CHF/JPY Downside Pressure To Hold

I believe further downside in CHF/JPY is possible and likely even without another equity crash. However, if we see another serious bout of downside volatility in equities, CHF/JPY could stand to drop more significantly (perhaps even to below 103, in the longer term).

Moving forward, the combination of likely reduced investment outflows from Japan, and probably fewer inflows into CHF (in spite of continued political uncertainty in the euro zone), will help to support downside pressure in CHF/JPY.

The CHF/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the Swiss franc in terms of the Japanese yen, is perhaps a more obscure pair to monitor in the FX space since few trade this cross directly. If, for example, an institution wished to exchange currencies between CHF and JPY, they would most likely pass through USD in both cases (for example, a Swiss bank could buy USD/CHF, then sell USD/JPY).

As a result of the lack of direct liquidity, the pair is more dependent on the price action of major FX crosses such as USD/CHF and USD/JPY. The price action seen in CHF/JPY, as shown in the chart below, can appear quite noisy or random. The vertical line on the chart below marks the date of my previous article covering CHF/JPY, in which I estimated downside potential in this pair.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

Nevertheless, watching the pair is interesting as both the Swiss franc (or CHF) and the Japanese yen (or JPY) are considered safe havens. This is because both countries have traditionally maintained positive current account surpluses, providing both CHF and JPY with a base level of support, and furthermore because both countries (Switzerland and Japan) are independent and politically stable.

I think one of the key characteristics that produce longer-term shifts in the relative values of these currencies depends not on risk sentiment (because two safe haven currencies would be risk-neutral), but rather the market's level of confidence (or strength of conviction) in whichever direction is favored by prevailing risk sentiment. The nature of sentiment, so to speak.

What I am talking about mostly is sentiment coupled with duration. The Japanese yen conventionally moves in such a way as to justify being described, in my view, as a 'reactive' safe haven. The domestic investment community in Japan includes many retail traders, as well as institutions, and because interest rates have historically been lower in Japan than in other countries such as the U.S., any short-term improvement in risk sentiment has usually led to downside volatility in the yen as capital is exported abroad.

When risk sentiment turns downward, the Japanese yen tends to get bought back, as (often leveraged) positions are unwound. It functions like a safe haven in the sense that it can get bought up during panics, and sold off during boom cycles. However, JPY is quite volatile in this regard. It has often been used as a funding currency, due to low Japanese interest rates, which has meant that international investors outside of Japan have also been able to exploit it. In summary, while it still functions like a safe haven, JPY is more reactive and a conduit through which hot money passes into other markets.

Of course, the situation is a little different now, as rates have been brought to the "zero lower bound" (i.e., to zero, or thereabouts) practically across the board in G10 foreign exchange. The table below lists current short-term central bank rates internationally, in descending order from top to bottom.

(Source: global-rates.com.)

Notice that both Switzerland and Japan have the lowest rates; the lowest rate of all is tied to CHF by virtue of the negative -0.75% rate set by the SNB (since January 2015, after the EUR/CHF peg was broken, which strengthened CHF massively).

Because of Switzerland's proximity to Europe (indeed, it is in the middle of Europe), it is a natural alternative to EUR. With increasing political instability in the region, which threatens to jeopardize the health and longevity of the European Union (Brexit, Italy, etc.), CHF is a natural hedge against Europe. The Swiss franc has been bid for several reasons, but this is a key reason I think. Europe is also far larger than Switzerland; the E.U. generated GDP of $19.1 trillion in 2019, whereas Switzerland generated GDP of $0.7 trillion.

In other words, Switzerland is less than 4% the size of the E.U., so any rises in political instability will likely provide CHF with support. Political instability is a longer-term source of risk, and hence I believe CHF will rise over a longer time horizon than, say, JPY. Since EUR has been in a long-term, bearish trend, and is more liquid than CHF, it is also a more natural funding currency versus CHF (in spite of CHF carrying a lower rate).

In short, I believe that long-term risk-off moves are likely to support CHF versus JPY (all else equal; particularly euro zone-specific risk-off moves), whereas JPY is likely to rise versus CHF during short-term market volatility (particularly in risk assets such as U.S. equities). The relationship is subtle but I believe it to be evident; the chart below shows S&P 500 futures prices (illustrated by daily candlesticks) combined with CHF/JPY (the blue line).

During downside volatility in equities, CHF is pulled down by JPY. It may be the case that both CHF and JPY are strengthening, but JPY tends to strengthen more. The Swiss franc is sometimes able to regain lost ground against the Japanese yen, but usually during "better times" for equities.

While I am not optimistic on the eurozone, and therefore believe EUR/CHF still has more room to fall, I have in the past written about how I believe Swiss equities were in a bubble, prior to the sharp global risk-off moves we saw in equities during March. It appeared to me that the market viewed Switzerland as a safe place to park capital for a longer term, to "sit out" the current COVID-19 crisis, so to speak. This thesis broke down, the bubble burst, and Swiss equities have now fallen out of favor (the chart below shows the ratio between the Swiss Market Index, or Swiss equities, and SPX; U.S. equities).

I personally believe there is further weakness for CHF as more capital exits the country. The stock market is simply not large enough to cater for large amounts of international investment, which only produces bubble-like behavior when offered in abundance (as we saw recently). EUR/CHF might continue to fall, or it might not, but regardless I believe that CHF is likely to continue to soften against JPY.

The Japanese yen is likely to strengthen more, as while CHF stands to potentially weaken via further cash and investment outflows, JPY continues to hold up against EUR and USD due to reduced investment outflows. This comes back to interest rates: no longer does it make sense for Japanese traders and investors to export large amounts of capital when, say, U.S. treasuries are not yielding much more than Japanese bonds of similar (shorter-term) maturities. After FX hedging, it does not make economic sense.

This was one reason why I believed EUR/JPY would continue to soften, and I recently successfully predicted that EUR/JPY would ultimately find the 115 level (which it recently hit). JPY is in the process of firming up, while CHF is in the process of softening. I think that this risk neutral pair, CHF/JPY, has further room to fall regardless of the risk environment. However, consistent with the logic presented above, increased market volatility is likely to produce more upside pressure in JPY versus CHF due to its liquidity, 'reactive safe haven' characteristics, and funding currency characteristics.

In terms of a target, we can look to a longer-term weekly chart and highlight the 107.60 level as follows:

This is a level that has been revisited several times, and it would appear to be a clear and fairly unambitious target for the pair. After hitting this level, we could see further downside 105, and even below 103 (in line with the lows of 2016). However, a fall to 103 (or under) would likely require another significant drop in global equities (including Swiss equities).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.