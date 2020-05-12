Nordic American Tankers: An Attractive Short Play

The future of world oil demand is in question and could result in a permanent decline in trade and oversupply of tankers.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

The share price of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) recently doubled from March 28 to April 28, from $3.50 to $7.34. It has since sled to $5.28 on May 7th. "We are making a lot of money at this time…and I have never seen such a strong market," Nordic American Tankers CEO Herbjørn Hansson told CNBC.

The spike in tanker rates due to demand for floating storage appears to have peaked. VLCC tanker rates fell by more than 50 percent in the week ending May 1st v. the prior week, according to Clarksons.

And the VLCC spot earnings of $54,900 was about half of the 2020 average rate of $102,300 on May 7th, according to Poten & Partners.

Rates spiked when the arbitrage spread between oil futures contract prices blew out in April, when the May WTI crude futures contract went negative and traded in single digits.

The spread has since compressed. (The Month 4 minus Month 1 spread below is missing the April 20th date to show the rest of the data more clearly.)

Storage Concerns Wane

Crude oil stocks in Cushing, Ok, had been rising at a rate of 5 million barrels a week, pushing stocks toward the 76 million barrels of capacity there, the site of the WTI futures contract delivery. However, the growth rate eased to just 2.1 million barrels in the week ending May 1st.

The U.S. crude production rate has been dropping quickly as a result of low oil prices. The Energy Dept. estimates that output has dropped from a high of 13.1 million barrels per day in March to just 11.9 million in the week ending May 1st.

However, a flotilla of tankers from Saudi Arabia carrying about 40 million barrels of crude is expected to land by the end of May. The first tanker arrived in the Gulf of Mexico.

Headwinds

Larry Fink, the chief executive officer of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), warned that as bad as things have been for corporate America in recent weeks, they're likely to get worse. "Mass bankruptcies, empty planes, cautious consumers and an increase in the corporate tax rate to as high as 29 per cent were part of a vision Mr. Fink sketched out on a call this week," Bloomberg reported.

Bill Gates, who predicted back in 2015 that the next pandemic was more likely than a war, said, "No one should think the government can wave a wand an all of sudden the economy is anything like it was before this happened."

Warren Buffett announced he sold off his entire airline portfolio in his annual shareholder meeting of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). "The world has changed for airlines," he said.

Goldman's global head of commodities research, Jeff Currie, said that up to 3 million barrels per day of oil associated with business travel is likely to be permanently lost.

Shipbroker Gibson said that demand for floating storage may support tanker rates in the short term.

However, the situation is expected to change dramatically once oil demand and supply conditions move towards a more balanced position. This is likely to take place once global economy leaves the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic behind and world oil demand begins to recover. The latest IEA monthly report tentatively suggests that this potentially could happen in the 3rd quarter of this year, with measures to soften lockdown restrictions already underway in several countries. However, there is still a great degree of uncertainty about the duration and severity of virus outbreak."

Conclusions

At the end of January, I published an article, Time for a Short Play in Nordic American Tankers. My trades were successful and closed before the share price rebounded.

The May 8th close for NAT was $5.12. It traded as low as $2.46 in March before the availability of oil storage became an issue.

As the WTI spread has narrowed, the floating storage incentive will disappear, which will depress tanker charter rates. Longer term, oil demand destruction will likely remain, reducing oil flows and tanker demand. For these reasons, I expect the share price of NAT to drop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NAT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.