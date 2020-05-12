Seeking Alpha
Economy | Market Outlook

The Important Graphic From April's Unemployment Report

by: The Angry Bear
Summary

What happens when you downsize a large number of people?

Average Hourly Earnings skyrocketed from $28.67 to $30.01: up $1.34.

For context, that one-month change matches the average hourly earnings growth of the previous 18 months.

By Ken Houghton

What happens when you downsize a large number of people? Well, it depends on the cohort downsized. In this case,

That’s correct; Average Hourly Earnings skyrocketed from $28.67 to $30.01: up $1.34.

For context, that one-month change matches the average hourly earnings growth from September/October of 2018 until March of this year–18 months of increases in a month. And all it took was eliminating the jobs of about 6% of the U.S. population (not just workers).

