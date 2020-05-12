Neos Therapeutics. Inc. (NEOS) CEO Jerry McLaughlin on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Eisenstadt - Chief Financial Officer

Jerry McLaughlin - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Thank you for holding and good afternoon. And welcome to the Neos Therapeutics First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a question-and-answer session to follow.

For introductory and opening remarks, I'm turning the call over to Richard Eisenstadt, CFO of Neos Therapeutics. Please go ahead.

Richard Eisenstadt

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2020 financial results conference call. This afternoon, we issued our financial results and corporate highlights press release, which is available on our website at www.neostx.com. I'm joined on today's call by Jerry McLaughlin, our CEO.

Before we begin, I'd like to read the following regarding forward-looking statements. During this call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements concerning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on prescriptions for the company’s products and on the company’s business. Revenues, results of operations and financial condition, commercialization of Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT and Adzenys ER oral suspension; the financial results of and outlook for our business including with respect to net revenue per pack; script volumes and market share; the intended benefits of our commercial strategy including the results respect -- including with respect to reduction in force announced today.

Our expectations regarding the brand exclusivity for our ADHD products; our patient support program Neos RxConnect; the capabilities of our technology and our research development activities including the timing and progress of our product candidates; including NT0502, future expansion of our product pipeline through business development activities; and our current and future financial position.

Forward-looking statements may often be indicated with words such as we expect, we anticipate, upcoming or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including but not limited to the inherent risks associated with development and commercialization of our products and product candidates that we may not realize the intended benefits of our new commercialization strategy and that the preliminary or early indicators of performance may not reflect the actual results of operations for any period.

For a discussion of material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those contained in our most recent SEC filings.

I will now turn the call over to Jerry.

Jerry McLaughlin

Thank you, Rich, and welcome everyone. I would like to start our call today by discussing the reduction in forced we announced in conjunction with our first quarter 2020 earnings this afternoon. This was a very difficult but also necessary decision for our organization to better streamline costs throughout our business and further strengthen our long-term outlook, while accelerating our path to operational profitability. The reduction in force affects approximately 50 employees or 25% of the company's workforce. Following these changes, the company will have approximately 45 of the previous 75 sales territories, which represent approximately 80% of the current prescriber base for ADHD business. Additionally, we plan to deploy alternative sales and marketing efforts including telesales and non-personal promotion towards many of the remaining 20% of current prescribers. We acknowledge this decision impacts many talented employees; I’d like to personally thank them for their contributions to Neos.

Over the past year and a half, we have worked to better position Neos for long-term profitability and growth. This reduction in force and the resulting new Neos Organization creates efficiencies in our operation that we believe allow us to maximize the financial return for our ADHD franchise over the next several years and focus on our other corporate objectives, which include advancing NT0502, and pursuing product opportunities to expand our portfolio of marketed products.

And like many of our peers, we are facing unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19. Unfortunately, despite a strong start to 2020 for our ADHD business, as the COVID-19 pandemic started to spread in the U.S., and shelter-in-place restrictions began in mid-March, the situation began to negatively impact prescriptions for the entire ADHD market and for our ADHD prescription volumes as well.

During the week ending March 6, we had a new 52-week high on total prescriptions for ADHD medications as reported by IQVIA. In the subsequent three-week period through the week ending March 27, when the impact of the pandemic became pronounced, we saw total prescriptions for ADHD products declined by more than 22%. Since the end of March, through the weekend in May 1, total weekly prescriptions for our ADHD products are slightly lower, but still relatively consistent with the last week of March.

While we believe this data reflects the relative stabilization of the market, we continue to operate in a very fluid situation. Our sales and marketing organization continues to adapt to this new environment by preparing for near-term and potential longer-term needs for a blend of virtual and live face-to-face selling and marketing of our products.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we have been able to fully maintain our supply chain and we have continued to substantially expand the number of participating pharmacies in the Neos RxConnect network. Late in the first quarter, we added and went live with an additional 250 pharmacies through another large regional pharmacy chain Meyer. And as of May 1, we exceeded a total of 800 pharmacies in our network.

Furthermore, we expect to reach 1,000 pharmacies during the second quarter of 2020 double the number of pharmacists with that we had at the end of 2019. It remains clear to us that Neos RxConnect is a key value driver and point of differentiation – [indiscernible] from our competitors. It is our mission with Neos RXConnect to ensure that patients have access to our ADHD medications by providing greater confidence about the availability and affordability of their ADHD medications.

We created in the Neos RXConnect program to provide coverage for all commercially insured patients establish affordable monthly co-pays that remain stable and eliminate the hassles and uncertainties that frustrate healthcare professionals and prevent patients from receiving their medication. Furthermore, for many of our physicians and patients during the stay-at-home period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of our Neos RXConnect pharmacies, many of them to provide delivery of Neos ADHD medications to a customer's home or place of work has proved to be a tremendous value add by potentially eliminating an unnecessary trip to the pharmacy.

As we've talked about during past calls, we use net revenue per pack as a key commercial performance metric, and a measure of the overall quality of the prescription volume we generate. We have continued to make positive strides for this quarter in this area. Our blended net revenue per pack for our two core ADHD products Adzenys XR-ODT and Cotempla XR-ODT was $128, a 21% increase over the same quarter in 2019. These numbers reflect the continued and successful execution against our strategy to shift our ADHD business towards more profitable business channels and market segments.

Now turning to our development pipeline. We believe that our lead development candidate NT0502 is a tremendous asset with the potential to address a high unmet need for the treatment of chronic sialorrhea, a condition where more than one-third of the patients with neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease, cerebral palsy, ALS and mental retardation, exhibit excessive drooling due to an inability to sufficiently swallow saliva.

Approximately 1.4 million patients in the United States experienced this condition on an annual basis. And physicians report that they currently reserve treatment for only the most severe patients due to treatment limiting side effects and complex dosing regimens associated with currently available treatments. This result in too many patients being left to suffer with the challenges associated with this condition, both medically and socially. We believe that NT0502 offers a promising new treatment option to address this enormous unmet need by means of providing both and improved tolerability profile and dosing regimen.

In April, we're pleased to announce that United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent directed to methods of treating sialorrhea by administering N-desethyloxybutynin the active pharmaceutical agreement in NT0502. This is the patent we licensed from NeuRx in 2018. And the patent is not expected to expire before November of 2032.

We plan to develop NT0502 as an orally administered formulation that is likely to be dosed only once or twice daily. The next step for this program is to initiate a Phase 1 single and multiple extending dose clinical trial. We continue to expect that the Phase 1 ascending dose study of NT0502 will be initiated in the second half of 2020. And we will provide an update if this timeline is impacted by COVID-19.

And lastly, our organization remains committed to continue to seek opportunities where we can leverage our existing commercial model with additional near-to-market or on-market product opportunities. As we are confident that Neos RXConnect and our commercial analytics platform have applicability well beyond our ADHD franchise. We believe the decision we made today and progress we have made since the end of 2018 one shore and accelerate our path to profitability, enable further investment in NT0502 for the treatment of sialorrhea and strengthen our ability to license or acquire product opportunities to leverage our commercial organization.

We remain confident in the ability of our team as we execute on our vision to deliver accessible medicines to the patients in need, while simultaneously working to bring forward new products that significantly improve lives and daily living. Thanks for your time and interest today. And we look forward to updating you on our progress soon.

I’ll now turn it over to Rich.

Richard Eisenstadt

Thank you, Jerry. On May 6, we announced the amendment of our agreement with Deerfield and deferred $5 million of principal otherwise due today. We will now be required to make payments in eight equal monthly installments beginning on September 11th through April 11, 2021. As of March 31, 2020, we held $31.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Cash burns for the first quarter of 2020 was approximately $1.6 million. The product revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $14.5 million compared to $14.6 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease was attributable to one fewer selling weak in 2019, as compared to 2018, I'm sorry in 2020 as compared to 2019, and to a substantial reduction in wholesaler inventory to below historically held levels. Additionally, we believe that revenue may have been negatively affected by decreased utilization of our products that we experienced late in the first quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For three months ended March 31, 2020. Gross profit was $8.1 million compared to $8.2 million for the same period in 2019. R&D expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $2 million, compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2019. Selling & Marketing expenses were $7.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $7.1 million for the same period in 2019. G&A expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $4.4 million compared to $3.8 million for the same period in 2019. Stock compensation and depreciation and amortization were approximately $1.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Loss from operations was $5.9 million for three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the $5.8 million operating loss reported for the same period in 2019. Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $8 million, or $0.16 per share compared to $7.6 million or $0.15 per share for the same period in 2019.

Following the organizational changes, which Jerry discussed earlier, we are updating our expense guidance. R&D expenses are anticipated to be $7 million to $9 million for the full calendar year of 2020. Selling & Marketing expenses are protected now run in the $22 million to $25 million range for all of 2020. And G&A expenses are expected to be approximately $15 million for the full year. In addition to these costs, there'll be approximately $1.2 million in severance and related expenses incurred mostly in the second quarter. Due to the temporary furlough the manufacturing facility, we expect that gross margin percentage will continue to run in the mid-to-upper 50% range before returning to the mid-60s in the second half of the year.

With that, we'd like to now turn to the Q&A portion of the call. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now take any questions you may have. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Louise Chen from Cantor Fitzgerald.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks so much for taking our questions. This is Jen Kim on for Louise. My first question is just on the performance for Adzenys and Cotempla. The trends that we saw in the first quarter, can that all be attributed to COVID-19? Are we seeing -- are you seeing cannibalization from a Adzenys and Cotempla? And how do you see those two products growing over the next few quarters and beyond 2020? And then my second question is just on NT0502. Can you reiterate your level of confidence that the initiation is a Phase 1 trial whether or not that might be impacted by COVID-19? Thank you.

Jerry McLaughlin

Yes. Jen, thanks. Jen, thanks so much for the question and good afternoon and appreciate being on the call. With regard to performance, we were very pleased with our first quarter performance and as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, we had posted a 52-week high in weekly prescriptions in early March. So things are moving in the right direction and very little cannibalization from Adzenys and Cotempla or vice versa. We were pleased with both products. And going forward, we don't give guidance on the future growth of the products. However, we're enthused by what we've seen As Neos RXConnect Patient Support Program has hit critical mass earlier and we saw really good results with the first large regional grocery store chain we brought on.

Rate as the pandemic and the stay-at-home measures were put in place is when we added Meyer another 250 stores across the Greater Midwest. And so, we're really excited about that as well. So we think we have an opportunity to continue to bring value to patients, particularly those with commercially insured patients through Neos RXConnect. And the fact that our program with Neos RXConnect really solves a lot of the big issues and hassles that physicians face. And on top of that, we have great products. We were well on our own pace to have a sequential quarter with greater number of prescriptions in 1Q of ‘20 verses 4Q of 2019, if not for the impact in the second half of March from the pandemic. So we're real bullish going forward and leveraging our analytics platform along with Neos RXConnect to continue to drive growth.

As for your question on NT0502, we remain on track, given a lot of the work now is internal work and working on protocols and leading up to the initiation of the trial. So we remain on track for the second half. That said, we have to continue to assess that with any COVID-19 related impacts. And we'll keep you updated on that if things change but for now, we're right on track to initiate that trial in the second half of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thanks so much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Jason Butler of JMP Securities.

Jason Butler

Hi, thanks for taking the questions, I had two. First of all, can you give us any insights of what you're hearing from docs right now in terms of how they're thinking about new patient starts, patient switches et cetera during COVID-19? And then second, question, can you maybe talk a little bit more about the virtual strategies that you're putting into place, how you think about peer education, and then how you think about getting the field force back out and -- as the -- as restrictions start to ease later this year? Thanks.

Jerry McLaughlin

Yes. Hey, Jason. Well, thanks for joining us. And thanks for the question. It's a little across the board right. In the ADHD market, we have two dominant specialty bases, psychiatrists and pediatricians. With the psychiatrists, they seem to readily adapt and move quickly to telemedicine. And in the adult segment, the market we saw very little impact early on. The pediatric segment with stay-at-home and with schools being canceled, we saw a bit of what we think of as an early summer with a lot of pediatric patients going-off medications.

And one of the big challenges during the early days of the pandemic and we'll see how this plays out. Not a lot of work visits or routine visits where you might have an initial discussion and dialogue of ADHD. Those were down precipitously in this category in the in the weeks, so far the pandemic remains to be seen. We hear from pediatricians across the country that as things open up, they are concerned about how busy they will be. So it's -- we really can't predict the future. But we know there was an early and precipitous impact on the ADHD market. It happened within a three-week period there was a significant reduction. Since, we believe it's approaching stabilization. And going forward, it's unclear. But there we've heard all kinds of concerns from pediatricians that they'll be overwhelmed with patient visits here once the summer comes in once things open up.

As for the marketing in sales force and our engaging, we're entirely virtual right now. We intend to reengage in the coming weeks. We – Jason, we will likely it will be -- it won't be a sort of an opening day where every sales representatives out on territory. We will follow local and -- state and local guidelines. And we also will respect the wishes of our customers. So at the same time, we're advancing our education in retraining and advancing training for our sales representatives who are accustomed and experienced with live selling techniques. We are now training them on the virtual platform and how to articulate over the phone as well. And so that becomes a key part. And as we go forward, we want -- sales force that has the flexibility to ebb and flow between virtual and live selling going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. That's helpful. Thanks for taking the question.

Operator

Next question comes from a line of Gary Nachman from BMO Capital Markets.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Good day. Good evening. It's Rafay on for Gary.

Jerry McLaughlin

Good evening.

Unidentified Analyst

How should we think about the trend for net revenue per prescription for the rest of the year, especially compared to the cadence last year? Are you anticipating any headwinds from just a broader economic trend? And then secondly, I saw on the balance sheet that you drew about $9 million on a short-term line of credit, what are the terms of the facility and how quickly would you have to repay that? Thank you.

Jerry McLaughlin

Yes, so I could speak to the first part and then Rich can talk about the line of credit. Typically, the first quarter is our -- is the lowest quarter of the year for net revenue per pack. Aside from COVID, we would anticipate that we would see modest increases in net revenue of packs throughout the year, not the market increases that we experienced last year 2019. That was a primary focus was to increase our net revenue per pack. We think we've gained a majority of that. That said, we can -- we may -- we expect to see modest increase in that throughout the year. But we have taken a large portion of that. It remains to be seeing the impact of COVID-19. How that may impact if at all on net revenue impact going forward. Rich?

Richard Eisenstadt

Sure. And I might add one more thing on it is uncertain what happens with COVID. Of course, if folks lose insurance, there could be an impact there, but still remains to be seen what happens. On the short-term debt it's with [indiscernible] our interest rate is based on 30-day LIBOR plus 450. So we're paying in the 6% range for that debt. It's a revolver, not in the true sense, but it is secured with accounts receivable we draw when we have sales and issue receivables and it gets paid back as receivables are collected. So we're always drawing and repaying that. So it doesn't have a specific timeline to be paid. We had been very conservative about drawing in the past. But given that the COVID pandemic hasn’t going on, we want to make sure we maintain access to as much cash as we could, as most companies are doing today.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, thank you. And then you had mentioned that inventory level at wholesalers were below historical at the end of 1Q? Do you expect that inventory will stay around that level or could there be some restocking in the second or third quarter?

Jerry McLaughlin

Yes, it remains to be seen. We're not sure as to why the inventory levels did come down. It could be -- it was right in the midst of the pandemic. The uncertainty of that breaking out and it could be at the wholesalers were cautious. Historically, our wholesalers have generally maintained between 21 days and 45 days of inventory a little bit more at year-end when our factory and [indiscernible] usually shut down for winter holiday and physical inventory and varies from wholesaler, wholesaler at the end of Q1, the wholesalers for each of our two main products Adzenys and Cotempla XR-ODTs were fewer than two weeks of inventory. So we don't know whether they will continue to maintain those skinny levels or they'll build those inventories backup some --

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And then lastly, with respect to business development, what kind of opportunities are you currently seeing in the marketplace? And what kind of timeframe are you targeting for potential transaction?

Richard Eisenstadt

Yes, I'll take that. We're looking at a variety of opportunities, some opportunistic right that may or may not complement our existing sales force. We are not ruling out. We're not limiting ourselves to psychiatry or pediatrics. So that would be a benefit. We believe, we've built a very strong and system with Neos RXConnect, and we have the ability to leverage that well outside ADHD. So we mainly look for on market products where we think we could bring disproportionate value to it or near-term opportunities that do not yet have a commercial partner. We like the neurology space, but once again, we're not limited to that.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks so much.

Operator

Our last question comes from Jorge Londoño from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys, thank you so much for taking my question. So my first question is with the sales force reduction, can you walk us through your strategy and more deeply engaging with the remaining prescribers. And do you expect this leaner and targeted strategy to be permanent. And also, if you could provide us with your mission on the call, some additional details on the alternative sales and marketing efforts to those 20% of prescribers you won't have access due to your sales force?

Jerry McLaughlin

Now, that's great. So I think they kind of blend it together your questions, but on the sales force, we constantly we've been doing this over the last year and a half, assess our current structure, assess our market environment, access -- assess the profitability of our business. And what we believe we've done here is it allowed us to have very workable territories and still maintain coverage of 80% of our top prescribers.

And so we're real pleased with how this the structuring of the sales force has laid out and it gives us the great opportunity to maximize the financial contribution of our ADHD franchise over the next several years. That said in our new whitespace there are still a cadre of physicians who are existing prescribers and good prescribers of our medications.

And so, we will expand -- we have expanded our telesales group, we've had a telesales group in place for some time now, we will continue expand that as as well in addition to that, we will use non-personal promotion, whether it be in the form of e-mails and or old fashioned direct mail, to maintain a frequency among these prescribers.

So, we think that can be real effective in maintaining business. In addition, we keep close personal contact with many of these top prescribers across the country. So that will be an avenue as well. So we are confident in our ability to continue to maintain much of that business going forward.

And one thing that's interesting and I think many companies have seen this. The COVID-19 pandemic has in fact forced us to adapt and expand our skill sets as commercial organizations. And we're real proud of how our sales and marketing teams have embraced this concept of virtual selling. And so we are advancing our training on the ability to virtual sell, one could envision out of preparation for how the environment may continue to evolve this year and even next year and beyond that we have the capability to have a blend, have a sales representative who can execute against the blend of virtual selling and live face-to-face selling. And we think there's opportunity there to gain efficiencies and increase the frequency of interactions with our customers going forward. So we think this will become more than the norm of how we train our sales force going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, this is very helpful and just on RX Connect. First of all, congratulations on the progress to you. Could you provide us with any details on the percent of prescriptions that are going through the program? And going forward for the rest of the year? Do you have a set goal for the number of pharmacies you'd like to have in the program by the end of the year?

Jason Butler

Yes, so we have internal is a talk first about the percentage of business it's now in excess of 30% of our prescriptions are adjudicated through neo sark's Connect pharmacies. So we're on track and that continues to grow over time. We're very excited and not only with the independent pharmacies as our network, but these highly reputable strong brands, regional, regional pharmacy chains that give us great coverage in the areas in which we compete.

So we'll continue to add not to a specific number but to where the geographic opportunity requires it or provides an additional opportunity. So we'll continue -- we expect to continue to continue to see incremental growth and the percent of our business This is run through NEOs RS Connect, we think that's to our advantage. And we will selectively look to add additional pharmacies and or additional regional chains that overlap with our areas of greatest opportunity.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. This is very helpful. Thank you for taking my questions.

Jerry McLaughlin

Sure.

Operator

And I'm showing no further questions in the queue at this time. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude your program. And you may not disconnect. Everyone have a great day.