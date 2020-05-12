Decision Time

Summary

As interesting as the virus-defying rise in equities is, the real story this week has been in U.S. rates.

Markets’ memory was stirred by U.S. Treasury announcing it is planning to place $3T worth of debt in Q2 alone, a cool 14% of GDP.

The incoming tsunami of U.S. debt issuance is also important for fixed income, but I am happy to report that we have seen this movie before.