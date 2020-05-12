Singing SWAN Amid The COVID-19 Crisis

Amplify's Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN), based on S-Network's SWANXT index, seeks significant exposure to the S&P 500 by investing 90% in a treasury ladder with a targeted duration equal to the 10-year T-bond while investing 10% in 70 delta long-term call options (LEAPs) on the S&P 500. This creates approximately 130-140% of absolute exposure. This is a direct result from the 10% in options which experience outsized returns during strong market performance and outsized losses during market declines. See A SWAN Takes Flight for more details. It is not a balanced fund in hiding The Black Swan Index - A Balanced Portfolio In Hiding as Figure 1 aptly demonstrates. The COVID-19 crash saw SPY fall 33.72% from February 19 to March 23 this year while SWAN fell only 7.96%. A 60/40 balanced fund based on State Street's (NYSE:STT) SPY and iShares' AGG declined 26.86%. Year-to-date as of May 7, 2020, SWAN is up 3.24% while both SPY and the balanced fund are down 10.09% and 3.40%, respectively.

SWAN's Baptism by Fire

SWAN has now been tested three times, twice for mitigating downside risk (December 2018 and February/March 2020) and once for participating in market gains encompassing most of 2019. Figure 2 shows the cumulative wealth for SWAN, SPY, and a 60/40 portfolio for December 1-24, 2018, when SPY fell 14.49%. Being thrown into the deep end almost from its introduction, it performed admirably during the December 2018 market swoon and declined only 5.62% over this period.

Upside Participation

Although SWAN immediately validated its ability to withstand market strife with a flight to safety test in December 2018, 2019 was perhaps an even bigger test for how well it could do during a rising market. Figure 3 shows the upside participation of SWAN for 2019 when SPY increased 31%. Based on previous research and back-testing, SWAN was purported to attain 90% of the treasury return and approximately 40% of the S&P 500, with the major caveat of "on average." The results of 2019 reinforce and add to the historical albeit theoretical evidence. While the market increased 31%, SWAN increased 22%, and was almost indistinguishable from a 60/40 balanced portfolio. This may lead one to come to the erroneous conclusion it is some type of balanced fund, but as December 2018 and the COVID-19 crash clarify, SWAN has its own return properties.

To approximate the upside participation rate, I used iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) as a proxy for SWAN's treasury return and SPY. Thus, the return to SWAN should approximately equal 90% x IEF's return + X% * (SPY). Inserting SWAN's 2019 return equates to 22.03% = .9 * 8.03% + X * 31.22%. Solving for X attains 47.4% of SPY's return. My earlier study A SWAN Takes Flight based on theoretical data from 1991 through 2015 suggested an approximate 41% exposure. The larger exposure attained in 2019 is likely the result of underestimating SWAN's treasury return by a small amount as IEF has a slightly lower duration than 10-year T-bonds, and the large 2019 market return. Options have an exponential return exposure for increasing levels of market returns.

Is There Any Gunpowder Left?

SWAN has performed exactly as originally touted. However, one of the premises of SWAN is the flight-to-safety during times of market turmoil. With 10-year Treasury yields well under 1%, there is seemingly little yield to add to any option return coupled with mitigated downside protection to offset option losses if the market crashes again. Note, the exposure to the S&P 500 is truncated to the percentage in options. As for rates having little room to go lower, one may simply note 10-year government bond yields in many countries (Germany, France, Switzerland, etc.) are still negative, and in that respect, there is still room for the U.S. 10-year yield to fall.

SWAN's option exposure does vary depending on the relative performance of the options and treasuries. SWAN is only re-balanced twice a year, early June and December and the option percentage has been as high as 16% and a low of 1.36% on March 23, 2020. As of May 7, the option percentage has increased back to 7.6%. This is a great example of the outsized option return with the market rebound as SWAN's options experienced a return of more than 500% over this period.

The biggest concern going forward is rampant inflation pushing yields up while the S&P 500 simultaneously declines. Both the option and treasury component of SWAN would experience losses. To attain an idea of possible treasury losses, 10-year rates since 1871 are examined. The 10-year Treasury has had an average yield of 4.54% (See Table 1). When yields are less than 2.25% (one standard deviation below the average), the average one-year return (based on rolling monthly annual returns) with semi-annual rebalancing is -0.05% with a -7.66% maximum loss.

Table 1: 10-yr Treasury yields and returns from 1871-2020.

10-yr Yield 10-yr annual return 10 yr yield < 2.25% Average 4.54% 4.87% -0.05% Std. Dev. 2.29% 5.74% 3.57% Minimum 0.64% -10.75% -7.66% VaR, 5% 2.23% -2.49% -6.88%

Thus, with current 10-year yields so low, one should expect virtually no return from the treasury position over the next year and approximately 40% of the market return. Based on the VaR, there is a 5% chance a 6.88% loss or greater could be experienced just on the treasury position. Additional losses directly related to the S&P 500 will be truncated due to the limited option exposure.

Final Thoughts

Although not expected to outperform the S&P 500 over long periods of time, since inception SWAN has outperformed SPY 17.34% to 5.29%. Going forward, the additional return from the treasury positions SWAN holds would seemingly be muted. However, the approximate 40% upside market participation rate should remain. This expected participation rate is an average and any given year, may end up more or less than expected. Minor upward moves in the market may only offset the option's time value loss, causing the effective exposure to be much less than 40%. On the other hand, a large market gain could result in more than a 40% participation rate. As always, SWAN will perpetually have limited exposure to stock market losses no matter how severe.

SWAN is based on a simple barbell investment strategy that maintains exposure to the market while mitigating downside loss. Barring a market crash induced or coincident to high inflation, SWAN should continue to provide decent upside exposure while minimizing painful losses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I was the lead author on Leaping Black Swans published in the Journal of Investing dealing with the strategy this ETF uses.