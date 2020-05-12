Why Teva Pharmaceutical Is Substantially More

In recent months, Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) gained positive investor attention from a hyped treatment for those critically ill from the novel coronavirus. To Teva management’s credit, the company does not pin its growth on COVID-19 drug development. So as clinical data suggests that hydroxychloroquine has no effect on patients, investors may look at Teva’s core strengths instead.

Strong Cash Flow

Teva posted cash flow from operations nearly doubling to $305 million. Generics sales, the biggest contributor to sales, rose by 4.6% to $2.43 billion. The company faced no COVID-19 disruptions in the supply chain. This allowed it to post steady year-over-year revenue:

Source: Teva Pharmaceutical

Teva earned 6 cents a share on a GAAP basis and 76 cents in EPS non-GAAP. The difference is due to research and development asset impairments ($331 million) related to Austedo. It took another $318 million impairment charge for the generic competition in Japan. It booked minimal ($25 million) legal settlement costs. For now, the opioid litigation risks are on hold. CEO Schultz said on its conference call that it is still working with the Attorney Generals on the framework that it agreed with them last year.

Finalizing the settlement should benefit Teva shareholders, removing uncertainty in the company’s business.

Growth Opportunities

Teva’s new products are still the key to its future growth, as mentioned in this January post (link open only to Seeking Alpha premium subscribers and DIY members). Approval of Ajovy in more European jurisdictions and its approval in Canada suggest the drug will generate $250 million in revenue this year. Once Teva fully launches the auto-injector, sales of the drug should accelerate.

Last quarter, weekly prescription counts (or TRx) grew. Its NBRx share rose to the 25% to 30% level. Austedo, which “is the first and only medication approved to treat both tardive dyskinesia and Huntington's disease chorea” (per Teva) is a $650 million revenue source this year in the U.S.

In Generics, the sales decline in Teva’s blockbuster drug, Copaxone, is slowing. Sales fell to around $200 million in the first quarter. For 2020, management is not changing its outlook for global Copaxone sales. This amounts to around $1.2 billion in revenue.

Debt Reduction

Teva generated over $2.2 billion in free cash flow in the last four quarters. It forecast FCF of $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion in 2020. The first-quarter FCF dipped, due mostly to annual incentive payments and a $70 million cash payment for restructuring expenses.

The company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio continues to fall. At 4.95 times, Teva achieved a sub 5 times ratio for the first time since Q3/2018. By consistently applying excess cash flow to debt repayment, it will continue to work down the debt. Net debt is now $24.3 billion, $600 million lower than the previous quarter.

Outlook on Teva Stock

Teva forecast revenue in the range of $16.6-17.0 billion. This is mostly unchanged from last year. But management forecasts operating income increased by up to $300 million:

If the company is too conservative in its revenue forecast, then shares have plenty of upside left. For example, astute investors may build a 10-year DCF revenue exit model. Assume that revenue falls slightly in the next two years and is unchanged after that. With the metrics below, the fair value on Teva stock is over $20 a share.

Discount Rate 7.5-6.5% 7.00% Terminal Revenue Multiple 2.3x-3.3x 2.8x Fair Value $14.97-26.20 $20.37 Upside 33.0-132.8% 80.90%

Data Courtesy of Finbox (please open link to revise assumptions and to regenerate a new fair value)

Analysts, by comparison, have an average price of ~$12.00 (per TipRanks). 9 of the 15 rank the stock as a "hold."

Risks to Assumptions

Forecasting Teva's revenue over the next ten years assumes a few things that may not end up happening. The company may face higher generic competition for Copaxone than management previously forecast. Profit-taking may follow in the near term: the stock is up ~17% in the last week and scores a 96/100 on sentiment.

Markets continue to misunderstand Teva’s long-term rebound potential. While COVID-19 drug stocks doubled or tripled in recent weeks, Teva suits value investors. The stock is one of 15 top DIY value ideas for 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.