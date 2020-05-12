Stocks I Bought On The Dip: FLIR Systems

Introduction

I have two primary methods of sharing my investing ideas and strategies on Seeking Alpha. The first method is via public articles like this one, and the second is via the Cyclical Investor's Club. Since launching the Cyclical Investor's Club on 1/12/19, I've always tried to strike a reasonable balance between my public ideas, which everyone can read for free, and the private ideas, shared exclusively in the CIC. Over time, I have decided to break these ideas into two distinct categories where ideas about stocks that comprise the S&P 500 are made public, and all the rest remain private. I've tried to abstain from first sharing an idea in the CIC, and then, after the price has run up, sharing it with the public, because I simply didn't like the way it felt to me ethically.

The recent market dive happened so quickly, however, that there was no way I could write public articles in time for all the stocks I purchased in March. From February 28 through the end of March, I purchased 33 stocks (plus suggested members buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A), which I already owned), and most of the stocks were purchased in the five trading days nearest the bottom of the market's dip. I could barely keep up with the purchases via the real-time chat function in the Cyclical Investor's Club, much less write full public articles about them all. Of those 34 stocks, 19 of them were components of the S&P 500, and I only managed to write about one of them publicly - Comcast (CMCSA) - at the very beginning of the downturn. So, 18 stocks remain that I plan to write public articles about over the coming weeks. I covered the first of these stocks, Hologic (HOLX), in my last article. Most of these stocks will no longer be "buys" at their current prices, but I will share both my "buy price" and my "sell price" for the stock in each article so that if we have a double-dip, readers will know the prices at which I think the stocks are buys. And if the market rips higher, readers will know the initial threshold at which I would consider selling and taking profits.

Today's stock is FLIR Systems (FLIR), and it's one I've done quite well with since purchasing on 3/20/20.

Data by YCharts

What I'm going to do in this article is to take everyone through my valuation process. It's the same process I use for almost all stocks that have low-to-moderate earnings cyclicality, and it is the process that helped me identify the value in FLIR even though I didn't know much about this business at the time I purchased it.

Source

Step 1: Determine the cyclicality of earnings

On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, the adjusted operating earnings for FLIR is represented by the shaded green area. We can see that EPS grew steadily from 2001 all the way through the Great Recession until FLIR experienced its first year of negative earnings growth in 2011 of -10% and then again in 2013 with negative earnings growth of -16%. After those two years, EPS began to steadily rise again. I consider this low-to-moderate earnings cyclicality. The price, however, has been much more volatile.

Data by YCharts

The price fell over -50% during the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

And then during the recovery, the stock had another period when the price fell nearly -50%. So, we can see that sometimes the market can disproportionately punish this stock when earnings growth comes into doubt. That can create opportunities for mispricing. FLIR's peak P/E ratio going into the Great Recession was about 37. This time around, in September of 2018, the P/E peaked at about 30. So these cycles were not all that different from one another in terms of valuation.

With relatively steady-earning businesses like this, fairly traditional valuation systems using P/E ratios and earnings growth estimates work reasonably well to predict future returns, so that is what I used for FLIR (if earnings had been more cyclical, I would have used a different method of valuing the stock).

Step 2: Full-Cycle Analysis

Next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which is the same analysis I performed that flagged FLIR as a Buy in March. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around the end of 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

As I write this, FLIR's forward P/E is 20.91, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 20.60. If, over the course of the next 10 years, FLIR's P/E were to revert to its normal 20.60 level and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -0.15%. (My minimum threshold for purchasing a stock during the current recessionary downturn is a +1.00% expected 10-year CAGR from sentiment mean reversion. FLIR had a +6.38% expected 10-year CAGR from mean reversion when I bought it. However, the price has risen a lot since then, and now at today's price the expected returns from mean reversion are negative.)

Step 3: Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield.

Data by YCharts

FLIR's forward earnings yield is currently +4.81%, according to YCharts. I have a couple of things to point out with the earnings yield. The first is if you look at the chart, you will see the point where the earnings yield briefly surpassed 9%, and having a 9% expected 10-year business CAGR was one of the recession thresholds I had in place when purchasing stocks during the downturn. So, even without taking earnings growth into account, we can see FLIR, for a brief time, was providing an earnings yield over that threshold.

The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $4.81 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years. (Back in March, when I bought the stock, this number was over $9.00, so you can imagine the dramatic difference it makes buying at a lower price in terms of the expected return on investment one gets.)

The next step is to estimate its earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Let's start by looking at how much shares were reduced since 2007.

Data by YCharts

While FLIR has been buying back some shares recently, over the course of the whole cycle, the number of shares reduced has essentially been zero, so we won't need to make adjustments for share repurchases, and when I go back to 2007 through today, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +7.86%, which is a pretty good growth rate over this period.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought FLIR's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $4.81 the first year, and that amount would grow at +7.86% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $174.24. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +5.71% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for FLIR, it will produce a -0.15% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +5.71% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +5.56%.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Right now, FLIR is still in the "Hold" category based on its forward earnings expectations, but if the price rises much higher, thereby pushing the expected CAGR down lower, it will cross the 4% "Sell" threshold. I estimate that would occur if the price of the stock rose above $53.65 per share. As I'm finishing up this article the price is around $48, so the price would still need to rise about 12% from here before it hits the "Sell" threshold.

It's perfectly fine for an investor to sell as soon as a stock crosses the "Sell" threshold, but often when stocks cross my "Sell" thresholds they have a lot of upward momentum that continues to push the stock price even higher. In an effort to ensure that I don't sell at a price much lower than $53 and to try to capture as much upside as possible, I will probably wait for the stock to rise an additional 10% beyond this threshold and then put in a trailing 10% stop. If the momentum takes the stock higher and it stays there, that's great. If it comes back down to about $53 and I get stopped out, that's fine, too. I will have made a healthy profit, and the forward expected returns would have been pretty low at that point anyway.

Conclusion

FLIR is a fairly representative example of the stocks that I bought during the dip. Even though FLIR is part of the S&P 500 index, it is an undercovered stock, and generally only has about one article per quarter written about it on Seeking Alpha. Yet, it stands to potentially provide over a 100% return for investors who bought during the dip when the valuation was really good. While there aren't tons of stocks like this around, there were a couple dozen that were truly on sale in March. My buy price for FLIR is $26.00 if we should have a double-dip, which still has a reasonably high probability of occurring, so consider putting this one on your shopping list.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLIR, BRK.B, HOLX, CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.