an even stronger recovery.

Source: FAST Graphs

One silver lining is the dearth of new senior housing development. That should help mitigate supply concerns.

But I do see the dividend going down, likely by around $0.50 per share. When that happens is rooted in rent deferrals and cuts, and when the pandemic comes under control.

The indecision in the meantime may be bugging me. But we maintain a Strong Buy nonetheless.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Markets will eventually recover, and may reward patient investors... Investors need to remain disciplined with their investment process throughout the volatility. At iREIT on Alpha we offer unparalleled research that now includes a "daily" vodcast, mortgage REIT coverage, and a rent collection tracker. "There is great opportunity" to take advantage of the selloff.. subscribe to iREIT on Alpha. Coming This Week: Preferred Portfolio Tracker. The FASTEST GROWING REIT Service on Seeking Alpha!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.