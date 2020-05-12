S&P 500 Tracking Predictably Upward In Upside Down Market

How long that might continue is anyone's guess, because it is contingent on how long the Fed can sustain the upside down market.

What's happening to stock prices in the upside down market the Fed has created since April 2020 has been predictable.

S&P 500 are slashing both earnings and dividends on net, and yet, the S&P 500 managed to rise during the trading week ending on Friday, 8 May 2020, recovering much of the ground it lost in the latter part of the last week.

Perhaps more remarkably, it did so while tracking closely with the centerline of the redzone forecast range as presented on the alternative futures spaghetti forecast chart based on the dividend futures-based model over the last several weeks, which confirms that what is happening to stock prices in the upside down market the Fed has created since 13 April 2020 has been predictable.

How long that might continue is anyone's guess, because it is contingent on how long the Fed can sustain the upside down market, which has become an actively asked question among multiple market analysts.

Meanwhile, here are the more notable headlines we tagged for their market-moving potential in today's upside down market.

