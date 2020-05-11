International Economic Week In Review For 5/4-5/8

Investment thesis: The international markets are still in a difficult situation but things are moving in the right direction. The China long (FXI) and Brazil short (EWZ) trades are still attractive. Chinese data is improving and tensions with the US are giving way to a bilateral pragmatism. Brazil is still experiencing political turmoil and a weakening economy. As other economies and regions reopen, the possibility of a rising equity market increases. Keep an eye on Europe and the all-Asia-ex-Japan ETF.

This week, several central banks had meetings. Let's start with the Reserve Bank of Australia, which kept rates at 25 basis points. The bank's policy release contained a few key paragraphs, starting with this one:

The global economy is experiencing a severe downturn as countries seek to contain the coronavirus. Many people have lost their jobs and a sharp rise in unemployment is occurring. At the same time, the containment measures have reduced infection rates in a number of countries. If this continues, a recovery in the global economy will start later this year, supported by both the large fiscal packages and the significant easing in monetary policies.

This emboldened sentence appears to be the underlying assumption of central banks and traders, which explains why stock markets have rallied strongly since the March sell-off.

Globally, financial markets are working more effectively than they were a month ago, although conditions have not completely normalised. This improvement reflects both the decline in infection rates and the substantial measures undertaken by central banks and fiscal authorities. Credit markets have progressively opened to more firms and long-term bond rates remain at historically low levels.

During the last six to eight weeks, central banks have lowered rates and begun quantitative-easing measures. Fiscal authorities have either passed or pledged huge support packages. Both actions are the appropriate macroeconomic response to the pandemic. This is the second reason for the strength of the equity market counter-rally.

However, there is still a large amount of uncertainty about the outcome.

The Bank of England maintained rates at .1%. Its policy announcement contained the following assessment of the UK economy (emphasis added):

The timeliest indicators of UK demand have generally stabilised at very low levels in recent weeks, after unprecedented falls during late March and early April. Payments data point to a reduction in the level of household consumption of around 30%. Consumer confidence has declined markedly and housing market activity has practically ceased. According to the Bank’s Decision Maker Panel, companies’ sales are expected to be around 45% lower than normal in 2020 Q2 and business investment 50% lower. There has been widespread take-up of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. Nevertheless, sharp increases in benefit claims are consistent with a pronounced rise in the unemployment rate

This data is consistent with the latest Markit Economics reports on the UK economy and other developed nations.

The European Commission released its latest EU economic projections, which are dire.

The EU economy is forecast to contract by 7½% in 2020 and grow by around 6% in 2021

This isn't a surprise when you consider the depth of the current slowdown (see Markit Economics commentary below). The report adds a few key points.

The shock to the EU economy is symmetric in that the pandemic has hit all Member States, but both the drop in output in 2020 (from -4¼% in Poland to -9¾% in Greece) and the strength of the rebound in 2021 are set to differ markedly. Each Member State's economic recovery will depend not only on the evolution of the pandemic in that country, but also on the structure of their economies and their capacity to respond with stabilising policies.

All economies have locked down their businesses, causing uniform damage. But the recovery will be country-specific. For example, Greece is far more dependent on tourism, which means its recovery will be hampered so long as there isn't a vaccine.

The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected consumer spending, industrial output, investment, trade, capital flows and supply chains.

All GDP components, save for government spending, have dropped sharply.

The Spring Forecast is clouded by a higher than usual degree of uncertainty. It is based on a set of assumptions about the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic and associated containment measures.

Economic forecasting is more about the process than the outcome, allowing economists to think through data relationships. The current situation may cause some correlation coefficients to change markedly, meaning the models aren't as helpful as before.

In addition, to the new economic projections, Eurostat's retail sales numbers dropped 11.2%.

The latest Markit Economics data is very bad. New orders, employment, exports, and production are all down. Numerous country reports noted that the declines were the worse in the history of the series. Manufacturing numbers joined service sector reports by falling into the lower-30s and upper 20s.

Let's look at this week's performance table:

Let's start at the bottom. India was off modestly as it tries to reopen its economy. Brazil was also down modestly. Russia caught a strong big. China was the second-best performer while Australia and all-Asia less Japan was third. Traders are betting that with China reopening, the rest of the region will follow. The long China trade is still attractive. Last week, prices moved lower on news that the US and China might be starting a new conflict over the pandemic causation. However, this week, prices rebounded. After breaking an uptrend last week, the Brazil ETF has continued to move lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.