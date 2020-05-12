Enphase: New Industry Powerhouse

The success of Enphase is already starting to attract more competitors to the MLPE industry.

While it is handling the coronavirus well, the company is expected to experience more disruptions in Q2.

Enphase (ENPH) had a strong quarterly showing yet again. The company's outperformance is all the more impressive considering the negative impact of the coronavirus. Despite supply chain and logistics disruptions, Enphase grew its revenue 105.1% Y/Y to $205.5 million in Q1. It also reported a gross margin record at an adjusted gross margin of 39.5%.

Enphase appears to be firing on all cylinders in an incredibly rough macroeconomic environment. The company's ability to operate at a high level despite the coronavirus disruption is a great sign. In fact, Enphase stock price has approximately doubled over the past few months and is close to reaching all-time highs. The company's strong Q1 further cements it as a premier solar powerhouse.

Enphase is surging despite operational and economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

Data by YCharts

Establishing a Dominant Presence

Enphase is firmly establishing itself as a dominant presence in the MLPE (module-level power electronics) industry. The company's microinverters are rapidly proving to be one of the most popular products in the solar industry. In fact, it shipped more than 2 million microinverters in Q1 alone. No other company, with the exception of SolarEdge (SEDG), has made such a large impact on the solar industry over the past few years.

Enphase is also well-positioned to weather short-term challenges posed by the coronavirus. The company boasts a strong balance sheet, with $593.8 million in cash exiting Q1. Its growing brand recognition and increasingly strong financials puts the company in a great position moving forward. While many other established solar giants are struggling in the midst of the pandemic, Enphase is only growing in dominance.

Enphase's microinverter product is transforming the MLPE space.

Source: Enphase

Expanding Business

Enphase is successfully expanding its product portfolio to other promising segments like battery storage and energy management technologies. The company is notably focusing attention on its Ensemble technology, which integrates different aspects of its product portfolio. By offering a more comprehensive solution, Enphase will be able to appeal to a far larger audience.

The rise of battery technology should be particularly beneficial to the company. Cost-effective battery technology is key for the future of solar. By establishing an early presence in this segment, Enphase is positioning itself well for the long term. The company is at the forefront of several emerging sectors and could very well be a dominant force in the general energy industry down the road.

Enphase's Ensemble technology represents the company's larger energy ambitions.

Source: Enphase

Near-Term Challenges

While Enphase is performing better than expected, it will still likely feel the impact of the coronavirus over the next few months. Solar installations are expected to feel downward pressure as a result of social distancing measures and economic turbulence. This will undoubtedly have a negative impact on Enphase given the company's reliance on a healthy solar installation business.

Enphase's core microinverter business will take a hit if solar installations slow down significantly as a result of the coronavirus. Solar installers' ability to generate new sales is already being significantly impacted by the coronavirus. Given that a significant percentage of sales depend on human-to-human contact, social distancing measures have had a particularly negative impact on residential solar.

Despite the obvious negative implications of the coronavirus, the current economic downturn could incentivize more individuals to switch to solar in the future. Given that the major value proposition of solar is cost savings, the current economic downturn could accelerate a move toward solar in the long term.

The Growing Threat of Competition

While Enphase has a strong presence in many highly promising industries, the company is also facing increasingly stiff competition. While Enphase and SolarEdge essentially have a duopoly on the US residential MLPE industry, competition is already starting to ramp up. Even energy generator powerhouse Generac (GNRC) is making moves in the MLPE space.

Tesla (TSLA) is also starting to make large moves in solar, which is evident in its attempt to revolutionize rooftop solar with its Solar Roof product. Now that Tesla's electric vehicle business has stabilized, the company is putting far more attention on solar. As markets like solar and storage grow, competition will only increase. While Enphase has done a good job of staving off competitors so far, the company may have an increasingly hard time maintaining its market share.

Conclusion

Enphase has established itself as one of the most promising solar companies in years. It has managed to thrive in an industry plagued with volatility and bankruptcy. The company still has more room for upward movement at its current market capitalization of $7.2 billion and forward P/E ratio of 52. It has established a dominant presence in one of the most promising solar segments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.