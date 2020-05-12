Capstone Mining: Low Copper Price And A Closed Mine Will Make 2020 Tough - All Eyes Are On The 2021 Expansion

All eyes will be on the expansion of the low-cost Cozamin mine, which should boost Capstone's 2021 cash flows.

Introduction

In a previous article, I was looking forward to seeing Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF) completing the expansion program at its low-cost Cozamin mine in Mexico, as that would be the key driver to unlock a strong positive free cash flow. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic means 2020 will very likely be a "lost" year due to the temporary shutdown of the Cozamin mine and the low copper price. Nonetheless, the expansion plans for 2021 remain on the table.

Capstone’s US listing is relatively illiquid with an average daily volume of just 28,000 shares, but its primary listing in Canada, where the company is trading with CS as its ticker symbol, is clearly more liquid with an average daily volume of just below 400,000 shares. The current market capitalization of Capstone based on a 400 million share count is approximately US$154 million. As Capstone reports in US dollars, I will use USD as the base currency throughout this article, unless indicated otherwise.

The Q1 results were in line with the expectations…

In the first quarter of this year, Capstone Mining produced approximately 35.5 million pounds of copper at a C1 cash cost of $2.05/pound, but the financial results were a bit more disappointing, as only 30.4 million pounds copper were effectively sold. An additional shipment of copper from the Pinto Valley mine in Arizona was shipped after the end of Q1, so the revenue will be recognized in the second quarter.

This difference between copper produced and copper sold kept the revenue at just $70.4 million, and this resulted in a loss from mining operations of almost $20 million and a net loss of $22 million.

Capstone did report a positive operating cash flow of approximately $6.9 million, but this was predominantly caused by a $10.4 million contribution from working capital changes and excludes the $3.1 million interest payment made by the company in Q1. Taking these two elements into consideration, Capstone’s operating cash flow was roughly zero (and the delayed shipment of some of the concentrate plays a very important role here).

Unfortunately, Capstone also spent $25 million on capex, which means the net cash outflow was minus $25 million. However, a large part of the $25 million consisted of expansionary capex (spent on Pinto Valley, Cozamin and the Santo Domingo project, where a few million dollars was spent by Capstone on keeping the project shovel-ready). The newest Santo Domingo study now also includes the potential revenue from cobalt sales as a by-product credit.

Fortunately, the company has also identified some cost savings that should help it to save cash. Whereas the previous guidance included $100 million in capex and exploration (of which roughly 1/4th was spent in Q1), the revised guidance calls for a $68 million investment

Considering $25 million has already been spent in Q1, the remaining capex for the other three quarters this year will be just $43 million, or just over $14 million per quarter. A substantial cost reduction compared to the previous guidance. As Capstone has also announced $22 million in opex reductions, the company will almost be able to balance the books at the current copper price.

… But Q2 will be much worse due to the closure of the low-cost Cozamin mine

The company was able to keep the damage in Q1 limited, but the second quarter will be tougher. Not only is the copper price currently trading about 10% lower than the average price in Q1, but it is abundantly clear the temporary closure of the Cozamin mine will have a huge impact on Capstone’s profitability in Q2, as the Pinto Valley copper mine has a much higher operating cost:

(Source: Company presentation)

However, there will be some elements that will soften the blow. Keep in mind, about 5 million pounds of copper was produced in Q1 but only sold in Q2, so this will help Capstone to keep its liquidity stable. Secondly, although the copper price averaged in excess of $2.50 per pound in Q1, the company received an average price of just $2.29 per pound, as it had to take a negative pricing adjustment of $3.1 million (around 10 cents per pound) into account from previous shipments. So, the Q1 results were already based on a lower copper price.

Capstone continued to make good progress on the expansion of the Cozamin mine in Mexico. The one-way ramp is still estimated to be ready by December of this year (although I wouldn’t be surprised if the company would encounter additional delays), while the raisebore to improve ventilation was completed almost two months ahead of schedule. Capstone (and its shareholders) are counting down to 2021, when the mine will boost its nameplate capacity to 50 million pounds of copper and 1.5 million ounces of silver, an increase of 50% from the normalized production levels.

Investment thesis

Capstone Mining remains an interesting call option on the copper price, but now that the Cozamin mine in Mexico has been closed in order to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the 2020 results will be worse than expected, as the company isn’t generating a positive cash flow at its high-cost Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona at the current copper price.

All eyes will be on 2021, as Capstone is aiming to boost its copper (and silver) production at Cozamin by 50%, which could unlock additional economies of scale to further reduce the C1 cash cost of 95 cents per pound of copper.

