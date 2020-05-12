Smith Micro Offers A 'SafePath' To Outsized Returns

Smith Micro (SMSI) continues to execute well. Over the past several years, the company has risen from near-bankruptcy, persevered the extreme uncertainty related to the nearly two-year legal battle involving the Sprint-T-Mobile (TMUS) merger, and now is weathering the storm of a global pandemic. Overcoming these obstacles, the company now boasts nearly $20M of cash on hand and is generating approximately $1.5M per quarter in operating cash flow.

While SMSI and TMUS continue to work together on developing an integrated family safety product, management noted they are in various stages of progress with multiple additional international carriers looking to deploy SMSI’s SafePath product. Taking into account the new ViewSpot Studio update, SMSI now has two superior products to offer mobile carriers.

Below I will outline why I believe investors will see multiple positive announcements and updates from SMSI over the next six months, and why I believe SMSI is primed to multiply its EPS in 2021 and beyond. As SMSI announces multiple customer wins and mitigates investor concern of customer concentration risk, SMSI shares should appreciate rapidly, offering SMSI investors a “SafePath” to outsized returns.

SafePath: New T-Mobile Not The Only Carrier In Play

Once again in Q1 2020, SMSI’s SafePath shined, leading the company to significant growth in revenue and profitability. SafePath revenue grew 18% sequentially (and 265% YoY). The temporary, but not unexpected bad news given the coronavirus context, is that for the first time since SMSI recognized revenue on SafePath with Sprint’s white-labeled Safe&Found product, CFO Tim Huffmyer guided for a sequential decrease in that product’s revenue). With over 80% of Sprint’s stores closed in April and with only a few of them re-opening in May, Q2 will undoubtedly be a weak quarter. Still, CFO Huffmyer only guided down 4-9%, a rather modest hit given the situation (and it should be noted that Huffmyer has yet to have actual numbers fall below his guidance on SafePath).

But investors focused on this sequential decline would be missing the big picture, one that I believe is more bullish than ever for SMSI. Specifically, SMSI has been gaining traction with major mobile carriers throughout the world. My colleagues and I have been following these developments for a while, and continued research leads me to believe Telus (TU) and SMSI have something brewing. But based on recent management comments, I now believe there is significantly more than just a new deal with TU.

CEO Bill Smith confirmed the company’s broader sales efforts are starting to bear fruit on the most recent earnings call. “As far as other carriers, we are in very definite discussions, and in some cases maybe further along than that for SafePath deployments.” In a follow-up call with management, they referenced their contract with Sprint, noting it took seven months from the contract being signed until SMSI was able to announce the deployment of Sprint’s SafePath product. These comments lead me to believe SMSI is either negotiating or has signed at least one contract with another carrier. The reason I say “at least one” contract is because following up on his comment above on the conference call, Smith said: “These [deployments] will be both in North America and in Europe and the Middle East.”

In short, one of the likely factors limiting SMSI’s share price - customer concentration risk - should soon be mitigated. And SMSI investors should be happy to hear that, according to industry sources with whom I spoke, these deployments will take some time because they are with large carriers and it takes time to work through all the details. While this means SMSI may not receive revenue for these deployments until 2021, it clearly portends well for SMSI’s future.

Furthermore, on the additional carrier front, I am told that SMSI is also in discussions with DISH (NASDAQ:DISH) and Boost, as these partners begin their push to establish their collaboration as a fourth major US carrier. This certainly makes sense as DISH and SMSI’s plans seem to reflect each other. Namely, SMSI wants to get in the home with its SafePath Home product, and DISH wants to get into mobile, where SMSI is already succeeding.

SafePath And T-Mobile

Despite the welcome and significant progress of SafePath with other carriers, SMSI’s most important near-term relationship remains the one with TMUS. I’ve already written an article that addresses SMSI’s deleveraging the risk of that relationship via its acquisition of Circle Media Labs’ operator business. Here, I will provide an update to that article.

While SMSI does not have a new contract with TMUS, they continue to work closely with TMUS through the two legacy contracts: (1) the SMSI-Sprint contract (where Sprint’s rights were acquired by TMUS), and (2) Circle-TMUS (where Circle’s rights were acquired by SMSI). As mentioned in my prior article, the contract terms of the Circle-TMUS contract are not favorable to SMSI long term, and so SMSI management is hopeful to negotiate a new contract with TMUS that will be more along the lines of the SMSI-Sprint contract still in place for the Safe&Found product. On the Q1 2020 earnings call, it was clear that the SMSI and TMUS teams are working closely to integrate and deploy a family safety product that will be not only “best in breed,” but a consistent product for both TMUS customers and legacy Sprint customers.

I believe there are numerous reasons SMSI and TMUS will arrive at contract terms mutually beneficial:

(1) TMUS and SMSI have a complementary vision to enter customers’ homes. TMUS clearly plans to compete with internet service providers (ISP)/cable companies, noting they plan to be the 4th largest ISP by 2021. And SMSI’s ultimate aim with SafePath is SafePath Home, a more robust iteration of the SafePath product than the basic version currently used for Safe&Found.

(2) TMUS is known as the “un-carrier,” catering not to large corporations like its competitors, Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T), but to individuals and families and their unique needs. SMSI has proven with Sprint that they are nimble and able to adapt to customers’ needs. Now that Circle is no longer an SMSI competitor with its operator business, TMUS’s only other viable option for family safety would be Location Labs, owned by Avast, and used by VZ and T. It would seem very “un-un-carrier” for TMUS to adopt the same product as its mobile competitors.

(3) TMUS’s family safety team has been working closely with SMSI’s team since SMSI began courting the Circle operator business. TMUS’s team, according to my sources, was excited to work with SMSI because they had become aware of Sprint’s success with Safe&Found and realized they were not seeing that same success with their Circle-designed product. Given this positive working relationship and the fact that SMSI plans to unveil the “best in breed” product by late summer, it seems highly unlikely TMUS will start from scratch with an SMSI competitor.

(4) TMUS likely realizes “you get what you pay for.” Despite the fact that TMUS contributed to Circle Media up-front, and thus received better contact terms than Sprint had with SMSI, the TMUS-Circle contract did nothing to incentivize Circle to maintain a robust carrier product. So while the fixed price contract terms seemed more favorable to TMUS, in the long run Sprint’s variable price contract terms led to a significantly better return on investment. TMUS, aware of the success between SMSI and Sprint, will likely adopt contract terms similar to that between SMSI and Sprint. In this scenario, SMSI is paid per user and has incentive to work with TMUS to encourage more customers to adopt the product.

Based on the above, I expect SMSI and TMUS to agree to a new contract to replace the old SMSI-Sprint and Circle-TMUS contracts by the end of 2020. I also expect SMSI investors will be pleased with the terms and SMSI will see significant revenue and EPS growth from this arrangement before the end of 2020. Given the fact that TMUS’s legacy base is much larger than Sprint’s, SMSI’s SafePath product at TMUS could quite conceivably double SafePath’s current revenue sometime in 2021, with even further growth expected beyond that.

SafePath: IoT Devices

In the summer of 2019, SMSI and Sprint released the first SafePath-managed IoT device, the Tracker + Safe&Found. On the Q3 2019 conference call, CEO Bill Smith noted investors should expect additional IoT devices to be released in 2020.

While management did not discuss IoT devices on the most recent earnings call, I was able to ask them about this progress in a private follow-up call the next day. Management noted that they still expect some IoT device launches in 2020, but they have been slightly delayed by either manufacturing issues outside SMSI’s control or because of the Covid-19 shutdowns. Despite these delays, management expressed continued excitement about its IoT opportunities.

As I noted in a previous article to which I linked above, there is reason to believe Canadian provider Telus will be unveiling a tracker device similar to Sprint’s in the not-too-distant future. In addition to that, research by me and my colleagues suggests that other devices such as smart watches could become part of the SafePath system sometime in 2020. IoT clearly remains a viable path for SafePath’s continued growth.

ViewSpot Studio

Unlike SMSI’s grand slam with its product acquisition that became SafePath, the more recent product acquisition, ViewSpot, has thus far disappointed most investors. However, I believe ViewSpot should not be written off as a mistake for two main reasons.

(1) SMSI management has noted on several earnings calls, as well as the most recent, that when they acquired ViewSpot, they realized they were not purchasing a finished product. Specifically, they recognized that ViewSpot needed to provide customers with more dynamic control of the product. Many of these changes have now been implemented in what SMSI has branded “ViewSpot Studio.” These upgrades have now broadened SMSI’s addressable market and I believe we will see some new ViewSpot customers in the coming quarters and years, especially as more stores begin to open after COVID-19 closings.

(2) SMSI management has consistently noted, since the time of the acquisition, that part of the appeal of ViewSpot was yet another opportunity to “get a foot in the door” with carriers, providing SMSI an opportunity to upsell carriers its other products. In this sense, I think ViewSpot will be seen as a smash hit. According to industry sources, the progress noted above with respect to possible new SafePath customers all came from SMSI salespeople first introducing the ViewSpot product.

Long story short, ViewSpot will pay dividends to SMSI investors even if the product itself provides little incremental revenue, since it provided an opportunity for SMSI to win additional SafePath business. But even as a stand-alone product, I believe ViewSpot still presents significant upside for SMSI, as their fairly recent AT&T Mexico win proves.

CommSuite

For several years, CommSuite kept SMSI afloat. Once its lead product, it has now clearly taken a back seat to SafePath. With the merger of Sprint and TMUS, no one, including management, it seems, is sure what will happen with CommSuite. While it is possible CommSuite will eventually phase out, it is also possible CommSuite will see some growth if either TMUS or DISH promotes the product on their network, or if one of the new international carriers decides to offer it. In the meantime, SMSI continues to support the product and discuss it with carriers. Among all three product families, CommSuite provides us with the least clarity for sure. Still, the likely increase in SafePath and ViewSpot revenue should continue to offset or exceed any CommSuite decline.

SMSI’s Surprise Shelf Registration

The most surprising recent development from SMSI was their announcement on the earnings call of their intent to file a shelf registration, which they indeed filed the next day. The shelf allows SMSI to access up to $75M. On the call, SMSI management explained they have no current plan to access any of that money, but believed it was prudent to have access to the money if any smart acquisitions become available, especially in this COVID-19 environment.

When I spoke with management, they reiterated what they said on the call, adding that the shelf registration is good corporate stewardship, giving them extra “tools in the shed.” They further noted two important points: (1) they waited until after their Q1 report to show they do not need the cash, but they want access if a good deal comes along unexpectedly; and (2) if they want the money, they now are in a position of strength, and with the shelf, would not be subject to a banker requiring warrants that would further dilute shareholders on the back end.

With nearly $20M of cash on hand at the end of Q1 2020 and operating at cash flow positive, SMSI should have no need to access the shares in the shelf registration; but if an accretive acquisition presents itself, they will be ready to pounce on the opportunity.

Valuation

In my previous articles, I have provided fairly extensive details about how I value SMSI shares. In the most recent prior article, I noted that if SMSI revenue took a drastic hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shares should still be valued at a minimum of $6/share based on expected 2020 EPS alone. I still hold to that view for a “worst-case scenario” in 2020, but I believe such a short-term outlook on SMSI is misleading.

As noted above, SMSI has recently extended its pipeline and almost certainly will be announcing at least one new carrier win for SafePath in 2020. That carrier is likely to be a large entity. Furthermore, it seems inconceivable that SMSI will not now be part of TMUS’s plans moving forward. Combine that with some potential ViewSpot wins for a cherry on top, and SMSI will be primed for a highly profitable 2021.

When looking at SMSI’s current EPS, assuming any sort of return to a functional society by Q3 2020, SMSI should earn around $0.35-0.40/share this year. When looking at 2021 EPS, SMSI will be helped by some tailwinds. First, they have currently been rapidly hiring as they are preparing for the future carriers’ deployment(s). These new employees are currently lowering SMSI’s EPS with no offsetting revenue. However, the second tailwind is that once SMSI is able to deploy its products with new carriers, the gross margins will likely be over 90% as they have been with Sprint. With these tailwinds, 2021 EPS should ramp significantly.

Altogether, it seems plausible to me that SMSI could produce $1.00/share in EPS in 2021. SMSI would still be a growing company at that point. Even with their current $0.10/share EPS in Q1 2020, they boast a mere 5% of Sprint subscribers as SafePath users. In other words, there is still much upside! If SMSI is able to print $1.00/share of EPS in 2021, I see no reason for shares to be valued below $20/share, especially since the customer concentration risk will likely no longer exist.

Risks

The biggest risk for SMSI is that TMUS drops their products. I have outlined above and in previous articles why I think this is highly unlikely. As time passes and SMSI and TMUS continue to work closely together, it significantly decreases the chances of TMUS pulling the plug on SMSI. If TMUS were to drop SMSI, they would have to start from scratch with an SMSI competitor.

Another risk for SMSI is the COVID-19 pandemic. No one can be certain how the epidemic unfolds. Even with much of the country starting to re-open the economy, consumers have been hesitant compared to normal. With high unemployment and uncertainty, consumers may be inclined to shy away from add-ons like SafePath and CommSuite. Further, it’s possible that carrier stores will not re-open as quickly as hoped or that additional shutdowns will be needed, at least in virus “hot spots.” These scenarios could clearly harm SMSI’s revenue and EPS in 2020.

An additional concern for SMSI is the possible loss of CommSuite revenue. As noted, CommSuite used to be SMSI’s “bread-and-butter” product and leading revenue generator. While it is below its all-time highs for revenue, CommSuite is still an approximate $18M run-rate product for SMSI. The loss of that would certainly be a painful setback. Although CommSuite revenue could be fairly quickly replaced with a robust offering of SafePath from a new carrier, no investor wants to see a company lose that amount of high-margin revenue.

Conclusion

With the positive updates that SMSI and TMUS continue to work together on integrating a new family safety product, and the clear signal from management that several international carriers are looking to deploy its SafePath product, SMSI’s future continues to look bright. Although SMSI faces the COVID-19 headwind and some investors were initially spooked by their surprising shelf registration, these situations allow investors with a longer-term investment horizon to scoop up shares on the cheap for a company that could be doing $1.00/share EPS in 2021. I expect several positive announcements from SMSI in the next six months. Because of that, I believe purchasing shares at the current $4.50/share level will offer investors a “SafePath” to outsized returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.