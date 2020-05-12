Alibaba: The Road To $300

However, investors need to be aware of the risks like a possible second wave derailing the recovery in China and heightened hostility towards investing in Chinese names amid the virus blame game.

The stock is on an uptrend channel that looks on track to hit $300 in 2021.

To be fair, that is a consequence of a confluence of negative external events like the US-China trade war, short-sellers reports, and fraudulent cases at other Chinese businesses.

I have been covering Alibaba Group (BABA) since 2017, and despite it being (rightly or wrongly) called the Amazon (AMZN) of China, the stock performance has paled in comparison. The former achieved a decent three-year return of 71.5 percent, less than half that of the latter which gained 153.6 percent in the same period.

The roller-coaster past years for Alibaba

It has been a tough three years for Alibaba. In 2017, the company was riding high and establishing partnerships around the world at a fast clip. It was also forming alliances across industries. In tourism, Alibaba integrated its loyalty program with Marriot Hotel (MAR), the largest hotel chain in the world, and struck a deal where tour bus operator City Sightseeing would adopt Alipay, the payment app operated by Ant Financial, a finance juggernaut in which Alibaba has a 33 percent stake.

An agreement on the usage of Alipay at Starbucks (SBUX) stores in selected overseas outlets was also the prelude to further collaboration by the coffee chain titan with Alibaba. In property management and cross-selling, Alibaba tied up with South East Asia’s largest property company, CapitaLand (OTCPK:CLLDF, OTCPK:CLLDY) (primary listing on the SGX with ticker code C31).

There was a myriad of other deals, but I will skip to an interesting one made just before the end of the year: Ford Motor's (F) partnership with Alibaba's B2C platform, Tmall, to push a new retail concept coined the "Automotive Vending Machine" (see the promotional video as follows).

Entering into 2018, the path ahead for Alibaba became treacherous. In early February, famed short-seller Carson Block of Muddy Waters tweeted about a blog post insinuating financial irregularities at Alibaba. The blogger raised eight contentious issues, which I addressed point-by-point in a rebuttal.

Carson Block and the blogger might have felt vindicated as the share price of Alibaba took a tumble in 2H 2018, giving up much of the appreciation gained the previous year. However, it wasn't any fraud revelation. A consumption-led slowdown (exacerbated by the US-China trade tensions), an intensified competition with rivals, as well as an "abrupt" announcement by Jack Ma on his pending retirement from the position of Alibaba chairman spooked investors.

By the end of 2018, it seemed nothing worse could have befallen the Chinese internet giant and a new uptrend began to form. After a surge in the first quarter of 2019, the share price started to stagnant in a narrow range as the trade war rhetoric and the US-China relationship blowing hot and cold shook market confidence.

Fortunately for Alibaba shareholders, the year was about to end with a bang for the stock. The highly anticipated Singles' Day shopping extravaganza on November 11 broke records with much fanfare, providing a strong boost to the momentum from Alibaba's Q2 FY2020 earnings beats. The subsequent well-received dual-listing in Hong Kong reiterated to the world its appeal among investors.

The optimism on Alibaba carried forward to early this year, enabling the stock to establish fresh highs - that was until COVID-19 entered into the scene and spoilt the party. Then again, the damage to Alibaba stock due to the coronavirus outbreak was ironic given that like Amazon, it stood to gain massively from the lockdowns that ensued.

For instance, the obvious beneficiary was its e-commerce platforms. In addition, similar to Amazon, Alibaba is also a major cloud player and the largest one in China to boot. Its communications app DingTalk, the local equivalent of Slack, was so heavily used that its servers were reportedly overwhelmed at one point.

Alibaba's valuation seems compelling relative to Amazon

Readers of my prior articles covering Chinese stocks never fails to question my enthusiasm. As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words, and so, I believe the following comparison chart generated by Seeking Alpha Premium makes it very clear that I'm not alone in putting my faith in Alibaba. In fact, even the Quant system is rating the stock as "Very Bullish".

I included three pandemic hot stocks, Amazon, Netflix (NFLX), and Zoom Video Communications (ZM), for reference and thought their ratings would dim Alibaba's shine. The results were on the contrary, which surprised me, as Alibaba has been the laggard among the four. This reinforced my postulation that its stock could be undervalued and could benefit from a rotation.

To be sure, I double-checked with a few of the pertinent metrics. To begin with, we have the price-to-sales ratio which is deemed the most relevant for tech stocks. In the past three years, we have seen Amazon's P/S ratio climbing 27 percent, while Alibaba fell by 42 percent. This meant that, crudely speaking, Alibaba has over the years become less "pricey" to own, while the opposite is true of Amazon.

In this unprecedented period caused by the widespread lockdowns around the world, companies are making sure they have the cash to tide them over any possible liquidity crunch, as their customers could take a long time to return, pay their dues, or could even default altogether. Thus, it's not an exaggeration to say cash is king as long as we are not out of the woods.

Hence, looking at the net cash (or negative net financial debt) as compared to the enterprise value is apt. In this comparison, Alibaba comfortably edged out Amazon with its ratio of net cash over enterprise value at 0.061 against the latter's 0.036.

At the same time, Alibaba's return on invested capital (ROIC) has been trending up since Q4 2018 and was last at 21 percent at the end of 2019. In contrast, Amazon's ROIC began to decline since Q2 2019 and settled at 13 percent in Q1 2020, making Alibaba a clear winner on this count.

Alibaba has much to offer and is gunning for more

Alibaba is a well-covered company, and many readers are familiar with its developments. What is not often stated is how the downfall of a 114-year-old family business in Asia actually epitomizes the disruption brought about by the rise of Alibaba.

Li & Fung (OTCPK:LFUGF, OTCPK:LFUGY) is the world's largest sourcing company. While the US-China trade war has played a part in its misfortune, its near-decade-long woes have predated the issue. With Alibaba proving to be a useful place for businesses to connect, Li & Fung's role as a middleman connecting the West to the East becomes diminished.

While that's a massive job for Alibaba, it's not sufficient to propel its growth and justify a higher market valuation. Hence, it's getting involved in multiple businesses, of which one of the more exciting segments is the cloud.

Even though Amazon remains the leader and Microsoft seems to be the competitor worthy of the former's attention, it is Alibaba that is growing at the fastest pace percentage-wise. It would be unfair to say Alibaba is doing so from a small base, because Google (GOOG, GOOGL) occupied an even smaller market share than Alibaba in 2015, but three years later, its lag behind Alibaba worsened.

Source: CIO Dive; Data from Gartner

Furthermore, in 2016 and 2018, Alibaba grew the most in percentage terms among the four major cloud players. In 2018 when Amazon, Microsoft, and Google saw their growth rate moderated, Alibaba's cloud business nearly doubled. Fast forward to 2020 with the explosion in work-from-home, it would not be unthinkable that Alibaba would register an even larger expansion in its cloud business this year.

Source: CIO Dive; Data from Gartner

With the raft of activities in its home market in China, we would think Alibaba would be satisfied. However, being the titan it is, the company is looking outside the country to feed its lofty ambitions. What makes me think so? Well, it emerged that Alibaba has entered into a deal to acquire a 50 percent stake in a Singapore building tower.

The news caught my attention as I visited the premises when I was in Singapore (see the photograph as follows). Alibaba is already an anchor tenant in the prime office property which primarily houses its Southeast Asia e-commerce platform Lazada. The move was said to be in line with Jack Ma's "taste for real estate," while an Alibaba spokesperson confirmed the company's intention to grow in the region:

"Singapore is an important market for Alibaba Group. This investment will help fulfill our projected business needs across the Alibaba digital economy, as we continue to strengthen operations in Singapore."

Source: ALT Perspective

In defiance of naysayers, Alibaba zooms higher

Amid the Luckin Coffee (LK) scandal and a recent spate of short-seller reports tarring the image of Chinese companies, the share price of Alibaba only managed to chug along, causing it to fall far behind in performance against Amazon. Nonetheless, after sinking to its multi-year support line in mid-March during the global bear market, Alibaba has regained its footing and appears to be on track to reach for $300 sometime in 2021, should the uptrend channel hold.

Source: ALT Perspective (chart drawn using Yahoo Finance)

Given that its share price has not skyrocketed like its US peers, I suppose hopes are not running high towards its Q4 fiscal year 2020 and full fiscal year 2020 results on May 22. This is a good thing, as it provides the opportunity for a share price surge if the company manages to surprise on the upside. After all, a dismal January-March quarter is to be expected given the devastation to the economy with the draconian (but effective) lockdowns in China.

Investors should note that we are not in the clear with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. A possible second wave could yet derail the recovery in China and exacerbate the unemployment challenges that the government is tackling. In turn, that could affect the spending power of consumers and businesses which are customers of Alibaba Group.

Furthermore, if the Trump administration keeps up the hostile virus blame game on China, sentiment toward Chinese stocks like Alibaba could be dragged down, however unjustified.

