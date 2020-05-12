Hershey: Defensive Income Name

When we consider the rise in both revenues and expenses, it was not surprising to see the decline in operating margin, but the company squeaked out an adjusted operating profit.

The stock has recovered mightily from the COVID-19 crash but has more room to run, as it fits the "stock up" thesis of investing as millions are stuck at home.

We have discussed the Hershey Company (HSY) several times in the last few years, but have not checked in in quite some time. We were asked our take on the name and decided to review recent performance and share our current view on a possible investment in the stock. Over at BAD BEAT Investing, HSY fit into our broader view in March that investors needed to rotate some cash into dividend-paying consumer staples. The stock has recovered mightily from the COVID-19 crash but has more room to run, as it fits the "stock up" thesis of investing as millions are stuck at home. Hershey has been, and will continue to be, a beneficiary of so many staying at home and snacking. In recent weeks, solid dividend-paying names have started catching a bid on the Street. In this column, we discuss recent performance and make updates to our 2020 projections. Ultimately, we like the name under $125 for an addition to your long-term holdings.

Dividend yield improves

When a stock falls, the dividend yield improves. While shares have made a major recovery and we see upside, we think if shares pull back about 10 points to bring the yield to nearly 2.5%, that would be a great entry point if you are on the sidelines. One way in which a stock can offer a higher yield is if the company increases the dividend. Well, Hershey has been raising its dividend and most recently pumped it to $0.773 per share quarterly, and we expect it will be raised again this year. On top of the higher yield, the stock has pulled back a bit in recent weeks and is heading under $130. It has our attention. And we think valuation is reasonable, particularly as key metrics are improving.

Sales growth improving

With a premium valuation assigned to the stock, we would expect sales and earnings to be churning higher, and there was some slow growth in Q1, as it helped ensure a steady food supply for consumers. Let's start with sales. Net sales in the Q2 report were $2.04 billion and actually did rise 1% year over year:

This was a bit of a miss against expectations of $50 million, but was solid for a quarter that was difficult to handicap. What you need to know is that some of this growth is inorganic, stemming from acquisitions. The growth is from the accretion provided by acquisitions. Acquisitions were a 0.8-point benefit, while currency hit for 0.3 points. In the past, the company was facing organic sales pressures, but growth has resumed. What is going on with sales here?

While currency is still a risk, it has been mitigated over the last year or so. This is evidenced by a reduced currency impact each quarter. Retail foot traffic and takeaway have been volatile, and consumer shopping and consumption behaviors are evolving in light of social distancing protocols. The length and severity of the pandemic and the associated changes to consumer behaviors remain uncertain. To bolster revenues, the company has pricing power. Price realization was a 2.8-point benefit, and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures was a 0.8-point benefit driven by the acquisition of ONE Brands. Volume and foreign currency exchange were 2.3-point and 0.3-point headwinds, respectively. These results were relatively in line with expectations, with a modest impact from COVID-19.

Sales grew, but so did expenses

With revenues rising slightly, investors should be on the lookout for increases in expenditures. If there are increases in expenditures, then the positive impact of higher sales could be offset, so it is key to watch the expense line. When reviewing Hershey's expenses, we find a few points noteworthy. Selling, marketing and administrative expenses increased 4.8% in the first quarter of 2020 versus the first quarter of 2019, driven by increased advertising spending and business investments. Advertising and related consumer marketing expenses increased 4.5% in the first quarter of 2020 versus the same period last year, driven by advertising increases in North America. Selling, marketing and administrative expenses, excluding advertising and related consumer marketing, increased 5.0% versus the first quarter of 2019. The increase is still concerning, since sales were only up 1%

This spending led to gross margins contracting noticeably to 42.5% from 44.3% last year. With a lower gross margin, earnings were a bit pressured. Operating profit of $382.8 million decreased 12.8% compared to Q1 2019, resulting in an operating profit margin of 18.8%, a decrease of 300 basis points. This decrease was driven by lower gross profit related to the higher selling, marketing and administrative expenses. Making some adjustments or mark to market losses, adjusted operating profit of $471.5 million increased 0.2% versus Q1 2019.

Earnings

When we consider the rise in both revenues and expenses, it was not surprising to see the decline in operating margin, but the company squeaked out an adjusted operating profit. Margins were simply squeezed. However, the tax rate declined to 19.8%, a decrease of 340 basis points. This reality once again led to growth in earnings per share. The Q1 net income figure on an adjusted basis was $1.63 per share:

While this is certainly inarguable growth, it was only a growth of 2.5% in earnings. In our opinion, this growth normally might not justify this stock price relative to earnings, but with so many companies seeing their earnings getting smashed by COVID-19, this growth is positive. However, we will also point out that this 2.5% growth was much lower than the 5-6% growth we had expected, and so, the earnings missed our expectations by $0.06 per share. What about for the rest of this year?

2020 projections

Looking ahead, the company is going to keep getting a bit of help from lower tax to help its bottom line. New products will help boost organic sales, as will the acquisitions it has made. The "stock up" craze continues for consumers, thanks to COVID-19. For 2020, we expect sales to rise 3-5%, with 2.5-4.5% of the growth being inorganic and 0.5% being organic. If we assume expenses remain on the same trajectory and consider a new taxation rate, we are expecting adjusted earnings to rise in the mid-single digits and they should approximate $5.80-6.00, on sales of $8.05-8.15 billion.

Our take

We still believe Hershey is expensive, but it has long been considered "overvalued." This is especially true for the overall low growth it offers. That said, it is offering growth in a market that is largely seeing earnings outlook slashed for many companies. Hershey also pays a decent dividend that is growing. If shares get into the mid-$120 range, this defensive stock would be much more attractive. Consider adding some at those levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.