Tesla: Continued Hype Falls Flat

When it comes to electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), most investors seem to be buying for what's coming next. Production and deliveries are expected to soar, Tesla will have a major robo-taxi network going strong, and the company will lead every market it is in. Unfortunately, the last few weeks have shown that much of this promise is just hype, with actual progress on most of these efforts being close to zero.

Two products we're still waiting on:

Next Saturday's date is May 16th. It also happens to be the 2.5 year anniversary of Tesla's unveiling of the Tesla Semi and new Roadster. The Tesla Semi was the star of the event, and company supporters went on for months talking about how the product would revolutionize the trucking industry. Limited production was supposed to start in late 2019, with customer deliveries ramping up throughout 2020. The Roadster would likely be a few quarters behind that.

Well we are now more than a third through 2020, and there still is no Semi on the road. In fact, the most recent earnings letter linked below now states that customer deliveries won't happen until 2021. However, that timeline may even be questionable given Tesla's annual capacity graphic pictured below, and the Roadster seems to be a 2022 at best thing now.

(Source: Company Q4 investor letter, seen here)

Tesla believes that it will start production of Model Y vehicles at the Berlin factory next summer. As the chart shows, that plan is already in the construction phase, but the Semi is still shown as in development. Until the Semi and Roadster finally hit the market, customers are providing Tesla with interest free loans to finance the rest of the money losing (on an annual basis) business. Remember, the Roadster deposits were $50,000 for the regular version or $250,000 each for the 1,000 vehicle limited edition. If the limited edition has sold out, that would represent nearly a third of the customer deposits on the balance sheet. It will be interesting to see if some of these customers ask for their money back give even more delays.

Here's the other part though. Tesla needs to build out a large network of its so-called "Mega-chargers" to support all of these Tesla Semis that will be on the road. As we've seen with the supercharger network, it can take years to build out all of this infrastructure, and we haven't heard about a single Mega-charger just yet. Does Tesla even have the battery capabilities required yet to support the Tesla Semi and Roadster range claims? For now, these products remain nonexistent, and the company doesn't seem to be very interested in getting them to market anytime soon.

A million robo-taxis on the road:

It was a little over a year ago where Tesla hosted its major Autonomy event and CEO Elon Musk said there would be a million robo-taxis on the road this year. Is is this promise of Autonomy that has some supporters calling for Tesla shares to surge to the tens of thousands of dollars in the coming years. Of course, the following statements from Elon Musk on the two most recent conference calls have put a dent in those hopes:

Q4 2019 conference call: Elon Musk: Well, I mean, to be precise, I said I was hoping would be feature complete with both FSD by the end of last year. We got pretty close, it's looking like we might be feature complete in a few months. The feature complete just means like it has some chance of going from your home to work let's say with no debentures. So, that's -- it does mean the features are working well, but it means it has above zero chance. Q1 2020 conference call: Elon Musk: So – and I think we could see robo-taxi fleet in operation with the network fleet next year. Gene Munster So, to summarize, we want -- we're going to give owners full autonomy, some level of that by the end of the year. Then a human is in the loop, Tesla Network app sometime, is it first half of next year? Would that be the hope? Elon Musk Do you mean like, when can a car drive with no person? Gene Munster With a person -- initially a person who observes, would that be with the Tesla Network app, would that be really part of the year of 2021? Is that the hope? Elon Musk If described as a hope, I would say that, that's probably a fair description.

So we went from having a million robo-taxis on the road this year to hopefully having an observer with the car next year. On Tesla's vehicle ordering pages, "automatic driving on city streets" was expected to be available as part of the full self-driving package last year, and customers are still waiting more than four months into 2020. Some doubt that there will even be more than a handful of Tesla robo-taxis on the road next year, and if there aren't, will Elon Musk just blame regulators for another one of his failures?

Don't forget, Tesla raised a lot of capital in the Spring of 2019 that was only supposed to be needed for this network. Management said the funds wouldn't be needed to support the rest of the business, but then Tesla again came back to the capital markets a few months ago, right after saying it wouldn't raise capital. There are more calls for Tesla to raise capital again thanks to a cash burn situation that is getting worse in the short term.

The latest coronavirus situation:

Through several tweets over the past couple of months, Elon Musk has virtually downplayed the impact of the coronavirus. He also said that Tesla would be producing ventilators like other major US automakers, but nobody has seen one just yet. He also said that he would be shipping ventilators to hospitals around the country, but what many locations received weren't exactly the machines that many were hoping for. Just like the Flint water crisis and Thailand cave rescue, Elon came swooping in to grab big positive public relations headlines, but did little in the end of what he promised.

Also, Elon Musk recently sent out an e-mail to Tesla employees in which he stated that the company was aiming to restart production in Fremont Friday afternoon. This would be in violation of the county's shelter in place order, and the county did come out and say Tesla must not reopen. Elon Musk has been pushing the boundaries of government orders during this entire crisis, and he's also been completely wrong about many things, for example this tweet below.

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter page, seen here)

In fact, the CEO took things a step further on Saturday. Tesla is now filing a lawsuit against Alameda County, and Elon Musk is threatening to leave the state because he says Tesla is being treated unfairly. Of course, let's not forget how many hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks and other incentives the state has given him, including plenty of money for the battery swap program that never came to fruition. Tesla's business has been propped up substantially over the year by sales of regulatory credits as well as large support for customer sales, so Musk shouldn't really be complaining when the same government is trying to help solve a public health crisis.

If the company's entire future is dependent on opening a week earlier than expected, and Elon Musk has to break rules and dare officials to arrest him, then the problems here are a lot bigger than they appear.

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter, seen here)

Final thoughts:

The last few weeks have shown how Tesla's continued hype of many products and services has fallen extremely flat. The Tesla Semi has been delayed again, with no real timetable to hit the roads more than two and a half years after its unveiling, and the same can be said of the new Roadster. Elon Musk has also pushed back the robo-taxi network plans, something that many bulls use as the main point for their valuation arguments moving forward. Now, the company's CEO is attacking the local government because it won't let Tesla open its factory in violation of the shelter in place order.

As the chart below shows, Tesla is priced well above traditional automakers even if we go out multiple years into the future with a decent amount of projected revenue growth. In the end, this company's failures have been adding up, and these latest instances make it hard to recommend a name that's built on a constant hype machine.

(Data sourced from each company's respective Seeking Alpha analyst estimates page, for example Tesla's page seen here)

