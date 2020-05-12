Trex Company: A Solid Q1, But The Rally Has Gone Too Far

We think the rally in shares has gone too far, too fast, and upside is limited from the current level based on valuation headwinds.

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is a manufacturer of engineered wood-alternative products focusing on outdoor applications like decking, railing, porches, fencing, and framing categories. The company serves consumer markets through home improvement retail channels along with wholesale distributors for commercial construction. Growth has been impressive over the past decade by capturing a steady market share from natural wood. The company just reported its latest quarterly results, sending shares to an all-time high. While we recognize the overall solid fundamentals, we take a more cautious view on the stock given a more uncertain macro outlook, weaker trends in growth this year and lofty valuations.

Trex Q1 Earnings Recap

Trex reported its fiscal Q1 earnings on May 4th with GAAP EPS of $0.73 which was $0.12 ahead of estimates. Revenue of $200.4 million in the quarter was also stronger than expected and up by 11.6% year over year.

Highlights of the quarter include an improvement in the gross margin which expanded by 620 basis points to 44.8% while the EBITDA margin also increased to 29.4% from 23.7% in the period last year. These gains were based on sales mix along with a weaker comparison period from 2019. The margins are now near the top range from the past 5 years but still below a peak reached in 2017.

Some of the growth drivers as part of the company's investment thesis include Trex's position as the market leader in one of the fastest-growing segments of construction products. The main theme is a trend in adoption over natural wood with Trex citing longer durability with lower required maintenance as advantages. The company benefits from a nationwide distribution network and is available for consumers at retailers like The Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). Efforts at cost reduction and more efficient manufacturing are expected to support margins going forward.

Another point to highlight is the strong balance sheet position. Trex ended the quarter with $322 million in current assets against $117 million in current liability, suggesting a current ratio of 2.8x. The company also has no long-term debt but does maintain a $221 million revolving credit facility for liquidity purposes. From the Q1 earnings conference call:

Trex has entered this crisis in an extremely strong financial position. This is the result of our conservative financial management practices as we generally only carry short-term seasonal debt. Our balance sheet remains very healthy with ample liquidity, including $221 million of available borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility and healthy annual operating cash flows, which together, provides more than enough funds to execute our strategy and continue our capital investments.

Trex Management Guidance and Consensus Outlook

While the Q1 trends here were solid, keep in mind that this period was mostly before the coronavirus pandemic shutting down large portions of the country in late March.

In the press release, management cited the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as a disruption to its business environment. Management pulled full-year guidance considering a lack of visibility for when conditions can normalize. Its internal data also show weaker trends in demand for May. Separately, the company has also suspended share repurchases. The company is now guiding Q2 sales of $180 million to $190 million, which, if confirmed, represents a 10% decrease compared to the period last year. From the press release:

The potential economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on our business will largely depend on their duration. Unless current conditions substantially change, we project second quarter sales of $180 million to $190 million. We believe it is prudent to rescind guidance metrics previously provided for full-year 2020 until second-half visibility improves. At this time, we have no significant sourcing issues and maintain inventories of materials sourced from diversified geographies and vendors, allowing us to better tolerate short-term supply chain disruptions, should they occur. Production and sales volumes for April were in-line with our internal plans, but for May we are experiencing lower demand from areas where construction has been deemed non-essential and channel partners are closed.

In terms of consensus estimates, the market sees full-year revenue at $731 million, down 2% year over year. An estimate for 2020 EPS of $2.46 represents a modest 1.6% increase compared to 2019. There is also an expectation that the growth trajectory can recover next year, with revenues and earnings increasing by 10% and 15% each, respectively, in 2021.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The market appears to be extremely bullish on Trex, considering the share price rally in recent weeks as the stock is up over 100% from its low back in March. Despite the ongoing pandemic which has resulted in a deterioration of economic indicators and significant macro uncertainty, the belief is that the current disruptions are only temporary.

We are skeptical of this view and take an overall more bearish outlook on the recovery process, which we expect to be weaker and take longer than most are anticipating.

The implication here is that growth estimates for revenue and earnings across most companies are simply too exuberant and Trex is a good example of what may be an overvalued stock. If unemployment remains structurally high through 2021, consumer spending will be pressured representing downside risk for Trex's business environment. With residential remodeling representing over 90% of the company's sales mix, weaker home improvement and construction will represent headwinds for the foreseeable future.

Keep in mind that the international market is currently seen as a growth driver for Trex and similarly facing a deep recessionary environment. The current crisis is impacting all countries, so the weaknesses go beyond the trends in the U.S. and can supersede dynamics like its conversion from wood to composites. It's time to reset expectations and the company will face challenges to maintain its momentum.

Our main concern here comes down to valuation. By some metrics, Trex has never been more expensive in terms of trading multiples. We're looking at a price to earnings multiple of 42.3x and price to sales at 8.6x, which are in the context of an expected decline in revenue this year with ongoing uncertainties. We typically like to see a trend of expanding multiples when the outlook is improving or there is a clear acceleration of growth, and that's not the case here. On a forward P/E basis, Trex is trading at 47x this year's consensus EPS. Our point is that Trex appears expensive.

The market can continue to keep bidding up shares, but we believe the current valuation ratios can represent a headwind for further upside in the stock. Monitoring points here include the macro outlook, trends in residential home sales and construction, along with updated management guidance during Q2 earnings release.

Verdict

This is a case where the company fundamentals for Trex are fine considering its strong balance sheet and ongoing profitability. On the other hand, we believe the stock is already pricing in a best-case scenario. Growth headwinds resulting from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic can weigh on sentiment.

Applying a normalized 30x multiple on next year's consensus 2021 EPS estimate of $2.84, we arrive at a fair value for the stock at $85, implying $25 downside. We rate shares of Trex as a sell or "underperform." The lofty valuation based on current trading multiples represents a higher level of risk simply in that the stock has more room to correct lower if the situation deteriorates. Shareholders could consider limiting exposure, or hedging strategies like employing covered calls. Potential investors with the patience to wait for a more attractive entry point in the stock at a lower price may be rewarded with an improved risk-reward setup.

