Cameco Stock Up Almost 20% YTD, Long Term Looking Good As Well

There are few stocks out there which one can claim are up this year. The obvious names tend to be companies that are net beneficiaries of the crisis, such as Amazon (AMZN) or Clorox (CLX). Few people would have expected a company like Cameco (CCJ) to be among those select few winners in 2020. I wrote an article not long ago pointing out that this could be one of the best stocks to own this decade. I have to say that just a few months into it, this stock is off to a promising start. As I write this, it is up about 18% since the beginning of the year.

Uranium demand not affected by COVID-19 crisis

I highlighted the non-cyclical nature of uranium and, therefore, uranium mining stocks in past articles. In effect, broader economic cycles should not have much of an impact on uranium demand and prices. It takes a decade or more to build a nuclear power plant. About 90% of the total cost of nuclear power is the building of the power plant. Furthermore, when a new plant is built, a few years' worth of fuel tends to be secured. For this reason, uranium miners are currently not experiencing the same slump as much of the rest of the energy sector. In fact, uranium miners are seeing a rally, together with the uranium spot price.

Cameco is a solid performer within the uranium mining industry

Before I dive deeper into the issue of uranium market prospects for this year and beyond, I want to highlight Cameco's profitability, reserves, and other aspects of its financial situation. For 2019, its annual results show a worsening of its financial performance compared with the previous year. Revenues are down 11%, while profits are down 55%. Cameco is still profitable despite the tough uranium price climate, which says a lot.

Debt and debt servicing are two items I tend to watch very closely when I examine mining companies. Cameco's long-term debt remained steady in 2019, at 996 million Canadian dollars. The projected cost of servicing the long-term debt is $267 million in total for the 2020-2025 period, for an average of 44.5 million dollars. Given revenues of 1.86 billion dollars in 2019, which was achieved within a context of uranium prices which were rather low, in the worst-case scenario interest on long-term debt will be about 2.4% of revenues. It is a sustainable situation, which ought to provide investors with peace of mind. I personally see moderate risk when debt servicing costs are over 5% and high risk when these costs rise over 10%.

Looking at its interest cover, Cameco's earnings before income taxes was 135 million dollars in 2019. Its interest cost was 63 million dollars. Using the interest cover formula, (135 million + 63 million)/63 million = 3.14. It is not an ideal level of interest cover, but it is robust within the mining industry. The reason why this is important is that it shows Cameco can withstand further years of uranium price weakness if need be. I don't foresee this to be the case, but the nature of commodities markets tends to be volatile, so it is important to be invested in companies that are solid relative to peers. Cameco's main competitors are losing money at current uranium prices, so one cannot even calculate interest cover for many of them.

Looking at its reserve replacement situation, things are looking relatively stable overall.

With a combined resource base of 1060 million pounds in 2019, the overall change from 2018 was just 6 million pounds to the downside. Production in 2019 was 9 million pounds, while its sales volume was 31.5 million pounds. Cameco's reserves are ample for it to continue marketing the volumes it has been selling. If the price of the uranium it is mining and selling were to appreciate further in the coming years, the company's revenues and profits should also rise accordingly, which means that its stock will probably perform well.

Uranium market prospects for the longer term

We have known for some years now that the uranium market is headed for supply/demand balance and will then enter a period of supply deficit. It took far longer than expected for miners to start cutting back on production in response to the low uranium price environment we saw for over a decade, but it seems that it is now finally starting to happen.

Global mined uranium production is already short of actual demand, with stockpiles making up the remainder of supply. That supply/demand gap is set to become especially wide this year because it seems that the uranium mining industry is being hit very hard by production closures as a result of efforts meant to stop the spread of the virus. It is estimated that about 40 million pounds, or about 20,000 tons, of mined production will be cut as a result of mining activity closures around the world. Given global demand of about 75,000 tonnes, as well as the fact that there was already a gap between demand and mined production, it seems that this year perhaps half or more of the uranium consumption will be secured from stockpiles. This means that there will be extra demand in the coming years as utilities will look to secure adequate stockpiles, as their current stockpiles are set to deplete faster this year.

As far as uranium demand going forward goes, there are new reactors coming on-line.

Despite new reactors coming on-line on a regular basis, the number of net reactors operating worldwide has been relatively stable in the past few years.

The reason why the number of operating reactors around the world has remained more or less steady in the past six years, with only a very modest increase from 2014 to 2019, is that a significant number of reactors have also been decommissioned around the world. Germany has been one of the main factors in this regard, as it aims to completely phase out its nuclear reactor fleet by 2022. It produced about 22% of its electricity needs from nuclear in 2010. That percentage fell to less than 12% by 2017. Nuclear power will now shrink to 0% within three years or so, and I don't believe there should be any further doubts about it anymore. As I have pointed out in many articles in the past, the successful completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will most likely facilitate the complete closure of Germany's nuclear industry, as its natural gas supply will be seen as secured and shielded from potential disruptions along the transit routes from Russia to Germany. As things stand right now, while the project is delayed, it looks to be completed within a year or so.

While Germany managed to secure its future natural gas needs which will be needed to offset most of the remaining nuclear power that will be shut down, as well as the on-going phase-out of coal, it is not so clear that the rest of the world can also secure enough natural gas needed to meet growing demand as well as offset further nuclear phase-out plans. Global natural gas production has been experiencing robust growth in the last few decades. Production growth in the last decade was driven by the US shale boom. There are some early signs now that the shale gas boom is probably ending permanently, and perhaps it will give way to a decline.

North America's natural gas production increased by just over 40% since 2009, and it accounts for about a third of total global natural gas production growth for the period. In the absence of shale production, North America's natural gas production levels would have actually declined significantly for the period. US shale gas production now accounts for about 21.6% of total global production. Most official forecasts are projecting continued production growth for decades to come in the shale gas patch. I do not share this optimism. I think it would take significantly higher natural gas prices to make that happen, which might not be viable.

Higher natural gas prices would make electricity generation produced with gas less appealing economically speaking. Maintaining an outright cessation in global natural gas supply growth would lead utilities around the world to delay scrapping more nuclear power plants. If we were to see an outright decline in global natural gas production, we would most likely see a rush to complete nuclear power plants currently under construction, while new projects would also be commissioned.

One last factor that we have to consider in regard to uranium demand and prices is the monetary environment we are facing going forward. Just in the last two months, the US Federal Reserve expanded its balance sheet by about $2.5 trillion. Other central banks around the world are also expanding their balance sheets in order to keep the economy afloat. While no one really knows what effect such a dramatic expansion in the money supply will have, one likely scenario will be that the money will end up mostly chasing scarcity. In other words, anything that is in limited supply and can be stored without incurring any significant inconvenience is likely to go up in price significantly in the next few years, along with stocks, which will benefit from the loose monetary policy as they did in the 2009-2019 period.

Uranium qualifies as both a scarce good as well as a good that can be stored without any unreasonable difficulty being posed for utility companies that are already accustomed to storing nuclear fuel for years' worth of demand for their nuclear power facilities. As such, uranium prices should see significant gains in coming years with all the money sloshing around, which at some point will start chasing anything that has the potential to appreciate in price.

As is the case with most other miners, the one factor that will determine the value of Cameco stock will be the uranium price trend. It also matters what quality and quantity of reserves it has, as well as how well it can perform in terms of producing those reserves, but that matters to a lesser extent going forward, in my view. The way I see it, Cameco has the uranium market going for it, along with most of its other peers, and it is also proving to be a competent producer of its reserves, which are certainly plentiful. For these reasons, I continue to believe that it will be one of the best-performing major stocks in the coming years.

