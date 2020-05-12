Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (05/01/20)

We took a brief hiatus from our weekly series Open Insights to update our oil thesis. Here are our most recent thoughts. We’re now back to looking at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of May 1, 2020.

EIA reported a crude build of 4.6 million barrels, and this slowing trend of builds is coinciding with what we’re seeing on the supply side as shut-ins and decline rates from reduced drilling activities begin to dial-back the builds. As demand creeps higher, we should see this figure trend lower. The caveat, though, is the increasing imports coming from the Saudis as the tanker armada that was shipped in April begins to arrive in May. These extra barrels, though, are simply transiting. We capture them in our global storage figures (which includes oil on water), but once they hit landfall, you’ll see them become land storage and appear in the EIA inventory reports. They are real, so physically there’s no change; it will just appear in someone else’s balance sheet. We should also add in the SPR build of 1.7 million barrels, as those are really commercial crude stocks flowing into SPR storage temporarily. So, total build for the week is approximately 6.3 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories declined by 3.2 million barrels as refiners dialed back on gasoline production and emphasized distillates. That push led to a distillate build of 9.5 million barrels. Overall products increased by 13.3 million barrels, largely split 50/50 between Big 3 builds (gasoline, diesel and jet fuel) and non-Big 3 builds (NGLs, propane, etc.).

Total crude and products increased by 17.9 million barrels for the week compared with the “flattish” build for the 5-year average.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

This morning, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait announced an additional 1.18 million bpd production cut for June, which likely reflects less of a desire to shore up OPEC non-compliance and more a reflection of the weak refinery demand after they released OSPs last week. Whatever the case, reducing supplies further will help mitigate the crude build, which is already slowing. For OPEC, that’ll bring total announced cuts from May to June to 10.287 million bpd from their baseline.

We’ve always seen the baselines used by OPEC for the cuts as an elevated figure (as they were keying off of April). If we compare the revised cuts to what OPEC+ produced in Q1, then total cuts now amount to 7.8 million bpd. After June, OPEC+ cuts will total 5.5 million bpd for July to December. Add those amounts to the supply shut-ins/reduced drilling activity we’ve already been seeing, and we should be seeing the crest of inventory builds in the coming weeks. Just in the US, we anticipate by mid-May we’ll begin to see crude draws, and those should continue as we head into the summer months, as they coincide with relaxing shelter-in-place requirements.

As the crude complex rebalances, it’s now up to refineries. Product demand is the ultimate determinant of where this goes, and without increasing end-consumer demand, prices for Brent and WTI are capped. Despite the increase in crude prices of late, refinery margins have begun trending up as well, which indicates stronger pricing for products. Refinery margins in the West Coast and Midwest are up, while those in the Gulf Coast are flat to down. Outside of the US, Singapore refinery margins have flattened, whereas Europe is still down, which tells us Asia demand is recovering but Europe is still low.

For the week, the contemporaneous data is showing a build of 26 million barrels (4 million barrels of crude and 21 million barrels of products), but we're missing Japan's reporting given the holiday there. We'll update global inventories next week.

