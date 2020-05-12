The Important Graphic From April's Unemployment Report
What happens when you downsize a large number of people? Well, it depends on the cohort downsized. In this case,
That’s correct; Average Hourly Earnings skyrocketed from $28.67 to $30.01: up $1.34.
For context, that one-month change matches the average hourly earnings growth from September/October of 2018 until March of this year–18 months of increases in a month. And all it took was eliminating the jobs of about 6% of the U.S. population (not just workers).
