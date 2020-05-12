British American Tobacco Is Resilient And Undervalued With Management Buying

It is not lost on the investment community or the management that British American Tobacco (BTI) (OTCPK:BTAFF) is definitely of some quality. Its payout ratio is low at around 65% at a 7% yield, and its debt isn't really a problem. Moreover, in the coronavirus environment, as Altria (NYSE:MO) proved, tobacco is a nice business to be in.

Although big tobacco still relies primarily on its traditional combustible products for revenue, what didn't perform so well were products in strategic transition portfolios. For companies like Philip Morris (PM) and Altria which have first-mover products like IQOS in tobacco heating, this slowdown caused by COVID-19 is a problem. For BAT, with its lagging Glo product, this is an opportunity. In addition to the general resilience that we can expect from BAT's combustible portfolio, we think this is an opportunity for BAT to eliminate its discount to PMI by catching up in tobacco heating. Furthermore, with a spurious reason to be discounted from pre-COVID-19 levels, there are both a strong value and income proposition for investors.

Hampered Rollouts

There is a significant reduction in the commercialization efforts of all NGP products, hampered by the impossibility of point-of-sale interactions in the COVID-19 environment. The slowdown in the growth of the next generation product category globally will mean that BAT's current positioning, skewed still towards traditional combustibles, will be benefited.

More importantly, the slowdown hits the IQOS competitors disproportionately, as they have been able to claim much more market share in the Japanese pilot market, and would have been advantaged in new rollouts. A laggard position has always earned BAT a discount to PMI, but given how easily market share is ceded in these non-traditional products, as seen with the increase in Vuse and Vype market share when Juul got hit with negative publicity, we think that this discount may not last if BAT is able to catch up and roll out on more equal footing with IQOS.

Resilience

Another point to BAT's credit that differentiates it from IQOS competitor Altria is that it has great geographic diversification. Altria is entirely focused on the US market, where progressive sentiments are becoming more hostile to smoking every year. The fact that different cultures have such different views on smoking is the reason why having this geographic diversification is so important. If one significant PR move is made against smoking in the US, the entirety of Altria's markets is put in jeopardy as a consequence, while only 40% of BAT's markets is at risk from devolving US sentiment. This diversification affords BAT resilience, as its income will be smoothed out by the fact that Asian markets are well into activity recovery as of now, while the shut-downs in the US have only now started levelling their economic impact.

Beyond the smoothing effect, the traditional tobacco portfolio should stay fundamentally resilient, although we expect some down-trading evidenced already by strong performance in Altria's discount brands. This might benefit other companies like Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) more, but BAT has some mid-range brands that customers will likely switch over to. Nonetheless, a new normal of pantry-loading activity seems to be here to stay, with overall purchases staying for the moment strong.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

There are certainly some risks with BAT. First of all, it has a menthol-based cigarette exposure through Newport, which caused the stock a lot of damage when US regulators proposed banning it since 20-25% of BAT's group EBIT is exposed to this product category. Second, it is not particularly well-positioned in vaping. If that turns out to be the holy grail for big tobacco, BAT will not be a big winner. Finally, it does have a substantial debt load compared to peers. In an unexpected situation of operational distress, this will put a lot more pressure on stockholders.

Nonetheless, we think that the debt exposure isn't entirely negative, as with resilience even in the current environment, an organic deleveraging will be very EPS-accretive. Moreover, we think that the value proposition is substantial. If BAT's tobacco heating products, which have so far been the most viable way forward in the non-combustible space, manage to catch up in recent rollout markets like the US, BAT could be a much bigger winner than expected. This would mean more future cash flows and a better multiple to doubly benefit the company's revaluation.

This discount from PMI is pretty substantial at around 20% as seen in the chart above. Additionally, there is a discount from historical multiples that can be argued for in the undervaluation thesis, as the main reason these companies have traded down sharply from pre-COVID-19 levels is an increase in equity risk premiums applied to future cash flows. This is a spurious reason to de-rate stocks as opposed to adjusting cash flows for uncertainty, which would be much more proper. Combining these two discounts leads to a potential undervaluation of around 30%.

Remember, we are still in a TINA environment, despite the fact that equities are faced with some serious risks. Therefore, a stock that offers fundamental resilience that can be substantiated with a dividend, while also being undervalued with respect to historical multiples and to peers, should be a priority pick for investors right now.

