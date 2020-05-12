Imperial Brands' Dividend Yield Is Too Cheap To Ignore Even With Pessimistic Growth Assumptions

Of the tobacco majors, Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (OTCQX:IMBBF) faces the biggest question marks over potential growth over the next few decades. This is clearly reflected in the current dividend yield of 13%, far above the 14-year average of 4.8% as well as its tobacco peers.

Volume contractions are expected to be more severe in developed versus developing markets, and Imperial Brands derives 64% of volumes from Americas and Europe. Exacerbating this issue is the relative underperformance of Imperial's NGP portfolio.

Given the lack of growth, it is clear that the 10% dividend growth p.a. policy was unsustainable, and it was the right move by management to abandon this sooner rather than later, although committing to such an aggressive policy in the first place was a poor long-term decision.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

Dividend Sustainability

In fact, the coverage of free cash flows over dividends has diminished over recent years, thus it was only a matter of time before the dividend policy would have to be changed. Having said that, Imperial Brands continues to generate impressive levels of cash flow, so the company can certainly continue to afford a generous dividend going forward, with the million-dollar question being what will the growth rate of that dividend be, and what is currently priced into the share? I think most investors would be more than happy to take a 13% yield that doesn't grow at all. However, the market is currently pricing in negative growth in the dividend into perpetuity.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

Valuation

For a simple DDM valuation using a required return of 10%, plugging in a terminal growth rate of -2.5% gets you to the current share price. This seems overly punitive, given that the business is still growing free cash flows and still has immense pricing power (Revenue is still growing). Free cash flows have grown at a 5-year CAGR of 7.1%, and a 14-year CAGR of 5%.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

A more detailed approach leads one to the same conclusion. A DCF with the following key assumptions implies upside of 19% to the current share price:

6% volume contraction p.a. into perpetuity.

5% pricing increase p.a. into perpetuity

WACC of 7.4%

Source: Analyst estimates

The above assumptions do lead to a declining free cash flow profile, yet the size of these cash flows allow for a continued generous dividend payout, and given a traditionally high free cash flow payout ratio, investors will likely see these free cash flows flow into their pockets. The analysis assumes no growth boost at all from NGPs, even though this remains a possibility. In order for there to be a downside to the share price, volumes would need to contract in excess of 7% p.a., holding other assumptions constant. As I have discussed in British American Tobacco: Volume Fears Way Overblown, monitoring elasticities and establishing any change in trend toward inability to recover volume losses through prices would break the investment case here. To date, there has been no indication that this is the case, and I don't believe it will be the case anytime soon, given the nature of the product and its fundamentally inelastic nature. Imperial Brands continues to deliver positive organic revenue growth.

Source: Analyst estimates

A look at what these assumptions imply relative to historical numbers is presented in the graphs below. Obviously, I would not back myself to forecast financials out to 2090. The aim of the exercise is rather to see how bad things could get from a top line and profitability perspective and whether the share is still undervalued in those scenarios. Outside of a significantly steeper run rate in volume declines and/or a substantial regulatory intervention in the industry (can't be ruled out but geographical diversification helps significantly with this), there is very material margin of safety in the share at the current share price. The detailed valuation implies a negative growth rate of -1.4% into perpetuity.

Source: Company data, Analyst estimates

Conclusion

While Imperial Brands is not a sector favourite for me (I prefer British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), whose growth prospects are significantly better), it is difficult to ignore the market pessimism reflected in the 13% dividend yield. This also presents an investor with a chance to recoup his/her investment relatively quickly just through dividends, dampening the impact of any future earnings drop/de-rating in the share. Imperial Brands is a long-term buy, and I think an investor with a 5-year plus investment horizon that buys on any weakness in the share price is likely to see positive absolute long-term returns regardless of what the greater market does, making it a great diversifier in any portfolio. Keep an eye out for the interim results coming out on 19 May, management has indicated H1 will be weaker than H2, with a weaker NGP performance due to the US flavor ban.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.