Equinor: There Is Always A Silver Lining

Equinor cut the dividend by 67%. That was the most disappointing event of the first quarter.

Equinor ASA (EQNR), the Norwegian energy heavyweight, has recently published Q1 results that allow us to look under the hood and analyze what might lie ahead regarding growth, efficiency, returns, and capital appreciation.

Frankly, Equinor deeply disappointed me with its 67% dividend cut. Though I acclaimed its buyback suspension in March as it was reasonable to support liquidity and the coverage of the investment program, I was confident the Norwegian mammoth would protect the dividend. Its financial position and the portfolio structure were all supportive of healthy cash flow generation even amid the oil market turmoil, as its investment style has significantly changed since the times when the North Sea crude oil benchmark averaged above $90 a barrel.

When the supply-demand imbalance led to a Brent price crush in the mid-2010s, EQNR had cut DPS to cope with the headwinds it faced. Back then, it was ill-prepared for the downswing. Now, it is much leaner regarding costs, more focused on low and ultra-low breakeven. Besides, it is an operator of the prominent Johan Sverdrup oil field, famous for its low production costs. Unfortunately, even Equinor appeared not robust enough to weather the historic crisis the industry is facing now without cutting the DPS, and my dividend thesis was broken.

The top line

First and foremost, in the first quarter, Equinor received $44.2 a barrel of liquids, 21% lower than in 1Q19. Little has changed since 2019, as the supermajor sold its crude oil at a discount to Brent, which averaged $50.3 a barrel during the March quarter. So, despite a 3% increase in total equity hydrocarbon production (and even a 19% surge in the E&P Norway segment’s output thanks to the rapidly ramping-up Johan Sverdrup), total revenue dropped by more than 8%. That is disappointing, but much deeper revenue reduction should be expected in Q2 given the abysmal benchmark price performance.

The Mariner oil field. Source: Equinor's website

Total equity production of the company rose to 2,233 kboepd bolstered by huge gains on the NCS, while E&P International lagged. Another matter worth highlighting is that the output mix changed, as oil gained a much higher share of production. That positively impacted the top line, as gas prices (transfer and average invoiced prices in Europe and North America, see supplementary disclosures on page 23 of the 1Q20 Financial statements and review) dropped much deeper than the group average liquids price. As the company has the flexibility to do so, it had scaled gas production down to wait until prices recuperate enough.

In the previous article published in March, discussing the consequences of the oil price fall and capex cut, I said, “Impairments will also inevitably hamstring the operating margin.” In the first quarter, these assumptions materialized. Because of impairments, the segments other than E&P Norway failed to turn an operating profit. The deepest net operating loss was reported by E&P International because of the $872 million impairments in the Eagle Ford shale play. As the company clarified on page 17 of the 1Q20 Financial statements and review, the principal culprit of this was the COVID-19 pandemic which led to project delays (that, in turn, require a re-evaluation of assets to factor in the start-up of production later than previously expected) and the oil price collapse. In sum, as non-cash expenses weighed on the operating margin, net operating income shrank to diminutive $58 million representing a 99% drop YoY.

The company’s quarterly IFRS net income fell to $(705) million. The principal culprit was the gargantuan tax rate that was considerably above 100%, as Equinor recognized $786 million in taxes on pre-tax income of only $81 million. The adjusted tax rate was 73%, while non-IFRS net income stood at $2.05 billion, 51% below the 1Q19 result.

Free cash flow

On a positive side, Equinor’s quarterly free cash flow was quite material and added up to $2.69 billion. Its net cash from operations jumped almost 3x in comparison to 4Q19 and equaled $5.04 billion. An important note worth making here is that EQNR includes interest paid in net CFFO, while some companies that report in accordance with IFRS classify interest as a financing activity to boost operating cash flow.

One of the factors that propped up net CFFO was tax payments, which differed significantly in comparison to 1Q19. While in the March quarter of 2019 the company paid around $1.39 billion in tax, this amount shrank to $887 million in 1Q20.

Another factor that positively affected the quarterly cash flow surplus was moderate capital investments, as Equinor had undertaken emergency measures to preserve cash and hibernate investing projects where possible.

The Q1 FCF reconciliation. Created by the author using Equinor’s cash flow statement.

Capital expenditures of $2.35 billion were higher than in 1Q19 but lower than in 4Q19. I expect them to go down materially in the coming quarters. For the full year, the company anticipates using around $8.5 billion to cover investments. The budget can be revised down if necessary.

Despite a sharp decline in investments, Equinor maintained a 3% production CAGR in 2019-2026 (see slide 9 of the presentation). I assume it expects to accelerate development activities after the economic environment normalizes (perhaps in around 2021) to offset the impact of the 2020 output decline.

In 1Q20, Equinor’s Cash Return on Total Capital, the metric I use to gauge the capital efficiency, remained healthy, even despite revenue contraction and quarterly IFRS loss; its LTM CROTC stood at 21%, an excellent result. However, that by no means signifies 2020 CROTC will stay that attractive, as depressed commodity prices will impact the cash from operations, while debt issuance in April (see page 19 of the 1Q20 Financial statements and review) had already boosted the liabilities side of the balance sheet.

2020 revenue to plunge by ~33%, annual loss unlikely to be staved off

Analysts are anticipating the 2020 revenue to plummet by approximately 33% due to weak commodity prices. The second quarter will perhaps be the toughest with a 49% drop in revenue. However, there are a few variables that impact the forecast precision: average full-year output (as the company suspended guidance) and the Norwegian oil production curbs and their adverse effect on the company. So, in the worst-case scenario, the top line will be much weaker.

The capital structure changed due to impairment, higher lease liabilities

On April 6, EQNR issued $5 billion in bonds. Obviously, the Q1 balance sheet did not reflect it. As of March 31, Debt/Equity stood at 78.5%, as assets shrank because of impairment. However, the $13 billion cash pile on the balance sheet that covered 53% of total debt inspires confidence the financial position is robust enough.

Norway to impose mandatory oil output caps

Another matter that is of high importance is Norway’s decision to impose production restrictions. Equinor, one of the country's principal producers, will likely bear the brunt. The mandatory production cuts will likely adversely affect the 2020 top line; by now, their impact cannot be calculated, as, according to Equinor CFO Mr. Bacher,

The implementation of this [production curbs] on a field-by-field basis remains to be detailed out by the government.

Equinor’s CFO also touched upon fiscal stimuli that could buttress the ailing Norwegian offshore industry. The Kingdom's authorities are currently pondering the proposal to relax the petroleum taxation and decrease the burden the industry bears in this rarely challenging times. The CEO, however, is skeptical about that. As he said,

We agree on these goals, but we do not see the current proposal achieving the intended results. We hope that the dialogue between the industry and the government will lead to a good solution.

Final thoughts

I would not say Equinor is in dire straits. The company has been facing strong and powerful headwinds, but thanks to its past efforts to recalibrate the portfolio, it is not on the brink of decay. Liquidity is adequate. The deep dividend cut and bond issuance make the company capable to navigate the crisis.

While investors are ignoring dismal U.S. unemployment data, the stock market is edging higher spurred by optimism. The worst has likely passed, economies are reopening, while people are starting to move, as the Apple Mobility Trends illustrates. The only thing that can derail the recovery is the second wave of the pandemic.

I cautiously change my sentiment to bullish as the oil market is slowly recuperating thanks to the reduction in production and a slight recovery in demand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.