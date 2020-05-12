Plains All American Pipeline: Better Results Than Anyone Expected, But Next Few Quarters Could Be Worse

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, midstream giant Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) announced its first-quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed, as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of top line revenues, but it did manage to beat their earnings expectations on a non-GAAP basis. With that said though, the company has been absolutely devastated by the market in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting decline in oil prices. A closer look at the actual earnings report shows that there were certainly a few things to like here and the results were better than many expected, despite a fairly large GAAP loss.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Plains All American Pipeline's first-quarter 2020 earnings report:

The company brought in $8.269 billion in total revenues during the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 1.27% decrease over the $8.375 billion that it brought in during the prior-year quarter.

It reported an operating loss of $2.773 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $714 million operating profit that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline transported an average of 7.255 million barrels of liquids per day in the current quarter. This represents a 11.57% increase over the 6.504 million barrels of liquids per day that it averaged during the prior year quarter.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $633 million in the current quarter. This represents an 8.39% decline over the $691 million that it reported a year ago.

The company reported a net loss of $2.824 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the $994 million net income that it reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Undoubtedly, the biggest disappointment here was the fairly large loss that the company reported, especially when compared to the prior-year quarter. This was not something unique to Plains All American Pipeline, as some other midstream companies such as DCP Midstream (DCP) also reported a fairly large loss for largely the same reason. The primary reason for this is impairment charges, which in this case totaled $3.2 billion. Plains All American did not, unfortunately, state exactly what drove this writedown other than to say that the steep decline in energy prices caused the value of some of the company's assets to go down. As a company's balance sheet needs to accurately reflect the value of its assets, this scenario required Plains All American to change its balance sheet. Accounting rules require that the company take an equivalent charge against its income to reflect this change, and that is what this expense represents. It is important to note, though, that this was a non-cash charge, and at no time did Plains All American Pipeline actually see $3.2 billion leave its bank account. As such, we can safely ignore this charge when evaluating the underlying performance of the business. If we do this, then the company would have reported a positive net income.

One of the biggest reasons why many market participants have been worried about midstream companies is that the world is oversupplied with oil. As nations around the world have essentially shut down their economies in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, less oil is being consumed. The world is currently producing 20-30 million barrels of oil per day more than it needs, which was been devastating to oil prices:

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

This has caused upstream producers in the United States to cut back on capital spending, as their own financial statements have become quite strained. Thus far, the industry has announced approximately $17 billion in aggregate spending cuts, with more almost certain to come, especially if energy prices remain low. This will likely cause production to decline, which would have a negative impact on the resources transported by midstream companies. As the revenues and cash flows of these companies directly correlate with volumes, this would have a negative effect on the financial performance of these midstream companies. Therefore, it may be surprising that Plains All American Pipeline actually saw its volumes grow in the first quarter:

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

It is important to note, though, that oil prices did not really begin to plunge until the end of the first quarter. Thus, we did not see the full impact of the decline on this quarter's performance. It is quite likely, though, that we will see a volume decline over the next few quarters. This could very easily result in somewhat weaker cash flows.

In response to this, Plains All American has reduced its own growth spending plans. This is because there is no longer a need for all of the company's originally planned infrastructure development if the production growth will no longer be there. Its new planned capital spending level is $1.55 billion for 2020/2021. While this will certainly reduce the company's growth compared to what we originally intended, Plains All American Pipeline can still be expected to see some growth this year. As we can see here, the company still has a few projects that it will be bringing on-line over the next year or two:

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

I have discussed some of these projects in past articles on Plains All American Pipeline, and it is nice to see that at least some of them are still coming along. The important takeaway here is that each of these projects will begin to boost the company's revenue and cash flow as each of them come on-line. It seems likely that if management expected the contracts for the use of this infrastructure to be cancelled, then it would have stopped spending on them, so these contracts and growth seem pretty solid.

One of the problems with the low energy price environment is that it is straining the finances of the company's upstream customers. As I explained in an earlier article, the shale industry in aggregate has proven unable to generate positive cash flows, even with energy prices at much higher levels than today:

Source: Rystad Energy, Clarksons Platou, Transocean

This situation has forced these companies to depend on the issuance of debt, in many cases high-yield debt. Thus, the fear is that many of the smaller and poorly financed companies will not be able to survive in the current market environment. Naturally, the contracts that a bankrupt company has with Plains All American are worth about as much as the paper that that are printed on. Thus, we want to examine the strength of the company's customer base. Here it is:

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline's 100 largest customers comprise approximately 90% of its revenues. As we can see, fully 85% of them are either investment-grade or have a letter of credit secured by a bank. Companies like these are unlikely to go bankrupt, as they typically have strong enough balance sheets and diverse enough revenues to weather the current industry environment. They are also somewhat unlikely to default on a contract with Plains All American out of a desire to protect their reputation. Thus, Plains All American' cash flow appears reasonably secure, even in the current environment.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Plains All American, but it does look likely that its performance will weaken going forward. The company does appear to be reasonably well-positioned to weather the climate and will likely emerge on the other side. We are seeing its growth story slow down, but it does remain intact. When we consider that Plains All American Pipeline has a financially strong customer base, we can see that this is one of the strongest midstream companies in the industry.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.