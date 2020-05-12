The Rules, Part LXVI

The main idea is to have a strategy where you stay in the game. This means running with a thicker balance sheet, and hedging material risks.

Of course, you could try to hedge your production, but at the risk of capping your returns.

If you are managing for the price of your stock, maximizing the return on equity is a basic goal for many. That means shrinking your equity capital base, and living with the risk that your company could go broke with many others if the price of crude oil drops significantly.

- Attributed to the best boss I ever had, Mike Cioffi. I learned so much from him.

I was surprised to see how many times I mentioned at this blog how I considered and dropped the idea of writing floating-rate Guaranteed Investment Contracts (GICs). A lot of effort went into that decision, and unlike most decisions like that, the failures of competitors with a different view happened quite rapidly.

Also, this blog highlighted those that wrote terminable floating-rate GICs later, and insurers that wrote contracts that had clauses allowing for termination upon ratings downgrades.

But that's my own story. What of others?

The best recent example that I can give is oil producers both in 2015-16 and today. When oil prices plunged, many smaller marginal oil producers went broke. Why didn't they take a more cautious view of their industry and run with stronger balance sheets that could endure low crude oil prices for two years?

The main idea here is to have a strategy where you stay in the game. This means running with a thicker balance sheet, and hedging material risks. What stands in the way of doing that?

Having a thicker balance sheet might give a firm a lower valuation and attract activists that will attempt to buy up the firm, partially using the excess capital that aided safety. The antidote to this is to actively sell shareholders on the idea that the firm is doing this to preserve it from the risk of failure, much as Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) keeps excess assets around for reasons of avoiding risk and allowing for the possibility of gaining significant returns in a crisis.

If you work for a single firm, most would say, "Of course! Don't bet the firm! What, are you nuts!?"

But incentives matter. Where there are bonuses based on sales growth, sales will happen, regardless of their quality. Where there are bonuses based off of asset returns over a short period, you will have managers swinging for the fences. Where there are annual profit goals, there may be aggressive accounting and aggressive sales practices. But who cares about next year, much less the distant future? Who cares for the long-term interests of all who are affected by the firm?

Corporate culture matters. Excellent corporate cultures balance the short and long runs. They strive for excellent results, while protecting against the worst scenarios. If the firm is able to survive, it can potentially do great things. Not so for the firm that dies.

To that end, incentives should be balanced. Those that play offense, like salesmen, should have a realized profitability component to their bonus. Investment departments should be judged on safety as well as returns. Conversely, defensive areas need to have some of their bonuses based on profits and profit growth. It's good to get all of a firm onto the same page and be moderate, prudent risk-takers.

In closing, the main point here is that there is no reward so large that it is worth risking the future of the firm. Take moderate and prudent risks, but don't take any risk where you and all of your colleagues may end up searching for new work. It's not worth it.

Beyond that, to those that structure bonus pay, be balanced in the incentives that you give. Let them benefit from their individual efforts, but also benefit from the long-run safety and profitability of the firm as a whole. That will result in the greatest benefit for all.

Disclosure: None.

