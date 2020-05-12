Tracking Yacktman Asset Management Portfolio - Q1 2020 Update
About: AMG Yacktman Fund Class I Inst (YACKX), Includes: ACA, ANTM, BK, BKNG, BOIVF, BRK.A, BRK.B, CL, CLX, CMCSA, COP, CSCO, CTSH, DIS, EAF, FF, FHB, FOX, FOXA, GLW, GOOG, GOOGL, GS, HSY, HUN, INFY, JNJ, KO, LOV, M, MA, MO, MSFT, MSM, MU, NWS, NWSA, ORCL, OTEL, PEP, PG, PM, QRTEA, RDI, RDIB, RL, SCHW, SPY, SSNLF, STT, SYK, SYY, TLYS, TREC, UHAL, UL, UN, UNLVF, UNLYF, USB, VMI, WDR, WFC, WFTLF, XOM, YAFFX, YASSX
by: John Vincent
Summary
Yacktman's 13F equity portfolio value decreased from $7.91B to $6.03B this quarter.
Yacktman Asset Management increased Fox Corp., Sysco, Macy's, and Cognizant while reducing PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, and Coca-Cola.
Their largest five stakes are at one-third of the portfolio.
This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Yacktman’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Yacktman Asset Management’s regulatory 13F Form