Annaly Capital Management And Friends

There are a few more mortgage REITs we want to rate, so we're tossing in some quick coverage on NRZ and CIM.

We'll cover the different choices for investors who want some Annaly Capital Management in their portfolio.

Annaly Capital Management is trading at an attractive price-to-book ratio. This is a relatively large discount and makes shares attractive.

We haven't had very many opportunities to like the common shares for Annaly Capital Management (NLY). Shares often carried a price-to-book ratio greater than we wanted to see for buying opportunities. However, there has been a substantial decline since late February. The book value fell substantially, but the share price fell much further. Consequently, NLY is in a bullish range:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

We want to start by highlighting the bright blue box on the left-hand side. This isn't trailing book value. It is an estimate as of this weekend. Did management just provide an updated book value estimate? No, that isn't it. We have Scott Kennedy running book value estimates for almost all of the residential mortgage REITs. That gives us more insight into how book values have changed throughout the quarter.

We still see plenty of risk. However, the price-to-book value (also known as price to NAV) leaves plenty of upside. NLY has typically traded at least roughly around book value over the last few years.

Most of the time, the ratio has been between .90 and 1.10.

For investors comfortable with the risk level, the large discount to book value creates a much better margin for safety. Nonetheless, investors should be aware that book value can get hammered and that the price can plunge to huge discounts to book value. Despite those risks, we think an increase in the share price is more likely than a fall.

There are some risks with dividends as well. We aren't going to make a prediction here, because this article is built around the price-to-book ratio.

Preferred Shares

Annaly Capital Management has 4 series of preferred shares:

Shares of NLY-D have a fixed-rate coupon. That means it never changes.

The other 3 shares are "fixed-to-floating". That means the coupon rate starts out at a fixed rate, then switches over to a floating rate. We're going to focus on the 3 shares which are "fixed-to-floating".

NLY-F and NLY-I

NLY-F is another solid fit for investors hoping for a low-risk rating:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

The stripped yield is just over 8%, and the yield if floating today wouldn’t be too bad either. This is simply a solid share across each category. It is extremely similar to our next share, NLY-I:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

The main difference between these shares is that NLY-F gets a slightly higher yield than NLY-I, but only before shares become callable. After that, the payout is extremely similar (within a penny per year).

NLY-I has three advantages:

Call protection lasts until 6/30/2024 rather than 9/30/2022 on NLY-F

Shares are cheaper by $.07 per share (using the closing prices from Friday)

The fixed-rate lasts until call protection ends for each share, so NLY-I gets the fixed-rate for longer

Since the floating rate is expected to offer about a 6.3% yield for each share if short-term rates are comparable to today’s short-term rates, investors would rather continue to get the fixed-rate for an extra 21 months.

So, what is the cost for those advantages:

Shareholders in NLY-I get a slightly lower yield (7.82% vs. 8.03% for NLY-F).

That’s it. The difference from those yields is about $.05 per share per year. However, it ends when the floating rate kicks in for NLY-F (about 26 months away).

Do investors really value the extra $.05 per share for 26 months (about $.11 to $.12 in total) as being more valuable than the 3 benefits for NLY-I?

NLY-G

We didn't highlight NLY-G this weekend. We highlighted it two weeks ago in Preferred Shares Week 199 (subscription required):

There are a few good choices from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NLY). However, I’ll surprise investors this week by highlighting AGNCM (AGNCM) (risk 1) and NLY-G (NLY.PG) (risk 1). Normally we tell investors to focus on the other preferred shares from AGNC and NLY which offer better spreads after they switch to floating. However, both AGNCM and NLY-G have seen a little extra weakness lately. For investors who want them, this is a viable time to pick up those shares. They still aren’t as far into our target buy range as their sister shares, but we could say that almost every week.

The index card at that time was very bullish:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

Note that the card is from 4/26/2020. If shares were still $20.14, we would still be just as bullish. While we are still bullish on NLY-G today, we are less bullish than two weeks ago. Simply put, NLY-G outperformed the other shares over the last two weeks.

More Ratings

I get it. Sometimes we don't get out enough public articles. That makes it harder to track ratings. I've got a few more ratings where I don't have the time to prepare a full article right now. Consequently, I'll just include them in here. Since you're here to read about a mortgage REIT, you'll probably find them interesting as well.

NRZ

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) just reported earnings, and it has repositioned its portfolio to enhance liquidity.

We've got a bullish outlook on NRZ. It trades at a very substantial discount to book value. Some investors will be concerned because a large chunk of NRZ's equity is tied up in MSRs (mortgage servicing rights). However, management was quite confident on the earnings call. It felt it was in a good position for the liquidity necessary to handle the company's MSRs.

To get that liquidity, NRZ sold the vast majority of its portfolio of other securities. Agency and non-agency MBS were sold off in large amounts to create additional liquidity.

CIM

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) often traded at a substantial premium to book value. We were regularly bearish on CIM, but not any longer. It was a great mortgage REIT at a very high valuation. Now it is a great mortgage REIT at a low valuation. Consequently, today we have a bullish outlook on CIM.

We also have a position in CIM. Chimera Investment Corporation has been one of the best mortgage REITs at investing in the non-agency space. One of its strengths came from using securitizations:

(Source: CIM)

Our explanation is embedded in the image, highlighted using red text.

Conclusion

For investors hunting for opportunity, there is plenty in the mortgage REIT sector. We still have large discounts to book value on the common shares and several preferred shares trading at substantial discounts to call value. We invest in the same shares we cover. We have positions in the NLY preferred shares and positions in NRZ and CIM. If you want to learn more about those opportunities, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name.

Common Share Ratings:

Bullish on NLY

Bullish on NRZ

Bullish on CIM

Preferred Share Ratings:

Bullish on NLY-F

Bullish on NLY-I

Bullish on NLY-G (just a tiny bit less than NLY-F and NLY-I)

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY.PF, NLY.PI, CIM, NRZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.