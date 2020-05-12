Micron Technology: DRAM And NAND Shipments Started Dropping Before COVID-19

It remains to be seen whether the potential recessionary ramifications of COVID-19 will or will not impact memory chip demand.

Unit shipments of NAND and DRAMs peaked in early 4Q 2019 with an uptick in shipments in late 1Q 2020 due to server and PC demand.

The recovery of the memory market stalled in 4Q 2019, before the headwind from COVID-19.

COVID-19 has impacted the memory industry in Q1 2020 starting with disruptions in the supply chain in China and eventually elsewhere, followed by a bifurcation of demand moving to servers and PCs and away from smartphones and automobiles.

But my analysis shows that DRAM and NAND shipments, both unit shipments and bit shipments, started dropping in Q4 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic was reported. The implications are critically important. Despite an recovery in shipments through most of 2019 , a reduction in demand memory chips suggests that the fragile recovery stalled with no apparent headwind from COVID-19. Most significantly, recessionary macroeconomic factors triggered by COVID-19 could seriously degrade the sector in subsequent quarters.

Unit Shipments

Chart 1 shows three-month moving average (3mma) of unit shipments between November 2017 and March 2020. These are an amalgamation of actual chips sold irrespective of density or application.

Unit shipments started increasing in 2019 until October (NAND) and November (DRAM), and then started dropping until March 2020 when they started increasing. I attribute this increase to the COVID-19 work/study stay at home edicts that increased the need for enterprise servers and PCs requiring memory chips. I discussed this in a March 16, 2020 Seeking Alpha and Semiconductor Deep Dive article entitled “Micron Technology: Watch For Cloud Server Boom Amplified By COVID-19.” Chart 1

Bit Shipments

Chart 2 shows DRAM bit shipments for Micron Technology (MU), Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) normalized to 1 Gb density. As with unit shipments, bit shipments reached a peak in 4Q 2019, again before COVID-19.

Between 4Q 2019 and 1Q 2020, MU shipments decreased 10%, compared to -5% for Samsung and -4% for SK Hynix.

Chart 2

Chart 3 shows comparable results for NAND bit shipments, illustrating a peak in bit shipments for MU and SSNLF.

Chart 3

Table 1 shows roadmaps for 3D NAND by number of layers and date of production. Intel’s 144-layer device now has a completely independent NAND flash technology development team following its split with Micron Technology, with which it was part of the IMFlash Technologies joint-venture.

Micron and WD/Kioxoa were one quarter behind Samsung in 9x layers, introducing their 96L devices in 1Q 2019. Micron will pull ahead of Samsung by one quarter in the 1xxL device in 2020.

Micron’s 4th Gen 3D NAND uses up to 128 active layers and continues to use a CMOS under the array design approach. The new type of 3D NAND memory changes floating gate technology (that has been used by Intel and Micron for years) for replacement gate (RG) technology in an attempt to lower die size and costs while improving performance as well as enabling easier transitions to next-generation nodes.

Micron’s first-generation RG node will be used for a select set of products, but the company doesn’t expect RG to deliver meaningful cost reductions until FY2021 when its second-generation RG node is broadly deployed.

Table 1 also shows the roadmap for China’s Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd. (YMTC), which will bypass the 96-layer device and move directly to 128 layers in 4Q 2020.

Investor Takeaway

NAND and DRAM shipments started decreasing prior to the COVID-19 epidemic, which raises questions on the sustainability of the fragile recovery of the memory market once the affects of the pandemic are fully realized. It remains to be seen whether the potential recessionary ramifications of COVID-19 will or will not impact memory chip demand.

The work/study at home policies across the globe had a positive impact on memory chips utilized for enterprise servers and notebook PCs, while having a negative impact on smartphones and automobiles.

The COVID-19 pandemic has unexpectedly breathed life into the server market, decimated in 2019, which stretches from virtual meetings, online education, digital healthcare, cybersecurity, telecommunications, logistics to smart cities.

In 2H 2020, server demand should slow as stay-at-home orders are relaxed. Smartphone demand will then grow, and I also see strong demand in 5G, which I discussed in an August 21, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Micron Technology: Finally A Tangible Growth Driver."

Competitive technology innovations in 3D NAND, which increases bit growth and lowers cost, will be the major tailwind for the memory chip industry. Micron Technology remains one of the leaders in 3D NAND innovation. Micron's 4th Gen 3D NAND with replacement gate (RG) technology is expected to lower die size and costs while improving performance as well as enabling easier transitions to next-generation nodes.

China's NAND supplier YMTC’s capacity was 20,000 wafer starts per month (wspm) at the end of 2019, but is extensively expanding capacity to 70,000 wspm at the end of 2020. YMTC is leapfrogging the 96-layer 3D NAND technology and moving directly from 48 layers to 128 layers in 2020.

China is attempting to become self-sufficient in semiconductor production. According to The Information Network's report entitled "Mainland China's Semiconductor and Equipment Markets: Analysis and Manufacturing Trends," China imported 445.13 billion integrated circuits in 2019, an increase of 6.6% year-on-year; the amount of imports was $305.55 billion, down 2.1% year-on-year. The export of integrated circuits was $218.7 billion, an increase of 0.7% year-on-year; the export value was $101.58 billion, an increase of 20% year-on-year.

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk free 2 week trial now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.