Crushing It: COVID-19 Is The 'Biggest Accelerant Twilio Could Have Asked For'

Breakout to an all-time high signifies that it is time to buy. Investors may wish to scale in or wait for a pullback.

The stock price appears to be quite undervalued relative to its peers. The company has nearly $2 billion in cash and equivalents.

"the disruption from Covid-19 is probably the biggest possible accelerant TWLO could have ever asked for." - Cowen

We are experiencing a historic paradigm shift as meaningful to the 21st century as the assembly line was to the 20th century. In fact, history books may declare digital transformation to be the fourth leg of the industrial revolution. And COVID-19 is playing a significant part in this paradigm shift by accelerating cloud adoption by way of the work-from-home mandate. The revolution could have taken years or even decades, but we are seeing it play out right before our very eyes in weeks and months.

While the pandemic and the government's response has taken a tragic toll for many businesses and individuals, companies at the heart of the digital revolution are positioned to benefit profoundly. One such company is Twilio Inc. (TWLO), a leader in cloud-based communications. The company management estimates that there are 15 million contact center seats and only 17% were in the cloud prior to the pandemic. It is anticipated that this figure will increase to 50% by 2025 and Twilio will be in a great position to assist companies with the transition.

The cloud contact center market is extremely competitive but Twilio is holding its own, with whopping revenue growth of 68% over the last 12 months.

As investors, we are living in exciting times! The investment fish are literally jumping into our fishing boats. Many software stocks are breaking out to new all-time highs and Twilio is among them.

But unlike most of the other breakouts which are already quite overvalued, Twilio is, in my opinion, undervalued on a relative basis. That and its strong cash position plus its 143% dollar-based net expansion make Twilio a gem of an investment.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The metric sidesteps the valuation dilemma for high-growth companies that generally don't show profits. The Rule of 40 allows for both revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) in combination such that they must add up to at least 40%. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can turn a blind eye to negative free cash flow to some extent. On the other hand, if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth.

This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. Young companies tend to have high revenue growth but are burning cash. Mature companies have lower revenue growth, but they make up in terms of free cash flow. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

The two factors required for calculating the Rule of 40 are its revenue growth and its free cash flow margin. As mentioned earlier, Twilio's TTM revenue growth was 68%. The company's TTM free cash flow margin is -2%.

Therefore, the Rule of 40 calculation is as follows:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 68% - 2% = 66%

Twilio scores much higher than the 40% needed to fulfill the rule of thumb, suggesting that this company has a strong business model with a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Twilio stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on a forward sales multiple.

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, Twilio is situated significantly below the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is quite undervalued on a relative basis.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in Twilio. First of all, I view the current stock market action to be reminiscent of the Dot.com era, immediately prior to the crash starting in 2000. Back then, I quadrupled my investments in a few months. Technology stocks were hopping. But it wasn't long before the market turned into a disaster.

While Twilio is not overvalued, the same cannot be said for many of its software peers. Work-from-home plays such as Zoom (ZM) and Shopify (SHOP) have exceptionally high valuations. If we see a market crash due to the extreme valuation of some software stocks, then Twilio will likely get swept along with the crowd.

Twilio has some issues that investors should be aware of. First of all, its SG&A expense margin is quite high. The company is currently spending 80% of its revenue intake on SG&A plus R&D. (Note that SG&A expenses include non-cash stock-based compensation.)

While this high level of expense is manageable given the company's cash reserve, an extended recession could prove troublesome.

Twilio's business model, which is transaction-based, may prove to be problematic in the event of a deep and prolonged recession.

Summary And Conclusions

Twilio has recently broken out to an all-time high. When a breakout occurs, it usually signifies more bullishness to come. Twilio is a strong company with a TTM revenue growth of 68%, nearly $2 billion in cash and equivalents, and an impressive dollar-based net expansion rate of 143%.

The stock movement is strong, the company's fundamentals are strong, and, in my opinion, the stock price is undervalued. I expect that Twilio will benefit from the work-from-home mandate and come out of the current market conditions in a better position than most companies. Therefore, I am giving Twilio a bullish rating. Given the recent stock price jump of more than 40% in two days, investors may wish to scale into a position or possibly wait for a pullback.

