XLI: After Hard Times, 'Reindustrialization' To Spur A Bull Market In Industrials

While the industrials have a poor short-run outlook, their long-run performance may be stellar as the U.S. looks to "reindustrialize" in order to close the balance of trade deficit.

Valuations of firms in XLI are not low enough to compensate for expected revenue decreases and poor financial health.

Many firms in XLI have poor financial health and may fall into distress as revenue declines this year.

As businesses look to cut costs, most have reduced their capital expenditure budgets tremendously for the rest of 2020.

(Pexels)

While the Nasdaq 100 may not agree, we are in a period of 'hard times.' Unemployment is expected to rise over 20%, major states are expected to run out of funds, and small businesses are closing permanently. Most likely there will be an improvement after lock-down efforts are lifted, but it is unclear how long it will last.

Most major businesses are cutting capital expenditure and other "discretionary" budgets for the rest of the year, so deep economic reverberations will last. Additionally, if individuals, companies, and governments' rainy-day funds continue to run dry, spending budgets will likely be cut for years. Indeed, it is possible the current crisis is worse than that of 2008.

This is not to say everything will be gloomy forever, only that investors ought to be realistic about the situation. Companies with high exposure to capital expenditures like industrials will likely take a significant hit. This is witnessed by the fact that the popular Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) has still lost a quarter of its value this year despite the recovery of many other stocks.

As you can see below, XLI is currently near the bottom of the major sector ETFs (excluding REITs and Energy):

Data by YCharts

Industrial stocks usually carry greater cyclical risks and have lower valuations, so they should outperform over a long period of time. However, XLI has been a relatively boring sector to invest in over the past decade. It has never had a lasting period of outperformance against the S&P 500 and has seen significant underperformance over the past few months.

Most industrial stocks currently carry a lower valuation with the fund having a weighted-average price-to-cash flow of only 11X. Its weighted-average "P/E" is a bit higher at 17.3X, but most of the companies in the fund have greatly depressed earnings. Importantly, the companies in XLI also have a weighted average 3-5 year expected EPS annual growth rate of -3.7%. If earnings manage to decline this much, XLI is overvalued today.

Prepare for a Deep Dive in Capital Expenditures

Many of the companies in XLI such as Boeing (BA) and General Electric (GE) may have a difficult time keeping their equity positive without a government bailout. Boeing is becoming the paragon of the industrial depression. Like many others, it has buried itself in debt and is now seeing a 50%+ decline in business activity. Most airlines currently find themselves with too many planes, so plane sales will likely take years to recover.

Obviously, not all companies in XLI are in Boeing's situation. However, the core determining factor for XLI's outperformance is, as expected, manufacturing capital expenditures. To illustrate this, take a look at the manufacturing capital expenditure indices for the top Fed districts (negative denotes percent of companies expected to cut CapEx) vs. the total return ratio of XLI to the S&P 500 ETF (SPY):

(Sources: Yahoo Finance, Federal Reserve)

What this chart shows is that when companies raise CapEx guidance, XLI tends to outperform the S&P 500. Conversely, when they lower CapEx guidance, XLI usually underperforms the S&P 500. The correlation between these two figures is extremely strong which implies that XLI is the best way to invest in the "capital expenditures" theme."

The XLI/SPY ratio has declined more than the capital expenditures diffusion index. This either means that XLI is oversold or that capital expenditures guidance is likely to decline further. Both may be true. Again, it is safe to say that this situation will look very similar to 2008 for industrial companies.

Many in XLI Have High Financial Distress Risk

The question then is how many companies in XLI will make it through the crisis without permanent financial deterioration. This can be bankruptcy, equity dilutions, or a long-lasting increase in debt or preferred equity. To know this we need to gauge the bankruptcy risk of firms in XLI.

Luckily, the manufacturing-centric Altman Z-score is a great way to determine this risk as it accounts for an array of financial risk metrics. A score below 2 indicates a high risk. Figures close to 1 indicate imminent potential bankruptcy.

Here is the Z-score for the top ten companies in XLI:

Data by YCharts

As expected, Boeing comes in last place next to General Electric. Both firms have poor working capital and are hampered by extreme debt and poor revenue. Raytheon (RTX) and CSX Corp. (CSX) also have generally poor figures while 3M (MMM) and Lockheed (LMT) have strong financial health.

Overall, we have a median score of about 2.5 which is right below the "safe zone." There is also a very wide spread between companies with some at extreme risk and others at essentially no risk. In general, the major companies in XLI have decent risk and I would not be surprised to see Boeing and GE make lower lows. Of course, Altman did not account for government bailouts which seem to favor those with higher risk which may save those two firms.

As I mentioned earlier, the valuation of firms in XLI is not necessarily high but it is also certainly not low. Many have strong cash flow but are expected to see significant declines over the next year (or more) given massive capital expenditure reductions. Overall, I would not say there is currently a strong value opportunity in XLI.

Long-Term Thoughts on Industrials

Over the next few months and possibly next few years, I believe industrials are going to be in a period of difficult economic times. Industrial stock prices are currently discounting this, but I imagine XLI may fall more (likely below March lows) before it makes a long-term bottom.

That said, the long-term outlook for XLI is much rosier. COVID is adding signals that the U.S. must increase its manufacturing capacity in order to lessen reliance on China. This will likely spur a boom that will substantially increase many businesses' capital expenditures and kickstart inflation. While they make up a smaller component of the ETF, XLI owns many machinery and electronic equipment companies that will gain tremendously from "reindustrialization."

Machinery, electronic equipment, and vehicles currently make up around 41% of U.S. imports with an annual value of over $1 trillion. If an effort is made to close the gap, there will likely be a large and permanent increase in revenue for industrial stocks. Indeed, I believe industrials may become the "growth stocks" of the 2020s similar to technology and healthcare in the 2010s.

The Bottom Line

In the short run, I do not see a rapid rebound in industrial companies. Nearly all are likely to see tremendous declines in revenue and those with poor balance sheets may find themselves struggling to meet obligations. Valuations are not too low, so the worst may be yet to come for industrial stocks.

That said, industrials appear to have a great long-term outlook. If the U.S. looks to expand manufacturing post-crisis, many will likely see strong growth and may benefit from government subsidies and/or tariffs. This is not guaranteed, but I believe it is fair to say that there is a growing bipartisan consensus around lessening the U.S. dependence on China.

As such, I will be looking for long-term buying opportunities in many of XLI's holdings as valuations come down.

Interested In More Long-Term Investment Ideas? My fellow contributor BOOX Research and I run the Core-Satellite Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios designed using the academically-backed Core-Satellite approach. This involves creating a base long-term portfolio (the core) and generating alpha using unique well-researched tactical trades (the satellite). As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.