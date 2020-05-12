BOK Financial: Provision Expense Risk Remains

Earnings of BOK Financial (BOKF) plunged 44% quarter over quarter in the first quarter to $0.88 per share due to a surge in provision expense. I’m expecting provision expense to be high again in the second quarter before normalizing in the second half of the year. In my opinion, the economic scenarios the management considered to determine the reserves for loan losses were not stressed enough; therefore, I believe BOKF will need to adjust its reserves upwards in the second quarter. Apart from an increase in the provision expense, I’m expecting further compression in the net interest margin to also pressurize earnings. On the other hand, continued strength in mortgage banking revenue will likely support earnings. Moreover, the management has cut down on discretionary expenses, which will continue to support earnings in the year ahead. Overall, I’m expecting BOKF’s earnings to decline by 25% to $5.28 per share in 2020. There are chances that actual earnings will miss my estimates because the impact of COVID-19 on asset quality in the future is unknown. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; nevertheless, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BOKF due to the risks and uncertainties.

Oil Sector Raises Chances of Surprises in Provision Expense

BOKF’s provision expense surged to $94 million in the first quarter from $19 million in the last quarter of 2019. The management considered different economic scenarios to determine the provisioning requirement. Assumptions used in the scenarios for the second quarter of 2020 ranged from negative 10% to negative 30% for GDP, 6% to 10% for unemployment, and $19 to $27 for oil prices, as mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call. The unemployment rate was reported at 14.7% for April, above management’s expectations. As a result, I believe that BOKF will need to adjust its allowances for loan losses upwards in the second quarter, which will lift provision expense. For the full year, I’m expecting the provision expense to rise to $214 million in 2020 from $44 million in 2019.

Provision expense is hard to forecast because of the uncertainties surrounding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. BOKF’s exposure to the oil and gas sector is one of the top sources of risks. As mentioned in the latest 10-Q filing, approximately $3.2 billion of loans were to oil and gas producers, representing 14% of total loans, as of March 31, 2020. Moreover, around 7.7% of total loans were to other high-impact sectors, including entertainment and recreation, retail, hotels, and airlines, as mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation. These sectors will likely keep BOKF’s riskiness elevated in the near term of three to four months till clarity on the pandemic and economic reopening emerges.

Yield Decline to Undermine Loan Growth

BOKF’s net interest margin, NIM, declined by 16bps in the first quarter due to the Federal Funds rate cuts in March. I’m expecting NIM to decline further because the full effect of the March rate cuts will be felt in the second quarter. Additionally, the LIBOR was elevated in the first quarter, as mentioned in the conference call. I’m expecting the spread between LIBOR and the Federal Funds rate to normalize in the second quarter, which will further lower yields and squeeze NIM. On the other hand, the management expects deposit repricing to continue throughout the year, which will ease some of the pressure on NIM. Overall, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 17bps in the second quarter and by 48bps in the full year of 2020. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Growth in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will drive loan growth in the second quarter, which will partially offset NIM compression. As mentioned in the investor presentation, BOKF has received $1.8 billion in PPP approvals from Small Business Administration, which will drive loans in the second quarter. Apart from PPP, the management expects little loan growth. I’m expecting PPP loan balances to decline in the fourth quarter because I’m expecting some of these loans to get paid-off early. Considering the directional guidance given by the management for the second quarter and my outlook for the second half of the year, I’m expecting net loans to increase by 5.8% in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items.

Mortgage Banking Revenues to Continue to Drive Non-Interest Income

BOKF’s non-interest income rose by 1% quarter over quarter in the first quarter partly due to strong mortgage banking revenue. I’m expecting mortgage banking revenues to remain strong in the second quarter due to low rates, which will encourage refinance activity and production. On the other hand, lower fees from asset management will likely offset the impact of higher mortgage banking revenues. BOKF’s assets under management dipped by 8.4% quarter over quarter in the first quarter due to the stock market crash in March. The full effect of the reduction in assets under management will hurt asset management fees in the second quarter. Moreover, I’m not expecting the stock market to return to pre-March levels this year. Considering these factors, I’m expecting non-interest income to increase by 4.7% year over year in 2020.

Expecting Earnings per Share of $5.28

The increase in provision expense and NIM compression will likely compress earnings this year. On the other hand, loan growth and an increase in non-interest income will support earnings in 2020. Additionally, the management’s expense control efforts will support the bottom-line. The management has delayed non-essential technology projects and cut down business promotion expenses, which will ease the pressure on earnings this year. Overall, I’m expecting BOKF’s earnings to decline by 25% year over year to $5.28 per share. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

The severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown, which makes forecasting of provision expense very difficult. There are chances that provision expense will surpass its estimate if the pandemic’s impact exceeds expectations. Consequently, there are chances of a negative earnings surprise.

I’m expecting BOKF to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.51 per share in the remainder of 2020. I’m not expecting a cut because the dividend and earnings estimates suggest a low payout ratio of 39%, which is sustainable. Additionally, there are no threats to the dividend from the regulatory front because BOKF’s CET1 ratio is 390bps above the well-capitalized category threshold. Moreover, the management mentioned in the conference call that it did not see a threat to the dividend. The dividend estimate for 2020 suggests a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Risks Dominate the Near Term, But High Upside Potential Over Eight Months

BOKF has traded at a price-to-book ratio, P/B, of 1.19 in 2019. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $74.5 gives a target price of $88.7 for December 2020. This target price implies a hefty price upside of 89.5% from BOKF's May 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The upside suggests a good opportunity for capital appreciation over eight months. However, in the near term, I believe BOKF will continue to trade at a sharp discount to its year-end target price because of the risks and uncertainties. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BOKF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.