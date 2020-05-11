Capital Product Partners: Still Holds Plenty Of Potential

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) held its first quarter earnings conference call on the 6th of this month. Earnings per share came in at $0.35, which was a miss of $0.08. This number corresponded to $6.7 million in net profit. Sales came in at $33.69 million for the quarter which only was a slight miss against consensus. Here is the story behind the numbers.

First off, although revenues missed expectations by a slight number, they increased significantly over the corresponding quarter of 2019. In Q1 2019, sales came in at $26.8 million. The reason for the 26% increase was due to its acquisition of three 10,000 TEU container vessels. These vessels command higher charter rates than standard vessels and are under long-term charter to Hapag-Lloyd until April 2024.

First quarter sales would have actually been more this year but for the corona-virus pandemic (some vessels stayed longer than expected in the yard) as well as the fact that scrubber systems (gas cleaning systems) were installed in certain vessels which kept more of the firm´s assets out of action. Investors need to look at the long-term ramifications of doing this work. Yes, we will see volatility in the short term, but we believe these retrofits are solid investments which should bear fruit from a cash-flow perspective in the long-term.

We state this because despite the significant operating expense ($9.9 million) which was incurred in the first quarter from those scrubber special surveys, the company is still running at a healthy profit. Remember the adverse damage this work entails is two-fold in the short term. Therefore, considering how earnings have held up of late, we believe this is bullish for the stock going forward.

While the work is being done, revenue is obviously down due to the non-use of the asset (longer idle times). Costs are higher due to the installation of equipment in these vessels.

From a technical standpoint, one could argue that long-term support held up for the share price in this latest downturn at above $6 a share. With shares trading at around the $8 mark, the next psychological point for shares to take out is the 50-month moving average ($9.27). In fact, shares have not managed to take out this resistance level with conviction since late 2011.

From a valuation perspective, this stock has always interested us because of its very low book multiple. As a result of recent financing with Hamburg Commercial Bank, long-term debt increased to $329 million and current assets fell to $24.2 million in the first quarter. Total equity came in at $407.3 million. When we compare this number to the firm's market cap, we get a book-multiple of 0.36.

The other strong calling card for Capital Product Partners is its dividend. At present, the forward dividend is $1.40 per share. This equates presently to a yield of 17%+. To see if this dividend is affordable, we go to the cash flow statement. In Q1, the company (buoyed by strong depreciation and amortization) generated strong operating cash flow of $31.4 million. Although over $115 million of debt was issued in the first quarter, investors should be focusing on the size of that dividend payment which came in at $6.6 million in Q1. This seems very manageable especially, given the fact that despite the pandemic and the extra costs CPLP is incurring at present, the firm is still managing to do $1.40 in earnings per share this year.

This is the attractive aspect of this company. The fact that its fleet has been essentially booked out for 2020 and 70%+ booked out in 2021. This brings stability to the situation with respect to earnings. Yes, charter rates could fall in the near term especially if we get more waves of COVID-19, but this would also opportunity to the table for the long-term investor. Why? Because in any down-market where demand is weak, opportunities will arise (where assets could potentially be acquired for well below asset-value) by companies with strong balance sheets. This is why any investment (due to the unpredictability of the short-term) in CPLP must be used as a long-term hold.

Therefore, to sum up, the balance sheet, high booking rate and dividend are strong reasons for a long play in CPLP at present. Its assets and earnings are much cheaper than the sector median, and there is ample cash flow to keep on funding the dividend. The pay here we believe is to wait for that 50-month moving average to be taken out before putting long deltas to work.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.