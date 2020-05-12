Decision Time
Includes: BIL, DDM, DFVL, DFVS, DIA, DOG, DTUL, DTUS, DTYL, DXD, EDV, EEH, EGF, EPS, EQL, FEX, FIBR, GBIL, GOVT, GSY, HUSV, HYDD, IEF, IEI, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PLW, PSQ, PST, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RISE, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHO, SCHR, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SHV, SHY, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TAPR, TBF, TBT, TBX, TLH, TLT, TMF, TMV, TNA, TQQQ, TTT, TUZ, TWM, TYBS, TYD, TYNS, TYO, TZA, UBT, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UST, UWM, VFINX, VGIT, VGLT, VGSH, VOO, VTWO, VUSTX, VV, ZROZ
by: Claus Vistesen
Summary
As interesting as the virus-defying rise in equities is, the real story this week has been in U.S. rates.
Markets’ memory was stirred by U.S. Treasury announcing it is planning to place $3T worth of debt in Q2 alone, a cool 14% of GDP.
The incoming tsunami of U.S. debt issuance is also important for fixed income, but I am happy to report that we have seen this movie before.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.