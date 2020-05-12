Buy Altria For Income And Lock In A 9% Yield

The company's total return underperformed the Dow average for my 52-month test period by 49.33%, which is poor because of the present vaping issue and coronavirus.

Altria's goal is to return 80% of its earnings to the shareholder via dividends, and the company has good earnings, estimating increased dividend in September by at least 0.02/quarter.

Altria (MO), the largest manufacturer of tobacco products in the United States, is a buy for the income growth investor with the present entry price looking interesting. The management of MO is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand the product base, adding to its existing products. Investments in JUUL had the potential for good future sales, but the government wants MO to sell its share in JUUL. Altria Group is 4.4% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

Altria is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio. I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years used to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article “The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020”. These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Altria Group has a poor chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope in 2014 through mid-2017, then it hit a downslope when the FDA said it would regulate nicotine. The FDA delay in approving IQOS and JUUL review creates an opportunity to buy Altria Group 50% below the 2-year high price of $78 and provides strong income.

Data by YCharts

Altria is being reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

Investment Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Altria misses against the Dow baseline in my 52-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 52-month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The poor MO total return of -13.75% compared to the Dow base of 35.58% makes Altria a poor investment for the total return investor but may be of interest to the income investor at the present entry price. Looking back, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $9,700 today. This makes Altria a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, but the company has future growth, as worldwide there is more demand for smokeless products going forward. The high yield gives excellent income for the income growth investor while we wait for the vaping and the FDA issue to be defined further.

Dow's 52-month total return baseline is 35.58%.

Company name 52-month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Altria -13.75% -49.33% 9.4%

Altria does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, passing this guideline with dividend increases for 21 years. The recent earnings payout ratio is high at 80%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. The dividend income is great, and the present future growth of 5% should increase going forward as the smokeless tobacco segment grows. Looking ahead, I estimate the quarterly dividend will be increased this year by $0.02, or a 3% increase. The graphic below shows the importance of a strong cash position to support the dividend for the shareholder.

(Source: First-quarter earnings call slides)

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD, which is zero in 2020, with a CAGR of 5.2%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year S&P CFRA CAGR of 4% fails my requirement, but I believe MO's growth will increase in the next few years to at least 5%. The good future growth for the company can continue its uptrend, benefiting from the continued growth in the United States for smokeless products.

I have a capitalization guideline where it must be greater than $8 billion. MO passes this guideline. This is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $73 billion well above the guideline target. Its 2020 projected cash flow at $8.3 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for growth and increased dividends.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. MO's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or Hold with a 1-year target price of $44, passing the guideline. MO is below the target price at present by 19% and has a low P/E of 9.5, making it a buy at this entry point if you consider the projected growth rate, high cash flow, and the inelastic nature of its products.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is weak, but the above-average dividend yield makes MO a good business to own for some income and future growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes MO interesting is the high dividend yield, fair future growth rate, and the fact of having a product that is inelastic and can raise prices.

I look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on April 30, 2020, Altria reported earnings that beat expected by $0.10 at $1.09, compared to last year at $0.90. Total revenue was higher at $5.05 billion more than a year ago by 15.0% year over year, and beat by $430 million from the expected total. This was a good report, with the bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing, up from last year. The next earnings report will be out late July 2020 and is expected to be $1.04 compared to last year at $1.07, a small decrease.

Company Business

Altria Group is the largest manufacturer of tobacco and smokeless products in the United States.

As per data from Reuters:

The Company's segments include smokeable products, smokeless products, and wine. The Company's subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC) and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (Ste. Michelle), is engaged in the manufacture and sale of smokeless tobacco products and wine. Its other operating companies include Nu Mark LLC (Nu Mark), a subsidiary that is engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products.

Overall, Altria is a good business with 5% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward and with the increasing need for new smokeless tobacco products. The moderate earnings growth provides the company the capability to continue its growth by increasing earnings as the cash flow increases with the IQOS product and other smokeless products, and we get a high income while we wait. MO's products should still do well in a slow economy with their inelastic demand.

The graphic below shows the diverse products of Altria; they are not just cigarettes.

(Source: Third-quarter earnings call slides)

From the first-quarter earnings call are a few highlights that show the growth and opportunities that are the future of the company's growing tobacco and smokeless product business.

First-quarter adjusted diluted EPS grew by 18.5%, driven by an excellent performance from the core tobacco businesses with double-digit adjusted OCI growth in both the smokeable and oral products segments.

In cigars, Middleton's reported volume increased 13.1% in the first quarter, outpacing the machine-made large cigar category. Middleton is the best-positioned cigar manufacturer to navigate the FDA framework.

Its product offerings within the Copenhagen, Skoal brands provide adult tobacco consumers with a wide range of satisfying flavors and strengths within both the MST and oral nicotine, pouch categories.

With the company's minority investment in JUUL, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission recently announced its decision to file an administrative complaint challenging the transaction. Altria intends to vigorously defend the investment.

In the first quarter, Altria halted share repurchases and fully drew down its $3 billion revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure. This week, the Board rescinded its existing share repurchase program, which had a $500 million balance to further strengthen the company's liquidity position.

The company understands that the dividend is important to its investors, and it remains a top priority. The objective continues to be a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted EPS.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued strong development of the addition of new products necessary for the continued growth of the Altria business and shareholder return. The company has good constant growth and will continue as the United States and the population grows. The growth is being driven by adding to new smokeless products. The graphic below shows the steps taken to maintain a strong cash position and support dividend to the shareholder.

(Source: First-quarter earnings call slides)

Conclusions

Altria Group is a good investment choice for the income investor with its well - above-average growing dividend and a fair choice for the total return investor at this entry point. Altria Group is 4.4% of The Good Business Portfolio (my IRA account) and will be held to let it grow. If you want a growing dividend income and fair total return potential, MO may be the right investment for you. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present entry point for MO looks good. If you want a solid growing income and a fair total return potential, this may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

I am not selling in this correction and will wait it out until the stay-at-home order is over in many states and the United States is growing again. The good businesses in my portfolio should pop when this happens, hopefully in the next two months. The selling volume is down; therefore, the market may be near the bottom, and better up-markets are coming soon. When I make the next trade, I will note it in this section, and my last trade was in early February 2020.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to May 8 by 0.2%, which is a small gain above the market loss of 14.74% for the portfolio, with Boeing (BA) being a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance. The latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower and you will get each quarter's performance and portfolio companies after this earnings season is over in a couple of weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, DHR, MO, OHI, PM, O, MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.