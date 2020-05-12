TVIX: The Volatility Bear Case

There is a potential for the market to roll over in the next few trading days, which would could potentially work against the bearish VIX trade.

Going forward, mean reversion is still likely to dominate, which means that a bearish market bias on TVIX makes sense at this point.

TVIX has fallen over the last month as the VIX moved towards the mean value.

About 3 weeks ago, I wrote a piece calling for further declines in the value of TVIX due to the underlying methodology of the instrument as well the elevated level of the VIX. While we have seen TVIX fall in line with expectations, in this piece, I moderate my stance on the ETN and reduce my outlook from “strongly bearish” to just “bearish”.

Volatility Markets

Over the past few weeks, we have seen the VIX collapse as the S&P 500 has generally recovered following its strong selloff earlier this year.

While this recent selloff has definitely rewarded the VIX bears over the past few weeks, TVIX is still sitting on a year-to-date gain of over 200%, a clear money maker for many traders. However, despite the fact that TVIX is still standing on a strong year-to-date gain, I believe that more downside remains.

Put simply, the reason I am bearish VIX from this point is that key quantitative metrics still suggest that mean reversion effects will likely dominate over the coming month. At a very high level, we can generally see that the VIX is normally in the range of 15-20.

From a cumulative distribution perspective, about 75% of all months for the past 27 years have ended under 22.

What this simplistic analysis can tell us is that given that the VIX is currently sitting at 28, we are a few standard deviations beyond the typical range for the VIX, and therefore, the odds likely favor reversion to the mean.

As you can see in the following chart (which again uses 27 years of data), given that the VIX is currently in the 26-28 range, the odds favor it falling over the next month. Specifically, over the last 27 years, of all the days in which the VIX was in the range of where it is now, it fell over the next month 75% of the time.

Additionally, the degree to which the VIX declined in the future was directly correlated with the outright level.

As you can see in this chart, given that the VIX is currently in the range of 25-30, historical analysis suggests that the average decline from this point is about 12% over the next month. To put this into TVIX’s terms, this analysis would basically suggest that TVIX will fall by around 24% over the next month based on the average movement in the VIX in the month following comparable levels.

It is important to note that this is just historical analysis, and the past doesn’t always precisely predict the future. However, the clarity of the relationship (larger excursions from the mean = higher probabilities of mean reversion) leads me to place high value in this analysis for studying the VIX.

One potentially bullish note which tempers my bearishness is the fact that the S&P 500 may potentially be in for another move to the downside. The reason for this movement has to do with the potential for secondary infections as well as the technical setup in the market.

The secondary infections piece makes sense and is on most market participants’ radars. Given that the recent downdraft in the market was driven by a collapse in economic activity from the coronavirus, it stands to reason that if we see another upswing in the growth rate of infections, we will likely see some move to the downside in the market. This means that it is important that equity investors monitor the overall growth rate of infections as it relates to relaxed quarantine measures to determine if the spread is continuing. While the growth rate accelerates, volatility bears should be cautious due to the clear relationship between a declining market and a surging VIX.

However, the technical picture gives me reason for concern as well.

As you can see in the chart above, we are currently sitting at technical resistance as established by the low of a trend pullback in early March. A classic tenant of technical analysis is that “prior support becomes resistance”, which basically means that if the market found support at a specific region, it is likely to find resistance at that region during future trading. This relationship can clearly be seen in the data, as the last week has witnessed the market attempt to break this level but instead be routed.

However, what really gives me pause here is the fact that momentum is waning at a point of technical resistance, as seen by the MACD differential (colored area beneath the chart). This indicator is pretty simple - it essentially just measures the difference between two moving averages to gauge momentum.

What it is currently showing is that momentum has been waning while we have been moving into a resistance zone on the chart. This should put the S&P 500 bulls on the defensive in that it indicates that the potential for a short-term top is elevated at this point. When this is combined with the fact that there is a fundamental reason for the market to potentially roll over (secondary infections from relaxed stay-at-home measures), the odds are above normal that we will see downside in the market over the next few weeks - an environment in which the VIX will rise.

So, for a holistic recommendation on TVIX, I am moderately bearish at this point, having relaxed my prior stance of strongly bearish. The bearishness comes from the mean-reverting nature of the VIX, but it is tempered by the fact that the technical picture is indicative of further downside in the market in the short term.

Conclusion

TVIX has fallen over the last month as the VIX moved towards the mean value. Going forward, mean reversion is still likely to dominate, which means that a bearish market bias on TVIX makes sense at this point. There is a potential for the market to roll over in the next few trading days, which could potentially work against the bearish VIX trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.