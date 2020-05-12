Norwegian Gets A Reprieve - And Will Sail With The Tide

The drama surrounding this cruise line's immediate survival is postponed for now. Only time will tell if it is over.

Later the same day, the company raised $2.2 billion in stock and debt, raising its liquidity to $3.5 billion, enough to cover 18 months if all ships were out of service.

On Tuesday morning, May 5th, Norwegian posted a scary 8-K with ominous details on why and how it could be forced into bankruptcy, citing $6 billion in debt obligations.

"There is a tide in the affairs of men, Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; Omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries. On such a full sea are we now afloat; and we must take the current when it serves, or lose our ventures."



(Julius Caesar, Act IV Scene III)

This quote from Shakespeare is legendary for its reference to appropriate timing. There is a time to act, and if one refrains when that moment is upon them, a particular opportunity will be lost forever. It is something I refer to often when thinking about timing, because recognizing such moments is important and not to be dismissed.

Ancient sailors "sailed with the (outgoing) tide" because the current literally pulled their boat from the harbor or the river out into the sea. It was the equivalent of having the wind at your back, and departure times were arranged accordingly. There is a lot to learn from the sea, in which natural circumstances change quickly from peaceful conditions to raging storms and back again.

The cruise lines have had such a natural disaster with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is both economic and medical. The virus is incredibly contagious and deceptive, and until a cure is discovered or a vaccine created, it will hamper all social congregating worldwide, be it service jobs, sports, restaurants, schools and, especially, travel: lodging, air, sea and bus. The final resolution remains with science and medicine, not with wishful thinking.

But it is my contention that the current price of the cruise lines is the base case for an industry that will survive, on the hypothesis (yet to be proven!) that a cure will be available within a year. The industry had been quite profitable before the pandemic, and it is looking forward to a banner year in bookings.

As a kind of summary of everything that's happened since March 2020, a startling 8-K was filed by Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) on Tuesday morning, May 5th. It included every possible negative outcome for the company in the months ahead, summarizing and co-opting the many fearful things written about the industry since the COVID-19 pandemic broke in March 2020. There was also a "going concern" clause which alluded to possible bankruptcy.

And while 240 million panicked shares fled throughout the day on Tuesday, Norwegian proceeded to refinance its future.

On Wednesday, May 6th, the company announced that it had increased its liquidity to $3.5 billion. Its secondary share offering at $11 was oversubscribed by an additional 5.4 million shares (+14%). And after the round of funding, Norwegian's CEO has stated that the new funding could keep the company afloat for 18 months without any incoming revenue.

As you can see from the chart below, $11 - the price of the new offering - has been the baseline for most of the volume in Norwegian since its price first cratered in March 2020. Obviously, many sold at $11 on May 5th, frightened by the 8-K and exhausted from months of bad news and volatility. But if the industry recovers in 2021, a capitulation here at $11 would be a lost opportunity as the stock steadily rises to new targets by analysts' projections.

I think the "bad news" is already in the stock, that it's worth it to stay in, but not to chase it too far above 13. Because of the demonstrated volatility in the shares, the timing of a purchase is critical. A lot will depend on the next test of the CDC's 100-day suspension of cruise line travel that ends on July 24, 2020. Further delays could send the stock reeling, but I think $11-12 would remain the base.

There is also this nice piece of news that came out on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the New York Post, "Carnival swamped with cruise bookings after announcing August return."

When Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) went through a similar fund-raising process as Norwegian on April 2-3, 2020, its shares rallied 50% over the next 3 days and have not returned to the buy point of the secondary offering. 440 million shares traded in two days. Investors who had the nerve to board Carnival's ship on that day earned a year of returns in a week.

I think the same beneficial epigenesis (beginning from a point) could happen here with Norwegian. The shares have had three intense waterfall drops followed by accumulation and short-squeezes. Yet, after all that intensity, the stock sits around $11-12, which is the baseline for most of the trading volume in the shares.

For example, within the last 10 days, NCLH advanced 70% to $17.50 from its lows at $10. It then lost 35% and fell to $11 for the next 4 days. Today, it is up 8%. The average % trading range (ATR) (volatility) is quite extreme, but for the trader, this creates great opportunity as well. The big issue behind the volatility has been the uncertainty surrounding this cruise line's survival, which the financing on Tuesday should ameliorate.

The analyst targets for Norwegian range between $14 (Deutsche Bank) on the low side to $60 on the upper end (SunTrust). Because of the recent brokerage downgrades, there remains plenty of room for analyst reappraisal if the revenue landscape improves. I think the sheer volume of publicity surrounding cruise lines, negative as it has been, will pique curiosity among the public to try a cruise when cruising re-opens. Publicity, after all, is still publicity.

Cruise lines provide a vital source of income for their ports of call and constitute one of the fastest-growing sectors of the tourism industry. The co-occurring 30% drop in fuel prices, combined with the drop in demand for food items, should cut Norwegian's future operating expenses for fuel and food for the next 2 years and offset the discounts in booking needed to lure travelers back into cruising.

The trade here is to buy Norwegian Cruise Lines at $11-12 and hold for a price above $20 (the March 26th high). There have been only 8 days in the last 42 where the stock was appreciably below $11, so absent a stop loss at $9, this level seems relatively "safe" as an entry point.

The downside risk, of course, is that the pandemic continues longer than current estimates, and then viability would become a matter of time. At the end of 18 months (about the current time estimated for a vaccine), the issue would become survival - something that was enunciated in the 8-K (above).

Investors must understand, however, this would not be an issue related primarily to cruise lines. The entire travel and transportation industries would be on the ropes: airplane, lodging, retail stores and hospitality. In the USA, that is 10 million jobs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCLH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.