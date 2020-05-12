Skechers: 'Value' Footwear Hits Home During COVID-19

Reopening of stores in China was met with strong performance, hinting the same for the U.S. and the EU once they resume business.

The brand has performed well with its emphasis on "value" footwear, particularly in China.

Skechers (SKX) has traded sharply lower during the COVID-19 pandemic as stores globally were forced to close which hit revenue and gross margins. International wholesale was weaker during the quarter as disruptions to shipping occurred.

However, positive signs are apparent as online business has surged while reopening of stores in China has led to good response.

I feel the "value" message from the Skechers brand will continue to live on as people absolutely buy affordable, comfortable (with somewhat faster replacement cycle) footwear. This is a medium to long term consumer trend that is particularly well met in China.

Online up 70% in 1Q20

According to the earnings call, online sales have surged 70% in 1Q and 250% in April in several key markets of Skechers. To quantify that, the management expects e-commerce to hit a run rate of $500M a year but also noted it could be conservative.

Brand momentum to resume

Sounding quite upbeat on the call, the company said the stores comped 10% early 1Q20 owing to 4Q19 strength carrying forward. Given the positive trajectory of store reopening in China, the company hopes the U.S. and the EU will follow suit.

The U.S. is still a large part of global sales, so naturally, despite China performance being very encouraging, investor sentiment is still affected.

Gross margin to be soft but cost-cutting in place

Gross profit margin fell 220bps to 44.1% and could fall a bit further in 2Q20 as the company rides through a rough patch because its stores in the U.S. and Europe are still closed and that the pandemic is still in an evolving situation.

That said, the company is trimming payroll, marketing, shipping, and store operations among still affected areas. Capex will be reduced by half from what was initially planned.

Strong cash position

The company ended 1Q20 with US$1.3B in cash and equivalents which is an overall strong liquidity position to weather the crisis.

Trading attractively vs. peers

Skechers is no Nike (NYSE:NKE) but it is trading cheaply to it with a forward P/E of 23x and EV/EBIT of 13.5x compared with Nike's 34x and 27x.

Markets have priced in a strong rebound for Nike but have underappreciated Skechers' "value" footwear growth strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis does not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.