St. Barbara: Digging Into The Q3 Results

We're now more than halfway through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the Australian gold miners have been stealing the show, with many tracking well above their FY-2020 guidance despite the COVID-19-related operational challenges. Unfortunately, St. Barbara (OTCPK:STBMY) is one of the exceptions among the Australian miners, and the company has had a tough FY-2020 thus far, with FY-2020 gold production tracking well below the already lowered annual guidance mid-point.

Based on the lower gold production, we've also seen higher costs for the company, with a nearly 20% jump in all-in sustaining costs year-over-year. The one silver lining for investors, however, is that St. Barbara has been punished for the underperformance, and is now trading at a reasonable valuation of barely US$100/oz based on a 12.1 million ounce resource base. Therefore, I would view any 15% plus pullbacks to the A$2.10 level as buying opportunities, as the valuation would move from reasonable to quite attractive at those levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

St. Barbara reported its fiscal Q3 results in late April, and it was another disappointing quarter for the company, outside of a solid quarter at the company's newest Moose River Mine, acquired from Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF). The company reported quarterly gold production of 92,000 ounces for the quarter, at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,405/oz, and has currently produced just 273,000 ounces year-to-date, making it unlikely that the company will be able to meet its FY-2020 production guidance mid-point of 385,000 ounces.

While FY-2020 was expected to be a higher cost year for the company given its growth projects, St. Barbara is currently tracking well above its FY-2020 cost guidance as well and will struggle to meet its cost guidance of A$1,375/oz. The good news, fortunately, is that the gold (GLD) has helped to pick up some of this slack, with a year-to-date realized gold selling price of A$2,015/oz, up more than 15% from FY-2019 levels. Let's take a closer look at the company's operations below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Beginning with the company's Gwalia Mine in Australia, we saw quarterly gold production of 39,700 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,556/oz. These are quite disappointing metrics, given that the mine was expected to produce 205,000 ounces of gold at the mid-point in FY-2020, and thus far has only produced 120,000 ounces year-to-date. The lower production is a result of the Gwalia Extension Project being delayed due to challenging ground conditions, which has led to the company being stuck mining lower grade stopes for much of the year.

As we can see in the table above, mined grades came in at 8.1 grams per tonne gold in the quarter, up slightly from fiscal Q1 and fiscal Q2, but this figure is down nearly 30% from the 11.7 grams per tonne gold mined in the same quarter last year. Therefore, given the much lower grades, it's no surprise that production is down, and correspondingly, costs are up. It's worth noting that the quarter did suffer a minor headwind to production, given that there was a 5-day interruption to the decline for the planned ventilation augmentation. However, even after factoring this in, it was still quite a weak quarter.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Fortunately, the Gwalia Extension Project surface infrastructure was fully integrated into site operations in fiscal Q3, and the company expects a completion for the project in fiscal Q4. This is nearly more than three months behind schedule, given that this was supposed to be completed in Q1. As a result of the delays, guidance has been revised lower once again. Currently, Gwalia FY-2020 production guidance sits at 175,000 ounces, with all-in sustaining costs expected in the high end of the A$1,470/oz to A$1,540/oz guidance range. This revised outlook is a massive deviation from the 205,000 ounces at A$1,260/oz initially guided for in FY-2020. While this is certainly disappointing, especially at a time of near-record gold prices, the gold is still there and will be mined out; it's just been a headache getting to the higher-grade zones in FY-2020.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to the company's Simberi Mine in Papua New Guinea [PNG], it was an underwhelming quarter as well, with 26,000 ounces of quarterly gold production at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,629/oz. These costs are well above FY-2019 all-in sustaining costs of A$1,162/oz, as a result of much lower grades milled in fiscal Q3, with milled grades of 1.12 grams per tonne gold, down 38% year-over-year from the 1.83 grams per tonne gold grade milled in Q3 2019.

The one piece of good news in the quarter was that the PNG Mines Minister extended the company's mining lease in Papua New Guinea to December 2028, and this allows investors to breathe a sigh of relief after the unexpected Barrick Gold (GOLD) Porgera news recently. The company noted that FY-2020 production is expected to come in at the low end of the guidance range of 105,000 ounces to 115,000 ounces, with all-in sustaining costs likely to come in above A$1,575/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Fortunately, while St. Barbara's two legacy mines have had relatively weak years compared to FY-2019, the company's newest mine, Moose River, has had an exceptional year thus far. The solid operational performance out of the Nova Scotia mine continued in fiscal Q3, with record plant throughput of 693,000 tonnes. While gold production in the quarter was down sequentially from fiscal Q2 levels and came in at 26,000 ounces, from 29,000 ounces in fiscal Q2, this was mostly a function of lower grades milled in the quarter (1.24 grams per tonne gold in fiscal Q3 vs. 1.51 grams per tonne gold in fiscal Q2). All-in sustaining costs for the quarter came at industry-leading levels at just A$951/oz, translating to US$628/oz at a 0.66 Australian Dollar to US Dollar exchange rate. These are incredible costs compared to the industry average of US$980/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While COVID-19 restrictions have interrupted the permitting process when it comes to First Nations engagement and authorities not accepting submissions until further notice, work continues to advance the projects. The Beaver Dam Federal Environment Impact Statement [EIS] remains under review, and the Fifteen Mile Stream EIS was submitted in fiscal Q2. Unfortunately, while Moose River has had an exceptional year and remains on track to meet the guidance mid-point of 100,000 ounces of gold production at A$928/oz, the minor contribution to total gold production hasn't been enough to offset a weak year at Gwalia. Let's take a look at how this has affected the company's costs below when ranked amongst peers:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above ranking nearly all of the gold producers in the sector by all-in sustaining costs, St. Barbara was ranked in the top 10% of all gold producers last year, with a rank of 5 out of 55 gold producers based on all-in sustaining costs below US$700/oz in FY-2019. However, after multiple downward guidance revisions, the company is set to a rank of 20th out of 55 gold producers, with estimated costs of US$910/oz.

While this figure remains more than 7% below the industry average, it certainly puts a dent in the company's valuation multiple it received last year as the company produced gold more than 30% below the industry average. This is especially disappointing given that the company just acquired one of the lowest-cost mines in the world with its Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) acquisition, yet has seen costs sky-rocket the following year. The good news, however, is that the majority of the hiccups seem to be behind the company, and investors can look forward to a better FY-2021 with the Gwalia Expansion Project most likely complete by then. Let's see what the technical picture is saying below:

(Source: TradingView.com)

As we can see in the chart above, St. Barbara has since quite a slide after running up towards multi-year highs last year and has dropped over 50% after briefly visiting the A$5.00 level in 2019. The good news, however, is that the company found strong support just below the A$2.00 level, and seems to be trying to find some follow-through after its mid-March plunge. Currently, the stock looks to be building a new saucer-shaped base, and this suggests that any 20% pullbacks from here are going to be buying opportunities.

The other piece of good news is that the company's valuation is now more than reasonable at just US$1.2 billion, given that the company has a 12 million ounce resource base, giving the company a valuation of just A$100/oz. If St. Barbara were to trade much lower and head back below A$1.75, it would become a takeover target for a senior gold producer, as there are very few Tier-1 jurisdiction producers out there with an enterprise value per ounce this low.

It's been a disappointing year for St. Barbara, but investors may have a gift on their hands here if the stock heads back near the A$2.10 level. This is because the company is still a low-cost Tier-1 jurisdiction gold producer despite its challenges in FY-2020. Clearly, there are much better Australian miners out there like Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF) that are firing on all cylinders, but St. Barbara could be an interesting turnaround story going forward if we see further weakness. While I would not be chasing the stock above A$2.75 after a 60% rise in two months, I believe that any 20% pullbacks to the A$2.10 level would be low-risk buying opportunities.

