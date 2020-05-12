Cerus: Surging During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite the company's recent success, it is unclear whether or not they can expand their client base in the middle of the pandemic due to social distancing regulations.

Cerus Corp. is still one of my favorite COVID-19 tickers due to the need for pathogen-free blood components and growing demand for COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ:CERS) has been one of my favorite COVID-19 tickers for a number of reasons. First and foremost, the company's INTERCEPT system is one of the world's leading blood safety devices and has already proven its efficacy against other coronaviruses. In addition, Cerus' INTERCEPT is positioned to become an essential technology both during and after the pandemic. The company's Q1 earnings revealed that these concepts are coming to fruition, with the company beating their own expectations with $18.6M in product revenue. Now, the company is going to focus on their supply chain security to ensure the world still has safe blood components during this pandemic and help develop COVID-19 convalescent plasma programs to treat patients. I still believe Cerus will be able to capitalize on the opportunity and will be a key player in the battle against COVID-19.

I intend to review the company's COVID-19 efforts and Q1 earnings numbers. In addition, I discuss what the company intends to focus on and what investors should keep an eye out for. Finally, I reveal my strategy for managing my CERS position over the course of 2020.

Taking On COVID-19

In a previous article, I discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic was going to force Cerus' INTERCEPT to become an essential instrument for blood centers. Cerus continues to see blood centers increase INTERCEPT orders as a safety measure for their blood component production during this pandemic. The COVID-19 epidemic has revealed how important it is for both blood centers and hospitals to safeguard their blood supply and make certain that it is free of pathogens. What is more, the INTERCEPT blood system is a unique solution for blood centers and hospitals to address their supply concerns for now and will ensure they are prepared in the post COVID-19 era.

In addition to safeguarding a vital blood component supply, INTERCEPT is also in a unique position to help in the production of convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. Convalescent plasma is a promising therapeutic option to treat COVID-19 patients, by transfusing the convalescent plasma that has neutralizing antibodies and normalizing the patient's coagulation profile to prevent blood clots.

Cerus has already helped European COVID-19 patients, in particular with the company's Italian partner, Kedrion, who is working to employ INTERCEPT treated convalescent plasma to the critically ill. In France, INTERCEPT is required for convalescent production. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Cerus is working with various agencies including the FDA, American Red Cross, and BARDA to set up a nationwide convalescent plasma program.

As a result of the company convalescent plasma efforts, they are reporting an increased interest by customers for INTERCEPT plasma kits.

Commercial Progress and Product Adoption

Some biotech companies have been reporting a negative impact from the ongoing pandemic. However, the company's Q1 results revealed that global demand and adoption of INTERCEPT was strong. The company's Q1 product revenue came in at $18.6M, which exceeded their "pre-pandemic internal plan." Obviously, we have to expect the company's pathogen reduction technology and convalescent plasma connection to help the numbers. Still, it is impressive that Cerus is growing while most of the world is shrinking.

Perhaps the most encouraging numbers came off North America, where product revenue was up 6% from Q4, and up 34% over Q1 of 2019. This surge in product sales was mostly attributed to the increased demand from the American Red Cross. Cerus hopes that other blood centers and hospitals will follow their lead and employ INTERCEPT as their pathogen reduction choice to be compliant.

Will Cerus Capitalize?

Despite the company's impressive performance during the pandemic, investors still need to keep a close eye on Cerus and how the government's decisions are going to have an impact on the company's business. Most notably, the FDA's decision to have blood centers and hospitals to be in compliance with FDA guidance by March 2021. Will the FDA decide to postpone the compliance? Will the company's sales force and onboarding be able to meet and work with new customers? The company might have the best product to handle this pandemic, but the social distancing regulations and economic environment might prevent the company from capitalizing on these opportunities.

Personally, I expect the current circumstances to drive INTERCEPT sales and will solidify Cerus as the leading name in the industry. However, I am wondering… will the company go on a hot-streak with strong sequential growth for 2020? Or, will we see a spike in sales followed by steady sales? Admittedly, I would be a bit disappointed if the company didn't beat the street's high-end 2020 revenue estimate of 91.6$M (Figure 1).

Figure 1: CERS Quarterly Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

How Can They Capitalize?

If Cerus is going to hit the Street's expectations, they are going to have to cultivate some unique strategies and action plans to engage new customers and help them get on board before the guidance deadline next year. It appears the country is ready to "open back up", but it is unclear if Cerus can start visiting hospitals and blood centers for sales calls and get the facility online with INTERCEPT. Hopefully, the company can develop a strategy that aligns with certain states "opening up" and getting their sales force ready to hit their call list hard.

Not only does Cerus need to execute on the commercial side, but they also need to advance their pipeline programs to ensure they are offering a broad array of blood component products around the globe. The company has worked hard to get their platelet and plasma kits approved and distributed around the globe, but now, they need to get their pathogen reduced cryo product to the market, launch red blood cells "RBC" in Europe, and get RBC across the finish line in the United States.

The big unknown is whether or not Cerus will become a major player in the COVID-19 convalescent plasma efforts. If the company is able to secure a foothold in the COVID-19 convalescent plasma operation, we could see some additional funding and/or partnerships.

If they are successful, Cerus will have longstanding customers ordering several blood component products for years to come.

Downside Risk

My main concern is the company's financials, which isn't in dire straits, but the reported Q1 OpEx came in at $31.7M, which is up from $29.6M during Q1 of 2019. Cerus reported a net loss of $16.5M, which is thankfully down from $18.8M in Q1 of last year. Still, the Street expects the company to record a negative EPS over the next couple of years (Figure 2).

Figure 2: CERS Quarterly EPS Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Luckily, Cerus ended Q1 with $133M cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, which the company believes is sufficient to carry out their current strategy. So, I don't expect the company to execute a secondary offering in the near future. However, I don't expect the share price to be unleashed until the company is closer to breaking even.

What's My Plan?

In my previous Cerus articles, I was expecting CERS to break out of its long-term downtrend line (Figure 3).

Figure 3: CERS Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Unfortunately, the coronavirus crash hammered the share price down and rebounded before I could make a move. Now, that it broke the downtrend line, I am going to wait and see if the stock is able to hold above $5.75 line and will add once the share price is able to hold above that line for a whole week. If the stock fails to hold above that line, I will hold off on a buy to see if it holds above 200-day EMA.

Admittedly, I am not looking to make any substantial additions to my speculative biotech positions over the course of 2020. As a result, I am not going to "load the boat" with CERS. However, I still see CERS as a great long-term investment and will hold my share for at least five years in anticipation the company is able to become the industry leader.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CERS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.