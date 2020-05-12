Boeing: Reality Hits

In a previous report, I had a look at Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) Q1 2020 commercial aircraft orders and deliveries. In times like these it's extra interesting to have a look at those orders and deliveries, which we have made available in interactive overviews for subscribers of The Aerospace Forum. However, while orders and deliveries and backlog and associated values are important measures to assess the full package of market demand and demand-supply balancing, you need to be able to place those in context. Subscribers will always be a step earlier in seeing the actual delivery value, even before Boeing or Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) report figures, but both companies also have services revenues and defense and space segments. So, it's also important to look at the financial reports and get the full picture which we will do in this report for Boeing.

Boeing’s story is a painful one for the past 18 months. The company is facing big challenges in the recertification effort for the Boeing 737 MAX and what seemed to be a simple fix turned into a deep audit of the aircraft as the company has lost trust with all its stakeholders. Decisions to continue paying a dividend, which made sense at some point, and continuing production at a high rate have deteriorated the company’s financial buffers. So, what started as a simple fix turned into the company’s biggest crisis in existence which can be divided into a trust crisis, an engineering crisis and a financial crisis. The company is facing problems with its tanker and space programs as well, which really don’t add to the company’s public image. Boeing seems to have a strong engineering core that is being undermined by management decisions, among other things. Either way, while times are grim now… the company’s bread and butter is still supported by the long-term prospect of having air travel demand double every 15 years. So, if the company manages to weather the combination of the self-inflicted MAX crisis and the COVID-19 crisis, there's enough room for the jet maker to become a quality name again. So, with that in mind it's very important to see how the company performs in these challenging stages.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes: Cost growth adds to losses

Obviously, Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes results were not expected to look pretty. Deliveries declined by 66%, driven by lower Boeing 737 MAX deliveries and a depleted backlog for the passenger models of the Boeing 737. That has resulted in a $6.2B revenues, a 48% drop. We put the delivery figures into our model and found that the reported revenues were indeed in line with what one should be expecting. So, no surprise there as revenue decline was driven by lower delivery volumes.

The bigger “surprise” was the $2.1B loss. Based on the common expenses and program profits, we would be expecting more or less breakeven levels.

However, Boeing had the following additional costs:

$797 million of abnormal production costs related to the Boeing 737 MAX production suspension.

$336 million related to the pick fork issue on the Boeing 737 Next Generation.

$137 million of abnormal production related to COVID-19 production shutdowns.

Estimated $950 million in pressures as Boeing reduced the accounting quantity for the Dreamliner program, which leads to lower program margins but higher deferred production balance burn off.

So, Boeing’s earnings were affected by one-off items. However, at this stage, Boeing has had so many “one-off” items that I don’t feel it's justified to use an adjusted EBIT as a guidance as you will be stripping off what has become part of Boeing’s results.

Boeing also added $1B in additional restart costs for the Boeing 737 MAX line bringing the total to $5B of which $797 million already has been expensed in the first quarter.

We weren’t expecting pretty results and results indeed weren’t good. However, more interesting were the production rate adjustments that Boeing announced and that will give us a better idea on future revenues. As expected, the rates on the Boeing 767 and Boeing 747 are remaining at current levels. That's because the Boeing 747 program is running on minimum rates and both aircraft programs actually depend on freighter production for which demand has not fallen at this stage. In fact, demand for freighter operations is now quite high.

On the Boeing 737 MAX program we see that the company now does not expect to reach a production rate of 31 aircraft per month with initial low rate production anticipated to commence in May 2020. Though we do need to point out that this schedule has been sliding for over a year. On the Boeing 777X we see an unsurprising change to the production levels as the Boeing 777/777X combined rate will go from five aircraft per month to three. For the past two years we have assumed that production on the Boeing 777 program (all variants) would not return to five aircraft per month for the foreseeable future. Possibly most surprising is that Boeing has reduced production to 10 aircraft per month on the Dreamliner program while we were expecting production to be decreased to six to eight aircraft per month effective immediately. Either way, driven by COVID-19 and the US-China trade dispute, Boeing 787 production will be reduced by 50% and that's not what we were looking for with a replacement cycle set to gain momentum in the coming years. I can appreciate that Boeing will be reducing production levels to be better aligned with demand but the actual production levels on the key programs, which are the Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 787, remain somewhat unclear.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security: Tanker charge pushed down earnings

For Boeing Defense, Space & Security revenues dipped 8% compared to 2% growth last year. This revenue dip can be attributed to COVID-19. During the month, COVID-19 shutdowns added $276 million in costs while $551 million was driven by costs associated with the agreement signed in April with the U.S. Air Force to develop and integrate a new Remote Vision System on the KC-46A. It's a tiny bright spot in what's actually an embarrassing development for Boeing.

Boeing Global Services

During these highly uncertain times, the Boeing Global Services department showed what was established for showing stable revenues on rock solid margins. While these first quarter results are strong, I believe that going forward having smaller fleets will dent the Boeing Global Services revenues.

Boeing cash flow and liquidity

Boeing’s cash flow showed a cash outflow of operating cash of $4.3B, which includes $671 million in customer cash compensations rendered during the quarter while the Boeing 737 MAX-related liabilities were reduced by $30 million. So, as expected, the current environment really is a positive on customer compensation requests, though it's not even close to the $1.4B reduction potential that AeroAnalysis calculated. The negative cash flow was further driven by Boeing paying $1B to suppliers while Boeing retained some $1.6B in payments last year and lower advance and progress payments from customers. A $4.7B cash burn by no means is a good signal, but also this multi-billion figure falls within ranges that were to be expected.

Over the past few months, we have seen a lot of readers pointing at Boeing’s cash to show how strong the company is. However, the $15B is fully established by the debt Boeing raised. Boeing fully used its $13.8B delayed-draw term loan during the quarter so most of the cash really is from that loan. So, cash is not a sign of strength. In this setting it should be viewed as to how long Boeing can sit through with its balance with the knowledge that the debt raised to have this cash balance will have to be repaid at some point. If Boeing continues to burn cash at a rate of $4B, then it will be out of cash early next year from their Q1 2020 cash levels. However, the company recently secured $25B on the bond market, so the near-term concerns on Boeing’s liquidity should have largely faded. The drawback, however, is that Boeing needs a solid long-term trajectory to meets its debt maturities. So, as with many companies now, the near-term liquidity concerns have faded but have been pushed on the long run hoping for a revival in demand for aircraft. I can’t really blame Boeing for taking these steps at this stage, it's either that or the ship sinks this year. Surely, Boeing could have managed its cash more prudently in 2019 and in the previous years, but who would have thought two years ago that Boeing would see its cash cow grounded and the world being hit by a deadly virus.

Conclusion

Normally I try to find out the good and bad points in earnings. Maybe for Boeing, the good thing was that the few deliveries that did occur met my expectations on revenues and other than that cash flow was as bad as expected, while earnings were worse than expected driven by accounting quantity reductions on the Boeing 787 program. What I could appreciate from the earnings call was that management tried to sketch the picture, it’s an ugly picture but they tried to give more color to the current state of the industry and took necessary steps to increase liquidity and positioning for a depressed demand environment which includes production and staffing reductions.

What I was missing was some additional information on the MAX and Dreamliner productions. Those are Boeing’s cash cows but the company didn’t provide a lot of information on the timing of the cuts or the acceleration on MAX production other than that they will reach a rate of 31 aircraft per month in 2021. At this stage, I have my doubts on whether the Dreamliner cuts will be enough.

What you could probably hold on to are the long-term trends, which remain intact. Revenue passenger kilometers will drop significantly below the trend but is expected to return toward the trend in the years to come. So, while Boeing might not be attractive today and their Q1 earnings certainly don’t make the company any more attractive, at some point investors should start looking at the future and see which names are beaten down now but might offer compelling entry points.

