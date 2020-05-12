Ovid Advances Fragile X Syndrome Drug Forward; Multiple Catalysts Still Expected In 2020

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) announced that it had achieved positive results from a Phase 2 study using its drug OV101 to treat patients with Fragile X Syndrome. With this news in hand, that sets up an opportunity for the biotech to meet with the FDA in the coming months in a meeting. This sets up a catalyst opportunity in that a Phase 3 study may be initiated based on this positive data. Besides this data in Fragile X Syndrome, a more advanced indication being targeted in the pipeline includes another disease known as Angelman Syndrome. OV101 is currently being explored in the Phase 3 NEPTUNE study treating this patient population. There are even other catalysts expected in 2020. With so many catalysts in the coming months, Ovid Therapeutics provides a lot of upside opportunity for investors.

Fragile X Syndrome Study Succeeds In Initial Testing

Ovid Therapeutics had tested its drug OV101 in a Phase 2 study known as ROCKET. This study recruited 23 males, between the ages of 13 to 22, who had Fragile X Syndrome. The primary purpose or endpoint of the study was to determine if the drug itself was safe and tolerable for patients to take. This was evaluated over a 12-week period and with at least 3 doses. Patients were randomized into one of the three cohorts:

5 mg of OV101 once a day

5 mg of OV101 twice a day

5 mg of OV101 three times a day

The conclusion was that the drug, at all 3 dose levels, was safe and tolerable for patients to take. Not only was the drug tolerable over the 12-week period but the study met multiple endpoints with statistical significance across the board. One item to point out is that these endpoints were met with statistical significance with all 3 dose cohorts grouped up. The endpoint data is as follows:

Aberrant Behavior Checklist-Community for Fragile X Syndrome total score from baseline to week 12 - This endpoint was met with a statistically significant p-value of p=0.002. There was an average improvement of 26.2% for this particular endpoint.

Anxiety, Depression and Mood Scale total score from baseline to week 12 - This endpoint was met with a statistically significant p-value of p=0.004. There was an average improvement of about 21.6%.

Clinical Global Impressions Severity Scale total score from baseline to week 12 - Endpoint met with a statistically significant p-value of p=0.002. Average reduction score of 0.4

OV101 has shown to be successful across multiple endpoints. It was a smaller study of only 22 patients, therefore, more clinical testing is needed before any final conclusions can be made. This is where Ovid has the opportunity to advance the next study necessary to confirm these clinical findings. Ovid is set to meet with the FDA to discuss plans to advance OV101 for this patient population. In my opinion, meeting all secondary endpoints bodes well for the possibility to start a Phase 3 study. This is important, because there are no approved therapies for Fragile X Syndrome. The importance of meeting with the FDA is to eventually announce the launch of a Phase 3 study. If this is accomplished, the stock will likely trade higher on such news.

Advanced Indication Provides Another Shot On Goal

Besides Fragile X Syndrome, another indication in the pipeline that is more advanced in clinical testing involves the treatment of another disease known as Angelman Syndrome. Results from the Phase 3 NEPTUNE study for this indication were expected to be released mid-2020, but initial closure of trial sites pushed up this plan. Ovid now expects to report results from this late-stage study using OV101 in Angelman Syndrome is expected in Q4 of 2020. This provides another catalyst for investors to potentially take advantage of.

There was an issue when the company reported its Phase 2 results back in June of 2017. It was noted that OV101 failed to meet on 16 endpoints measured, which did cause the stock to fall. However, I view this as insignificant. Why is that? That's because it had met on one of the endpoints known as Clinical Global Impression-Improvement-Angelman syndrome ((CGI-I-AS)) scale. This endpoint was met with statistical significance.

In my opinion, this is the only endpoint that matters with this disease. The reason why I state that is because the FDA agreed to take this Phase 2 endpoint and allow it to become the primary endpoint for the Phase 3 study. That means, for Ovid to obtain FDA approval for OV101 in Angelman Syndrome, it only needs to succeed in meeting this primary endpoint. Considering that it had already done so in a Phase 2 study, there is a high chance that it will again in the ongoing Phase 3 study. Another catalyst expected are results from the Phase 2 ELEKTRA study, which is anticipated in Q3 of 2020. This mid-stage study is exploring the use of OV935 to treat patients with Dravet Syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS).

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Ovid Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $58.3 million as of March 31, 2020. Ovid believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations for the next 12 months following the date of the most recent 10-Q SEC filing. This SEC document was filed on May 7, 2020. Therefore, the biotech has 12 months from this date to fund its operations. Realistically, companies don't wait until the very end to raise cash, they tend to raise cash if possible 4 to 5 months before they run out. This is especially true now with the COVID-19 issue. Many months out, if there is a way to secure funding in some way, Ovid won't hesitate to take it. Another possibility is a cash raise after a sufficient rise in the stock. If positive data is announced from any of the studies expected to report in 2020, then a sufficient rise in the stock price means that the company wouldn't raise cash.

Conclusion

Ovid Therapeutics achieving positive results from its Phase 2 ROCKET study, treating patients with Fragile X Syndrome is good news. This means that it is able to meet with the FDA and potentially advance OV101 into a Phase 3 study with the very same patient population. With two other trial readouts expected in 2020, I expect additional upside opportunities for investors to take advantage of. These involve readouts from the Phase 2 ELEKTRA trial for Dravet Syndrome/Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and pivotal Phase 3 study for Angelman Syndrome. While these catalysts may provide significant upside opportunity, they still come with a major risk. There is no guarantee that either study will end up being successful. Another risk would be the cash position. At least 12 months of cash position remains as an estimate and it's possible that it could raise cash sooner than anticipated for strategic transactions. In that instance, it could cause the stock to trade lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.